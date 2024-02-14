Highlights Premier League football players come under intense scrutiny every single week, with some players being shown massive disrespect.

Gabriel, Scott McTominay and Nathan Ake feature among the most underrated players in the Premier League.

One name has been put forward for each club's most disrespected player.

The life of a Premier League footballer can be an up-and-down journey. Some players can do no wrong in the eyes of supporters, while others can seemingly do no right.

Even when a player sees an upturn in form after going through a tough spell, they are often pigeonholed as a liability. It's hard for these players to change the perception once people have made their minds up, or to even grab the attention they deserve in the first place.

So many players are underrated in the Premier League, as a select few names are given recognition when a team is performing well, even if others are actually pulling a significant chunk of the weight. Others are just thrown to the side as 'flops' or average players, even if they have raised their game.

It's all about opinions, but GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of the most disrespected players in the English top-flight.

Every Premier League Club's Most Disrespected Player Club Player Position Arsenal Gabriel Defender Aston Villa Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Bournemouth Ryan Christie Midfielder Brentford Ethan Pinnock Defender Brighton Simon Adingra Forward Burnley Zeki Amdouni Forward Chelsea Conor Gallagher Midfielder Crystal Palace Joachim Andersen Defender Everton Jack Harrison Forward Fulham Alex Iwobi Midfielder Liverpool Joe Gomez Defender Luton Town Alfie Doughty Defender Man City Nathan Ake Defender Man United Scott McTominay Midfielder Newcastle Sean Longstaff Midfielder Nottingham Forest Moussa Niakhate Defender Sheffield United Vinicius Souza Midfielder Tottenham Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder West Ham Kurt Zouma Defender Wolves Max Kilman Defender

Arsenal

Gabriel

Arsenal have one of the best defensive units in the entire Premier League, if not the best. Mikel Arteta has transformed a leaky Gunners backline into an impenetrable force during his time at the club. The majority of the plaudits for the tightening up at the back go to William Saliba, and while the Frenchman has been sensational, his partner deserves more recognition.

Gabriel is possibly the most underrated centre-back in the division, as the Brazilian is just as important for the north London side as his central defensive colleague. The 26-year-old is just as comfortable on the ball as Saliba and does a lot of the dirty work out of possession. His contributions going forward have increased in the 2023/24 campaign, as Arsenal's attacking threat from set-pieces has grown.

Gabriel - Premier League Statistics Appearances 118 Goals 14 Clean Sheets 38 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara

The fortunes of Aston Villa are largely put down to Unai Emery and his goalscoring machine, Ollie Watkins. It's absolutely right that the English forward is given his flowers as the improvement in his game since the ex-Sevilla boss came in has been astonishing. Others such as John McGinn, Pau Torres, and Emiliano Martinez are often cited as huge influences on the VIllans' upturn in form.

A name that often goes under the radar is Boubacar Kamara, the holding midfielder who was signed as a free transfer from Marseille by Steven Gerrard in 2022. The Frenchman gets through a huge amount of work at the base of the Villa midfield and allows the likes of McGinn and Douglas Luiz to get forward and support the attack. Having suffered a long-term injury, it is likely Emery's side will struggle to keep up the same consistency for the remainder of the 2023/24 season in Kamara's absence.

Boubacar Kamara - Premier League Statistics Appearances 44 Goals 0 Assists 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie

Many will claim it's hard to argue that Ryan Christie is disrespected as the former Celtic attacking midfielder has only scored once in the Premier League in over 50 games. However, This is the reason he has become underrated, as the Scot has found a new role under Andoni Iraola.

No longer tasked with looking to get into the box and contributing on the attacking front, Christie has been playing a much more reserved role in the Cherries' engine room. Often partnering Lewis Cook, the 28-year-old forms part of an extremely hard-working double pivot at the Vitality Stadium. His work rate has been his biggest selling point for years now as there is a reason several Bournemouth managers have favoured him in the starting line up ahead of others.

Ryan Christie - Premier League Statistics Appearances 55 Goals 1 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Brentford

Ethan Pinnock

Brentford are viewed by all as a defensively solid unit. The Bees' success in becoming an established Premier League team under Thomas Frank has been built upon the solidity of the backline, and Ethan Pinnock has been a key part of that. Playing in the middle of a central defensive trio, the 30-year-old is the leader at the back.

While the other players in the defence are changed from time to time, Frank continues to show his faith in the Jamaican, who played a big role in helping the club reach the top flight of English football in 2021. He has taken to the Premier League brilliantly but is not usually given the credit he deserves.

Ethan Pinnock - Premier League Statistics Appearances 85 Goals 5 Clean Sheets 21 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Brighton

Simon Adingra

It's hard to find a player at Brighton who isn't viewed as anything short of remarkable at the moment. The Seagulls are competing in the Europa League and firmly solidified as at least a top-half Premier League side under Roberto De Zerbi. Kaoru Mitoma is given the lion's share of the adulation at the AMEX Stadium, but Simon Adingra has been quietly impressive on the opposite wing during his first season at the club.

