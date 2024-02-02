Highlights PSR has put strict limitations on Premier League finances, impacting clubs' ability to spend in the summer transfer window to varying degrees.

Everton and Notingham Forest are already facing potential sanctions after PSR breaches, but Liverpool and Manchester City have scope to spend freely.

Manchester United have a new centre-back high on the agenda for the summer, while Chelsea are prepared to pay over £100m to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

We have all become familiar with Financial Fair Play but now it’s time to understand the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. FFP is being replaced by PSR. In the simplest terms, this means that when every Premier League team tots up their annual accounts, they cannot have made a loss greater than £105m across the previous three seasons.

Clubs can only lose £15m of their own money across those three years. Anything above that, up to the £105m barrier, must be guaranteed by their owners buying up shares (known as 'secure funding') which means that the owner is effectively bankrolling the club. In those circumstances, the Premier League requires clubs to submit an explanation of their financial plans for the next two seasons.

There are several expenses which do not count towards PSR. These are not set in stone but are generally accepted as being costs which are incurred 'in the general interests of football' such as a club's infrastructure, any associated women's team, and the cost of running their academy.

There was also some added leeway granted for the unforeseen income drop caused by Covid-19. Losses across 2019/20 and 2020/21 were averaged, and clubs were allowed to exclude any drop in income which could be directly attributed to the pandemic - though this will drop out of the three-year accounting period for the current season. The data used in this article uses average Covid losses and the stated drop in income to contextualise figures and make projections.

We must of course consider how transfer fees work in regard to PSR. Clubs use an accounting process called amortisation where they can treat players as 'assets' financially and spread their transfer fee over the period of a player's contract, rather than as one big outgoing - even if they do pay the whole fee up front. For example, if a club signs a player for £50m on a five-year contract, they are 'worth' £50m at the start and £0 at the end in the club accounts, and are therefore recorded as a £10m cost per year in PSR terms.

Following the close of the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at every Premier League club's ability to spend in the summer based on their PSR situation, and their subsequent transfer plans. Football Finance Expert Dan Plumley has provided PSR insight, while transfer insider Dean Jones has given details on clubs' intentions for the summer window.

Disclaimer: The data in this article is factually correct but does not provide the most up-to-date figures. Financial accounts take around nine months to enter the public domain. As a result, many clubs cited in this article only show their most recent figures for the end of the 2021/22 season. Only five clubs (Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United) have so far filed accounts for 2022/23. The Premier League will also be seeing the ‘real time’ data for 2023/24 when making decisions on PSR. This article uses only the data available in the public domain and does not speculate on figures where they are not available. Sourcing: Data is taken from Off The Pitch, a football business intelligence service that holds club financial data. Actual and estimated Covid losses are taken from Swiss Ramble.

Arsenal

PSR Situation

Arsenal suffered losses over the three seasons up to 2021/22 and have been rumoured to be on UEFA’s watchlist in the past in relation to Financial Fair Play. However, UEFA’s old version of FFP is very different to the Premier League’s and the club have also stated a £122m Covid impact on revenue in their accounts.

This figure, even before any other PSR exemptions, gets them to an adjusted three-year PSR calculation of a loss of £28.15m, well within EPL limits. A return to the Champions League in 2023/24 will boost revenues and a club in Arsenal’s position will always be able to spend in the market if they need to, as evidenced by the £105m signing of Declan Rice last summer. They need to be more mindful of UEFA’s new PSR rules than the Premier League’s version.

Ability to spend: 4

Transfer plans

Arsenal have prospects of signing a top striker and midfielder - and they may look to bring another exciting wide player too. Ivan Toney is rated upwards of £70million and is regarded as a player they genuinely will look into signing, while a Victor Osimhen pursuit would mean they have to go into the sort of territory financially that saw them sign Rice. Arsenal also have interest in Pedro Neto at Wolves, while in midfield Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is a top target. David Raya will become a permanent transfer from Brentford at £27million.

