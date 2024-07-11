Highlights Arjan de Zeeuw played for Barnsley, Wigan, Portsmouth, and Coventry City before retiring in 2009.

Instead of a football-related career post-retirement, de Zeeuw became an investigative detective in Alkmaar, specializing in forensics.

De Zeeuw had a medical degree but chose a fast-track course in the Dutch police force thanks to his desires to open new doors and see the world from a different angle.

Arjan de Zeeuw is a name still fondly remembered among Portsmouth fans during their halcyon years in the Premier League, becoming somewhat of an obscure 'streets won't forget' player under Harry Redknapp and later manager Alain Perrin. But ask the Dutchman about his life's passions now, and you can hedge your bet that the beautiful game is playing second fiddle.

Following his retirement in 2009, the former Barnsley, Wigan, Portsmouth, and Coventry City centre-back chose an unconventional path. Instead of going down the frequented punditry or coaching route, the now-54-year-old began working as an investigative detective in Alkmaar, specialising in forensics, after stating that PCR was among his most loved techniques.

Having previously graduated with a medical degree, de Zeeuw appeared to have a doctor's vocation waiting for him, but such is his versatile qualities that endear him to the label of being a master of many trades, he turned his back on other alternative routes to work his way up through the ranks of the Dutch police force - and it appears that he is loving every second in his unusual post-playing role.

When remembering Dutch centre-backs, the illustrious names of Ronald Koeman, Frank Rijkaard, and Virgil Van Dijk leap to mind instantly. Yet, while you'd be forgiven for forgetting to mention the lesser-heralded de Zeeuw, whose successes weigh far less than his predecessors and impending successors, the North Holland-born defender still maneuvered a fulfilling career as a foreign export who found getting to grips with the English game an easy task.

After getting his first taste of such football when he joined Barnsley in 1995, de Zeeuw quickly found his feet, making the step-up at the end of the 1998–99 season by joining Wigan Athletic, where he won the club's Player of the Season award in two consecutive years between 2001 and 2002. His contract with Wigan expired in the summer of 2002, and the following season, he moved on a free transfer to Portsmouth.

He was an integral part of the Pompey squad that claimed the First Division championship. The imposing Dutchman continued to perform to high standards on the south coast as Portsmouth played well in their debut Premier League season, and he was recognised by the fans, who voted him Portsmouth Player of the Year. He was then rewarded again when he was handed the captaincy for the 2004–05 campaign following Teddy Sheringham's departure to West Ham United, and led the team to stave off relegation following the departure of manager Harry Redknapp.

Arjan de Zeeuw's Career in England Club Appearances Goals Barnsley 138 7 Wigan Athletic 188 6 Portsmouth 106 5 Coventry City 17 0

A cultured centre back, with an intimidating presence, De Zeeuw wasn’t daunted by the stars of the Premier League and carved a respectable career in England, racking up 146 Premier League appearances and helping his sides maintain 32 clean sheets to ensure his position as a cult hero was firmly embedded into the English football pyramid.

Following a return to Wigan in 2005 and a brief one-year stint with Coventry City between 2007 and 2008, de Zeeuw earned a reputation as an excellent example of professionalism in the modern game, and he was even named among Tony Blair's favourite Premier League players whilst he held the country's Prime Minister post, which only emphasises the Dutchman's admirable grip on the English game.

But despite all this praise, once the time came to hang up his boots, the defender decided that he loved playing the game too much to then settle for a role on the touchline, thus bringing about a new role that came barely as a surprise given his hard knock reputation.

From tackling Premier League strikers to tackling crime

For some footballers, moving past the beautiful game proves the most difficult part of their careers, which goes to show when so many are seeking retirement homes in the USA and Saudi Arabia in order to prolong their playing days. But for de Zeeuw, the longing to return to action was too much for the Dutchman to accept simply coaching others or talking about the sport in a punditry team.

Instead, he wanted to make the most of his post-football career by opening doors to new horizons. So, for a defender who is known for his tough but fair ways, a step into the Dutch police force doesn't sound too improbable. And when he was invited on to former team-mate Emerson Boyce's podcast in 2020, it was evident that the change was an enjoyable one. He said:

“I still work with the Dutch police force, believe it not as an inspector, or detective as you call it. I realised that I loved playing football so much that I didn't not want to play it and be on the side of the pitch all the time. I realised I didn't want to be on the football pitch not playing football, so I thought no, I'm not going to do all the badges and go into management, I'm just going to get completely out of football altogether. Having a medical degree, my first idea was to become a doctor, but at the time the Dutch police were looking for people with higher education to do a fast-track course into the police force. "It sounded a little bit like a boys' dream - being in fast cars and having a gun and all that stuff and I realised it was still going to take me a long time to become a doctor, whereas it was a much quicker route into the police force. Being a footballer, obviously you have the good lifestyle and are a bit of a figure in the community because you play for the local team and all that. Being a policeman, you see the other side of society. It's interesting, I'll tell you that - and I do have a fast car and I do have a gun."

