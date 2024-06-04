Highlights Wolves' proposal to abolish VAR is set to be rejected at the Premier League's AGM on June 6.

VAR has fielded plenty of criticism since it was introduced in the top flight five years ago but there is appetite among many clubs to persist with it.

Other things on the agenda at the AGM are a possible spending cap and tweaks to profit and sustainability rules.

VAR is set to remain a part of the Premier League, with Wolves' proposal to scrap the technology to be rejected at the top flight's annual general meeting this week. The AGM will take place on Thursday, June 6, where clubs will discuss and vote on a variety of topics ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The subject that will be of most interest to football fans is Wolves' proposal to abolish video assistant referees in the top flight. VAR courted controversy throughout the 2023-24 season due to a number of high-profile errors made by Premier League officials.

The system has been in place in the top flight since 2019 but has faced a number of teething issues. However, Wolves' proposal is not expected to get the 14 votes that it needs for VAR to be scrapped, with clubs favouring improvements to the system rather than getting rid of it altogether.

Clubs Favour Improving VAR Over Scrapping It

Technology has been flawed since its introduction in 2019

GIVEMESPORT reported last week that the motion to remove VAR was unlikely to pass, and The Telegraph now say that the ballot is expected to fall in favour of retaining the technology and making significant improvements to it.

One seemingly guaranteed improvement to the efficiency of VAR in the Premier League will be the introduction of a semi-automated offside system, which will increase the speed and accuracy of offside decisions. Football fans have been left frustrated by the long waits they have faced to discover whether a goal will stand or not, with many believing the spontaneity of celebrating a goal has been taken away by technology.

The semi-automated offside technology will be provided by American software company Second Spectrum, which uses artificial intelligence and a chip in the ball to identify when attackers are ahead of defenders.

Other Topics to be Discussed at AGM

Spending cap and PSR tweaks

Other things on the agenda include squad cost controls and a potential spending cap. The Premier League is moving towards a cost-control model similar to Uefa's, which sees clubs' spending limited to a percentage of their turnover.

A cap would be further cost control, and it could see clubs being restricted to spending no more than a percentage of the lowest-finishing team in the league's income from broadcast and commercial deals. It is reported that the PFA could push back on that idea as it could impact players' earnings.

Some clubs are also set to propose more lenient profit and sustainability rules, with Aston Villa said to want to increase Premier League clubs' permitted losses over a three-year period from £105million to £135million, while Crystal Palace believe that the Premier League clubs who do not qualify to play in Europe are currently at a disadvantage when it comes to the money they are allowed to lose.

That's because clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League earn significant money from doing so, and thus have more financial leeway. Until this is changed, clubs lower down the Premier League table will find it difficult to challenge those teams who regularly figure at the top of the table.

One thing that won't be discussed at the meeting is the package of financial support for the Football League, with the Premier League prioritising sorting out its own new financial systems before exploring that issue.