The Ivory Coast international was even vital in his nation's success at the African Cup of Nations, providing the assists for Sebastien Haller's goal that won the tournament. He may not have a massive number of goals to his name, but the pacey winger has caused headaches for even the best full-backs in England.

Simon Adingra - Premier League Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 4 Clean Sheets 1 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Vincent Kompany's first venture into Premier League management may not quite be going to plan as Burnley look nailed on to be relegated straight back into the Championship, but there are one or two positives to take. The Clarets' defence has come under scrutiny as the Belgian's attacking approach isn't garnering the same results as it did in the second tier.

However, going forward the team are still a tricky outfit to deal with and Zeki Amdouni has been one of the few bright sparks in the side. The Swiss attacker has been hard-working and a handful for opposing defenders. Burnley haven't scored many goals, but Amdouni is responsible for four of them at the time of writing.

Zeki Amdouni - Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 1 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino's stint at Chelsea hasn't lived up to expectations to date, with the incredibly expensively assembled squad at Stamford Bridge struggling to perform consistently. One man who has been playing at a decent level for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign cost the club nothing.

Conor Gallagher impressed in loan spells with West Brom and Crystal Palace before being handed the chance to compete for a place in Chelsea's starting XI. Not only has he nailed down a role in the Blues' team, but the English midfielder has even donned the captain's armband several times. Gallagher isn't the most technically gifted player in the squad, but his unbelievable work ethic and persistent pressing make him a valuable asset to the west London club.

Conor Gallagher - Premier League Statistics Appearances 122 Goals 15 Assists 10 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen

As is often the case, a lot of the praise goes towards the English defender - in this case Marc Guehi - but Joachim Andersen is an impressive figure alongside the former Chelsea youngster for Crystal Palace. The Dane is perhaps still best known for winding up Darwin Nunez on his Anfield debut and getting the Uruguayan sent off for a headbutt.

This doesn't give him the recognition he deserves, however, as Andersen has the passing range of a top-half centre-back, being able to pick out his attackers with long-range balls at will. Guehi is a brilliant player and compliments Andersen's skill set meaning the Eagles' duo are a great pairing.

Joachim Andersen - Premier League Statistics Appearances 121 Goals 4 Clean Sheets 33 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Everton

Jack Harrison

Everton have had their backs against the wall in the 2023/24 season with Financial Fair Play breaches leading to a 10-point deduction. The club knew they were working with a limited budget in the summer transfer window and, as a result, very few signings were brought in. The best of the bunch was the loan move the Toffees made for Jack Harrison from Leeds United.

The winger was very good for Leeds when they were in the Premier League, but Sean Dyche has elevated his game further since his move to Goodison Park. Due to the Lily Whites' relegation to the Championship, it was assumed that Harrison wasn't good enough for the Premier League, but he has proved his doubters wrong as he has become a regular part of a side that look like they could survive against all odds.

Jack Harrison - Premier League Statistics Appearances 125 Goals 24 Assists 19 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Fulham

Alex Iwobi

Arsenal discarded Alex Iwobi in 2019 as they shipped him off to Everton after failing to live up to expectations at the Emirates as a youngster. The Nigerian has transformed his game from being a pacey winger, to an energetic box-to-box midfielder.

His move to Fulham in the summer of 2023 raised some eyebrows, but Marco Silva clearly had a plan in place to partner Iwobi with Joao Palhinha. The duo have worked extremely well together as they offer different skill sets. Fans of other clubs still see Iwobi as an Arsenal failure, which is unfair with the performances he has put in since he departed north London.

Alex Iwobi - Premier League Statistics Appearances 239 Goals 20 Assists 28 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

Jurgen Klopp has an abundance of talent at his disposal and the German manager has been incredible at getting the best out of his players over his eight-year reign at Liverpool. This makes it difficult to pick out an underrated player in the Reds' squad, but Joe Gomez certainly falls into that category.

The 26-year-old is the longest-serving member of the Liverpool squad, being the only player still at the club from before Klopp's reign. The reason behind the disrespect often shown to Gomez comes from his inconsistent performances at centre-back during the 2022/23 season, in which the entire team struggled. The Englishman has transformed into a brilliant full-back while filling in for injured players on the left and right sides of the defence. He was also a key part of the only Liverpool side to have lifted the Premier League in 2019/20.

Joe Gomez - Premier League Statistics Appearances 128 Goals 0 Clean Sheets 45 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Luton Town

Alfie Doughty

Of the three promoted clubs, Luton Town look the most likely to stay in the Premier League despite their lack of experience in the division. Only a handful of the Hatters' players have played in the top-flight before the 2023/24 season, with the star man being Ross Barkley.

All the attention and praise is being launched in Barkley's direction, and rightly so, as the English midfielder has been wonderful to watch in the middle of the park. However, the former Everton and Chelsea man has overshadowed the good work Alfie Doughty has put in thus far. The wing-back - who has played on both sides - has registered five assists and a goal at the time of writing. THat's a great record for a non-attacking player in a side that is fighting towards the bottom of the table.

