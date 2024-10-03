Key Takeaways Chelsea have spent the most amount of money on injured players than any Premier League team.

The Blues top Manchester united and Liverpool over the last three seasons.

Arsenal and Manchester City fall significantly lower, helping their title chances by having a fit squad.

Recruitment in football has become one of the most key ingredients to success for any team in the modern-day game. Some clubs, such as Manchester United, have spent countless of millions trying to build a team to compete at the top of the Premier League, but time after time they get it wrong.

The main reason for this is often down to players getting sidelined with injuries. Sometimes, this can't be prevented. However, doing your due diligence to check a potential signing's injury record is more important than it is often suggested to be. For these clubs, they may wish they went back to the drawing board before investing so much on players who have just sat in the treatment room over the last three seasons.

Using data from Footy Accumulators, here are the 10 Premier League sides to have spent the most on injured player wages over the past three seasons.

Premier League Club's Injury Spend 2021/22 - 2023/24 Rank Club 2021/22 Injury Cost 2022/23 Injury Cost 2023/24 Injury Cost Combined Injury Cost 1. Chelsea £19,962,301 £34,741,661 £46,410,356 £101,114,318 2. Manchester United £25,384,932 £25,799,836 £37,857,836 £89,042,604 3. Liverpool £11,950,027 £20,552,110 £21,619,890 £54,122,027 4. Newcastle United £7,636,164 £10,683,929 £25,798,553 £44,118,646 5. Tottenham £9,313,063 £8.786,575 £23,152,466 £41,252,104 6. Arsenal £8,062,630 £11,857,442 £16,854,575 £36,774,647 7. Aston Villa £4,377,644 £9,301,137 £22,286,822 £35,965,603 8. Manchester City £5,980,362 £9,936,986 £19,460,110 £35,377,458 9. Everton £10,934,104 £12,474,159 £8,993,173 £32,401,436 10. Brighton £6,659,315 £3,181,618 £11,810,041 £21,650,974

10 Brighton

Combined injury total cost: £21,650,974

While certainly not as devastating as some of their rivals, Brighton have most certainly been hit with the injury bug in recent years. Stars like Solly March, who flourished under Roberto de Zerbi, and Kaoru Mitoma have all faced signigicant spells on the sidelines over the last three seasons.

Their 2022/23 campaign was by far their healthiest of the lot, which is perhaps why the Seagulls were fortunate enough to find themselves able to qualify for the Europa League that very same year, managing to break into the top six at the expense of giants such as Chelsea.

9 Everton

Combined injury total cost: £32,401,436

The Toffees are an interesting anomaly in this top ten, as Sean Dyche's side are the only team to not have spent their highest figure in the 2023/24 season. Many complained that the additional minutes being added on in games was impacting the players physically, but this did not appear to be the case at Goodison Park.

This is perhaps handy too, as having all hands on deck while Everton had to overcome the additional obstacle of a points deduction was key. That doesn't mean they didn't have their issues though, as star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin routinely finds himself only enhancing his reputation as a sicknote.

8 Manchester City

Combined injury total cost: £35,377,458

It's impossible to deny that Manchester City have become the most dominant force in English football. And while they have the squad depth to deal with any potential injury crisis, one key element of their success is that many of their stars tend to stay healthy.

While there have been some issues with the fitness of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, the figures show that Pep Guardiola has not been blighted by injuries as much as some of the other top teams in the division. That being said, the Cityzen fans will be hoping that the long-term sidelining of Rodri does not lead to a domino effect that could impact their title chances this term.

7 Aston Villa

Combined injury total cost: £35,965,603

Despite the club's incredible revival under Unai Emery, you cannot say that Aston Villa have not faced their fair share of hardships when it comes to injuries. If anything, that is a major credit to the Spanish manager and the job he's done.

Many big named players have been ruled out for significant chunks of time since 2021, with Diego Carlos achilles rupture and Tyrone Mings' ACL tear among the most prominent. Midfielder Boubacar Kamara has also been missing since early 2024, adding yet another important name to a list that Villa supporters would dread to look at.

6 Arsenal

Combined injury total cost: £36,774,647

It is a little far-fetched to say that injuries may have prevented Arsenal from toppling Manchester City in the last couple of seasons. But, Mikel Arteta hasn't been helped by the fact that many names he would've hoped would have had an impact on his team haven't been available.

Jurrien Timber was expected to be a pivotal addition to the defence last campaign, but an ACL injury scuppered his debut season. Meanwhile, the likes of Gabriel Jesus have routinely been out with knocks here and there. Captain Martin Odegaard is the most recent blow, with the talismanic Norwegian already missing crucial games against Tottenham and Manchester City during the 2024/25 season.

5 Tottenham

Combined injury total cost: £41,252,104

There aren't many things Tottenham can say they are superior to their North London rivals at. But big money players getting injured appears to be one of them. Even before Ange Postecoglou came to the fold, there were several instances of stars like Harry Kane suffering with ankle problems that no doubt harmed their onfield performances.

The biggest cast last season has to be that of James Maddison. The former Leicester man was on fire after arriving at the club, only for an injury to put a stop to his form, which he couldn't recapture for the rest of the 2023/24 term.

4 Newcastle United

Combined injury total cost: £44,118,646

The jump between the figures for the 2021/2022 and the 2023/24 seasons prove two things at Newcastle. Firstly, the takeover in 2021 led to a major increase in the amount of money being spent on player wages, not that that is a surprise. And secondly, the Magpies suffered from wretched luck when it came to injuries last season.

The club's injury total rose by a little more than 141%, and while others increased by even more, it perhaps had the biggest impact at St James' Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle suffered the second-highest number of injuries during the 2023/24 Premier League season (38).

3 Liverpool

Combined injury total cost: £54,122,027

While Liverpool's injury crisis may not be as bad as it was during the pandemic era where they lost the likes of star defender Virgil van Dijk for months on end, the Reds have still suffered their fair share over the past three seasons.

Diogo Jota has often been an unreliable figure since arriving at the club with several different knocks keeping him out. Harvey Elliot has been on the receiving end of multiple long-term blows too, including a broken leg back in 2021. Despite that, both Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot have managed to maintain a strong performance on the pitch in spite of the adversities they have faced.

2 Manchester United

Combined injury total cost: £89,042,604

Erik ten Hag has come under fire for his performance as Manchester United boss, and understandably so. But, the Dutchman is right to point out just how difficult it has been for him to manage so many injuries. Prior to his arrival, the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw were routinely injured. The latter pair were able to get a taste of life under Ten Hag, but again found themselves languishing on the medical table.

Tyrell Malacia has not been a part of the team for over a year. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were rarely fit last term. In fact, during the 2023/24 season, United operated with 14 different centre-back pairings. Success will never come when you can't field a settled XI. Something that the team at the top of this list know all too well.

1 Chelsea

Combined injury total cost: £101,114,318

Even if, on the balance of everything, Chelsea had a relatively healthy squad, the sheer number of players that have been signed under the Todd Boehly era was only going to mean that this figure would be high. Throw in the fact that there have also been several examples of signings who had injury problems prior to moving to Stamford Bridge, there was always going to be the risk of disaster.

While currently fit, the likes of Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku have spent more time unavailable than present for the team due to their reoccurring injuries. Then there's Ben Chilwell and Reece James, both of whom have the potential to start for their national team but simply can't stay healthy. No wonder their total cost is the only one to surpass the £100m mark.

