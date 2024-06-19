Highlights Some Premier League clubs have moved stadiums to increase capacity, impacting fan experience.

For fans of many clubs, their stadiums are a second home to them, where countless memories of supporting their side are formed. The history of a club can often be traced back to its stadium, and the iconic moments that fans have experienced from the terraces.

Some clubs have moved away from their historical grounds though, and this can be for a variety of reasons, from the old ground being unsuitable for the size of the club to the ground being untenable due to required maintenance costs, resulting in teams moving to bigger stadiums, but often losing the atmosphere they had in their previous home.

Since the era of the Premier League began back in 1992, there have been several clubs who have moved homes. Given Everton are set to leave their own current stadium in Goodison Park for the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium at the end of the 2024/2025 season, we have taken a look at six other teams that have moved grounds while being a Premier League club.

7 Premier League Clubs That Moved Stadium Club Old Stadium (Capacity) Year of Move New Stadium (Capacity) Middlesbrough Ayresome Park (26,667) 1995 Riverside Stadium (34,742) Southampton The Dell Stadium (15,200) 2001 St. Mary's Stadium (32,384) Manchester City Maine Road (35,150) 2003 Etihad Stadium (55,000) Arsenal Highbury (38,419) 2006 Emirates Stadium (60,704) West Ham Boleyn Ground/Upton Park (35,016) 2016 London Stadium (68,013) Tottenham White Hart Lane (36,284) 2017 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,580) Everton Goodison Park (39,414) 2025 Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium (52,888)

7 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough moved from their old ground at Ayresome Park in 1995, moving to their present-day Riverside Stadium, in time for their return to the top-flight for the 95-96 season. Their old ground had been their home since 1903, making the stadium 92 years old at the time of the club’s departure. With a record attendance of 53,802 in a match in 1949 between Boro and rivals Newcastle, the ground held a capacity of 26,667 following the Taylor Report ruling of 1990, and with the club feeling the need to have a higher capacity, it was decided that they must move to a new ground, as Ayresome Park did not have the potential to expand due to a surrounding residential estate.

The ground is most famous for hosting three World Cup games in 1966, including North Korea’s famous 1-0 victory over Italy. It was demolished in 1997 following a year as the club’s training ground, and the site is now an extension of the housing estate, although parts of the stadium were saved, and the gates to the ground can now be found outside the Riverside.

6 Southampton

Southampton moved into their present-day St. Mary’s Stadium in 2001 after spending over a century at their previous home The Dell, where the club won its one and only major trophy, the 1976 FA Cup. The Dell was built in 1898 and had the distinction of being the first ground in the country to install permanent floodlights in 1950. Named after its site’s previous use, the ground was the smallest in the top flight by the time the Saints had left, with a capacity of just 15,800.

The club felt they needed to move elsewhere to bring more fans in, and so started work on a move to a new stadium in 1999, with the new St. Mary’s built in 2001 at the cost of an estimated £32m, coinciding with club icon Matt Le Tissier’s last season in football as he retired after one season at the ground. The Dell was demolished in the same year and a housing estate now lies on the site.

5 Manchester City

The champions have become famous for their success at the Etihad Stadium, but they only moved into their current ground in 2003 from their old home Maine Road. Their old venue became home to City in 1923, and stayed home to the club for 80 years, in which the club won seven major honours including two top-flight titles. The capacity of the stadium was 35,000 at the time of its closure.

Plans were put in place for Maine Road to be expanded to a capacity of 45,000 in 1996, but were shelved as City were relegated from the Premier League, and with the then-named City of Manchester Stadium built in 2002 for the Commonwealth Games in the city, the club took up the option to move to the newly-built ground in 2003. The old ground was subject to bids from other sports teams, including Stockport County, to move in there, however none were successful, and the ground was demolished in late 2003, and is now a housing estate.