It would be helpful to open up more salary space, and it would not be a surprise if they trimmed the squad. We should expect bids for players like Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe - and don’t forget goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who could bring in a decent sum.

Aston Villa

PSR Situation

Aston Villa are very much on the up and future ambitions will go some way towards dictating spending. There were incomings in the summer of 2023 which we cannot yet see in the accounts, but the club posted a small profit of £0.3m in 2022 and taking the Covid impact into account brings them under the PSR threshold for 2019-2022. The removal of the 2019 figure from the calculation will further help them in the future, and they could stomach losses in 2023 and 2024 and still be PSR-sound. Plans for infrastructure spend on Villa Park will be a further boost to the long-term future of the club and a potential foray into the Champions League might necessitate spending in the summer of 2024. But they likely need to shift players before buying them in the current market.

Ability to spend: 3

Transfer plans

This is an exciting time at Villa Park and Unai Emery is looking to level-up all over the pitch. They are willing to listen to offers for players and even though the likes of Jacob Ramsey are not on the market, any bids over £50million would have to become at least a consideration as part of the onward build. Emery wants to bring in another creative wide player in the next window and Villa are sure to go and sign a new centre-forward, as Jhon Duran is not likely to be a long-term figure in the side. Look out for players like Nico Williams at Athletic Club, Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United. Villa are also going to look at full-back options again.

Bournemouth

PSR Situation

Tricky to judge accurately as the reporting period for 2019-2022 covers two Premier League and two Championship seasons (where the acceptable loss figure per year is £13m as opposed to £35m). No data is available for 2023 yet but their loss of £55.5m in 2022 suggests that they will have to be careful looking the charges the Premier League made against Nottingham Forest. Should Bournemouth stay in the Premier League, their PSR calculation for 2022-2024 would be an acceptable threshold of £83m of losses and their wages to turnover ratio has averaged 98%, as they have been back and forth between the top two divisions between 2019-2022. Unlikely to spend big and Premier League survival will be critical to their finances in the short term.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

While the financial information would lean towards caution, Bournemouth want to keep improving and intend to give boss Andoni Iraola scope to shape the team further. The balance will base around offers that might arrive for players like Lloyd Kelly and Dominic Solanke, who both have interest from big Premier League sides. It is hinted that sales will be needed in order to strengthen but Iraola is happy for the club to make some ruthless decisions if it will mean he can bring at least one new face to the back line and also a new attacking figure.

Brentford

PSR Situation

Brentford have stabilised in the Premier League and made a healthy profit in 2022 of £25.7m, which gives them a positive PSR calculation of nearly £40m. They have also managed to get their wages to turnover ratio down significantly from their time in the Championship (47.7% in 2022) and have moved into their new stadium. They do not generate the revenue to get close to the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but they can invest in the squad in the future following the approach that has served them well in the past.

Ability to spend: 5

Transfer plans

How much can they get for Ivan Toney? That’s likely to be the biggest dilemma they face when the window opens as it feels almost impossible they will be able to keep him. Toney was linked with a move in January but his form - combined with whether they convinced him to sign a new contract - will dictate what his transfer value turns out to be when Chelsea, Arsenal and others come knocking.

The message from insiders has been that he will be worth at least £70million and fans can trust them to reinvest well. Brentford have a clear recruitment strategy, using data to find players that seem suited to their level and style while also looking to buy low, sell high. Finances are not a problem. Brentford are smartly run and they will continue to establish themselves as a force in the top-flight.

Brighton

PSR Situation

Brighton posted a healthy profit in 2022 (£24.1m) and were well within PSR calculations for 2019-2022 as a result. Some big outgoings in the summer of 2023 (Moises Caicedo and Alexis MacAllister) will have further strengthened the finances. They will continue their strategy of a data-driven approach to the transfer market and look to secure some future talent at a relatively cost-effective price.

Ability to spend: 5

Transfer plans

The Seagulls are starting to become known as transfer kings such is the effectiveness of their policy to buy players, integrate and improve them, and then offload at profit. Clubs are constantly looking towards Brighton for talent and in the summer there will be speculation around Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro - but the beauty of being Brighton is there is no pressure to sell.