Alfie Doughty - Premier League Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 5 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Manchester City

Nathan Ake

To be underrated in a team that won a historic treble in the last campaign is impressive. Nathan Ake is still a very solid centre-back, but the Dutch international has actually made himself into one of the top left-backs in the division also over the past few years.

Pep Guardiola changed his system to allow extra solidity to the backline at the Etihad and Ake's versatility has been crucial to his great form for the champions. The ex-Chelsea youth academy product is a lot better in possession than he is given credit for, and his defensive work is up there with the best in the league. He has come on leaps and bounds since his time at Bournemouth.

Nathan Ake - Premier League Statistics Appearances 215 Goals 18 Clean Sheets 46 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Manchester United

Scott McTominay

Manchester United fans were getting close to the end of their tether with Scott McTominay as recently as the beginning of the 2023/24 season, but the Scotland international has turned his fortunes around at Old Trafford in a slightly unusual way.

Previously putting in underwhelming performances in a defensive midfield role, Erik ten Hag has realised the bigger impact McTominay has as an attacking threat. Not only has his role been pushed further forward in the team, but the midfielder is often better when being brought on as a substitute, as he has regularly scored crucial goals in brief cameos rather than from the start of games. McTominay deserves more respect than he is usually given.

Scott McTominay - Premier League Statistics Appearances 165 Goals 19 Assists 4 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Newcastle

Sean Longstaff

Newcastle's turnaround from relegation candidates to Champions League participants since the club were taken over and Eddie Howe was appointed has been well documented. Something that goes under the radar is the influence Sean Longstaff has had in the middle of the park for the Magpies.

The box-to-box midfielder was expected to play a back-up role during the 2023/24 season after the arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, but due to the Italian's unexpected suspension, Longstaff has become a vital part of Howe's side. His well-timed runs into the box have helped the English midfielder get among the goals, as he even found the net against Paris Saint-Germain in a historic victory for the club.

Sean Longstaff - Premier League Statistics Appearances 132 Goals 8 Assists 9 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Nottingham Forest

Moussa Niakhate

Nottingham Forest are far from being the most solid team in the division, but without Moussa Niakhate at the heart of the defence, there's no saying where the club would be. While Forest fans are likely to be delighted to have the Senegal international, he isn't given a lot of fanfare from rival and neutral supporters.

Niakhate is strong in the air and is the perfect mentor for Murillo, who is expected to be a star in the future. Having signed from Mainz in 2022, he is one of the few players from that summer transfer window who settled into life in England quickly and established himself as a key part of the team.

Moussa Niakhate - Premier League Statistics Appearances 29 Goals 0 Clean Sheets 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Sheffield United

Vinicius Souza

There aren't many players in the Sheffield United squad that will be too pleased with their 2023/24 campaign, but Vinicius Souza has caught the eye on a number of occasions. The central midfielder has been unlucky not to have more goals to his name after seeing several efforts narrowly miss over the season.

Souza is one of the few players in the Blades' team that has a chance of earning a move back to the Premier League when the club's seemingly inevitable return to the Championship is confirmed. It's his first year at Bramall Lane but the fact he is a nailed on starter shows the manager appreciates the work he puts in for his side. It is understandable that no Sheffield United player is getting much recognition, however.

Vinicius Souza - Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Tottenham

Pape Matar Sarr

Ange Postecoglou has brought the feel-good factor back to Tottenham as the Australian boss has the north London club in contention for Champions League qualification. Yves Bissouma and James Maddison have been given a lot of attention from the wider Premier League audience, but Pape Matar Sarr has gone under the radar.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form under his new manager as a box-to-box midfielder, and it looks like a matter of time before his name grows within rival fan bases. Tottenham supporters are well aware of the contributions he has made, including scoring in a win over Manchester United.

Pape Matar Sarr - Premier League Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 3 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

West Ham

Kurt Zouma

Hammers fans have been enjoying following their club in recent years. West Ham have consistently been playing European football under David Moyes and even lifted the Europa Conference League at the end of the 2022/23 season. Kurt Zouma is appreciated by fans of his club, but it's about time others realised the impact he has.

When the ex-Chelsea man is missing from the starting line-up, the Irons struggle to keep things tight in defence. This is due to Zouma's leadership and unbelievable physical attributes. His prowess in the air coupled with his pace and power, make for a very solid defender. Had it not been for injuries and the sheer number of options, there is a very good chance the 29-year-old would have made it at Chelsea.

Kurt Zouma - Premier League Statistics Appearances 234 Goals 13 Clean Sheets 59 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 14/02/24

Wolves

Max Kilman

Gary O'Neil has got Wolves exceeding expectations in his debut season in charge of the club. With big-name departures such as Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Raul Jimenez, it was expected that the side would struggle to remain in the Premier League, but this is far from the case.

With the aforementioned names moving on to pastures new, Max Kilman has been handed the captaincy and flourished. He is far from a standard central defender, as Kilman is very good on the ball. Kilman has been with Wolves since 2018 and has quietly become the most important defender in the squad. Not many would give him such credit.