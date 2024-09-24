It has emerged that Premier League clubs raised concerns about Arsenal's use of "dark arts" tactics last season, and following Sunday's fiery 2-2 draw with Manchester City, the same clubs might express similar worries once again. Notably, has come to light that teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly was warned for unsporting behaviour after seemingly passing a message to David Raya to waste time.

Referee Michael Oliver booked Lewis-Skelly after the substitute trotted behind Raya’s goal line while warming up in the 65th minute as the Gunners led 2-1. Oliver is understood to have observed the 17-year-old communicating with Raya before the Arsenal goalkeeper fell to the floor and stopped proceedings, as he became the first player to receive a yellow card before his professional debut.

Mikel Arteta took advantage of the subsequent break in play to give a team talk to nine of his 10 outfield players after Leandro Trossard's sending-off earlier in the evening, with the intention of keeping their historic lead in Manchester intact. However, Pep Guardiola’s team dramatically equalised in the 98th minute with a goal from John Stones, prompting intense debate about the Gunners' 'park the bus' strategy.

Related Questions Asked of Stoppage Time at End of Man City 2-2 Arsenal Stat has emerged showing how long the ball was in play for during the second half, prompting questions from social media.

Arsenal Facing Growing Backlash

They have been repeatedly criticised for their gamesmanship

In the moments leading up to Lewis-Skelly’s involvement, Arsenal coaches had been signalling for calm towards Raya before he prepared to take a goal kick, which was ultimately postponed. During commentary on Sky Sports, Gary Neville remarked, “there is no doubt that is a tactic,” when Raya went down to receive treatment – although it has since been revealed that the goalkeeper is now an injury doubt for the mid-week clash vs Bolton.

The PGMOL later confirmed that Lewis-Skelly's caution was for "showing a lack of respect for the game" under the unsporting behaviour rules. Apparent gamesmanship deployed by Arsenal was the talk of the top flight last year, with coaching staff and analysts across the division openly discussing the ‘dark arts’ among themselves.

Clubs have sent concerns about the issue to the PGMOL in the past, as Arsenal faced significant criticism following their matches against Newcastle United and Wolves in 2023, as well as during Brighton's surge in momentum during their defeat last December, among other instances.

Related Bernardo Silva Uses Liverpool to Take Trophy Dig at Arsenal The Portuguese international criticised Mikel Arteta's tactics and Arsenal's trophy cabinet as the Gunners failed to hold on to a victory on Sunday.

This comes after it was also revealed Arsenal have wasted the most time on average so far this season. The data looked at how long it takes to restart the game after it stops for corners, free-kicks, goal kicks, kick-offs, penalties, drop balls and throw-ins. And the Gunners take an average of 33.5 seconds each time - the joint-longest in the league alongside Aston Villa.

Of course, that data fails to take into account that the north London outfit have been playing with 10 men for a significant period for two of those games, thus time-wasting would be more understandable. And despite, the accusations, data shows the ball was in play for 35 minutes during the second half vs Man City - the highest of any English top-flight match this season.

Delaying Tactics Are At Odds With Arsene Wenger

The club's legendary manager is at the crux of the push to discourage time-wasting

As part of his role as FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger - who managed Arsenal between 1996 and 2018 to become the Gunners' most successful leader - has been the crux of a recent push to discourage tactics that have long been labelled 'anti-football'.

Speaking last year amid a backlash against longer periods of stoppage time, Wenger claimed the new directives were to condition player behaviour. "For the equity of the game, we want the team who wants to play to be rewarded,’ he told the Independent. "For the respect of the fan who sits in the stand, the teams to play, to encourage the teams not to waste time."

The draw at the Etihad Stadium ended with nine yellow cards, including the pair handed to Leandro Trossard, with Erling Haaland furious at Arteta and Gabriel Jesus in the immediate aftermath of full time. Haaland told Arteta to ‘be humble’ and had an expletive-laden exchange with Jesus.

Minutes before, a fired-up Haaland had thrown a ball at Gabriel’s head in response to Stones’ late goal. VAR reviewed the incident and deemed no action was necessary, with the Norwegian not facing any retrospective punishment.

Related VAR Expert Explains Whether Erling Haaland Should Have Been Sent Off vs Arsenal Controversial incident involving Erling Haaland during Man City 2-2 Arsenal has been reviewed by VAR expert.

Arteta has since rejected the accusation from Man City that Arsenal employed the dark arts, saying the truth about his players’ condition would be revealed by his team sheet for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Bolton Wanderers. “I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things,” Arteta told the Guardian. “Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts or these things or if it’s a reality. Other things will be factors and that’s it. We will use the facts.