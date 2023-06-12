Manchester City won their first Champions League title on Saturday night and at the same time completed an incredible treble.

While there are no doubts over the quality they possess as a team, rival fans are always quick to hit back with the 'buying tittles' argument.

The consensus is that City have pumped endless sums of money into their playing staff and coaching staff and therefore, no one else stands a chance.

However, since Pep Guardiola came into the club back in 2016, they have actually spent less money than two other Premier League giants.

Which clubs have outspent Guardiola's City?

In a post by Twitter user @SMXLFC, a graphic displaying the 10 clubs with the biggest net spend since the Spanish manager entered the league has put to bed the notion of City simply 'buying' the trophies they have won.

The sides that have spent more in the stated time period are Manchester United and Chelsea.

Chelsea did win the league during Guardiola's first campaign but have not managed that feat since and top-spenders, Man Utd, have barely threatened to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, City have won five titles in the seven seasons spent under Guardiola's stewardship.

The difference in net spend between both Manchester clubs is a staggering €200 million and the difference in fortunes of both sides on the pitch is stark.

Does spending money guarantee success?

The last seven seasons have all ended with one of the top 10 on this list lifting the trophy. So to an extent, money does help towards success.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the only team outside the top three spenders to win a league title in that time during the 2019/20 season.

The Reds come in at 10th position on the net spend list, having spent less than Wolves, Aston Villa and West Ham.

The Merseysiders have spent a third of their bitter rivals, Man Utd but have still claimed all the biggest prizes available to them.

The amount of money in football has gone crazy in recent years, but Chelsea as a club have proven that money is not everything and clubs such as Brighton and Brentford have punched well above their financial weight in recent times.