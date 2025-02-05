As the 2024/25 winter window closed for another day, all 20 Premier League clubs let out a collective sigh before re-assessing their plans for the remainder of the campaign. No more incomings will be secured, and no more outgoings will be sanctioned.

It's been a strange season so far: Arne Slot has made the transition to English football look seamless on the red side of Merseyside, Manchester City have been off the boil and the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have made waves across the nation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot became the first manager in history to win as many as 14 of their first 16 games in charge of a Premier League club across all competitions.

But how has each team done from a net spend standpoint across both the summer and winter windows? Diving deeper into a) how much clubs have spent and b) how much they’ve banked from sales, we’ve ranked all 20 clubs in order using Transfermarkt.

20-16

Brighton & Hove Albion, Ipswich Town, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City