Price-tags will be at a premium and their own ambition will remain high. Bryan Gil was one of the options looked at in January and that is a perfect measure of how they identify players for their overall stats and data information, over how well they might currently be performing. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall differs slightly as a young player doing very well but with scope for further elevation. They didn’t have a wild January but have plenty of room to spend and will be willing to listen to Roberto De Zerbi’s ideas around buys if it helps keep him away from Liverpool.

Burnley

PSR Situation

Burnley have always lived within its means financially in recent years having been a stable Premier League club from 2016-2022. They posted a profit in three of last four years for 2019-2022 and are well within the threshold of PSR. Relegation would be a financial blow but would not put the club at risk and parachute payments would enable them to keep some of their better players. Even if they remain in the Premier League, they are unlikely to spend big. But if they are in the Championship then they may look to invest to attempt to get back up at the first time of asking.

Ability to spend: 3

Transfer plans

Burnley do show ambition and last summer looked into some very interesting deals, so fans will have a level of optimism about what can be achieved if they stay up this season. The fight against relegation is the priority and there can be little focus on the transfer market for the time being, but if they stay up they are likely going to be on the look-out for another striker as well as a midfielder proven at the top level. In terms of holding on to players, Josh Brownhill is one that several Premier League clubs are already interested in.

Chelsea

PSR Situation

Chelsea ran up significant losses in 2021 and 2022 but did turn a profit in 2020. Their Covid impact figure is also estimated rather than stated and the club will cite the new takeover and other exemptions. But even taking these into account, the figures suggest they shouldn't spend big in the summer following an aggressive transfer strategy in 2023, and the sale of academy graduates that can be booked as pure profit, such as Mason Mount. Chelsea's 2022/23 accounts are yet to be published publicly, but the Premier League appear to be satisfied with their spending habits as they have avoided having their name included alongside Everton and Forest's charges for breaches of the PSR regulations. However, if they want to spend big in the summer they will have to shift players too.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

The difference with Chelsea, compared to most clubs, is they tend not to worry about what is expected of them and as such will go all out to land a premium striker at all costs. Victor Osimhen is expected to be their top target and a deal is going to set them back around £110million. The details of his release clause at Napoli are not totally clear, but that’s the expected figure and the information out of Stamford Bridge is that the Blues would be willing to pay.

The likelihood is that they use homegrown sales to help find some financial freedom for such a deal though, which is why the likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevor Chalobah and Armando Broja are always linked with a move away. Striker is not the only position they will look to strengthen, with whispers already suggesting a goalkeeper and centre-back are on the wanted list. Probably a left-back, too.

Crystal Palace

PSR Situation

A stable Premier League club for now and a PSR cumulative loss of around £68m from 2019-2022. The covid impact of £22m brings that down to £46m, so there are no issues with PSR, but Palace are also unlikely to go overboard in the transfer market. The financial gap between them and the big clubs remains too big, and they need to find a way to navigate the challenges in the market to make sure they can continually retain their Premier League status.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

They might not be expected to spend big in line with the PSR situation but Palace may actually be one of the teams to surprise us in the summer window. With a new manager to come in and replace Roy Hodgson, there has been an intention to allow him some freedom in the transfer market to add much needed depth to the squad. Palace’s deal for Adam Wharton at £22million was a bit of a surprise and fans want to see more of that ambition. They could go through a period of transition but one of the biggest tests will be to hold on to key players in Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. It’s expected that Guehi will be very difficult to hold onto much longer, with Spurs and Arsenal interested, while Man United and Chelsea are already hot on the idea of signing Olise.

Everton

PSR Situation

No real surprises in the prediction here of a club unlikely to spend for a while with a 10-point deduction already for breaching PSR and a second charge pending. Further issues around the new stadium and takeover of the club paint a bleak picture. Premier League survival is a must, but this will have to be done with the current squad given the current situation with the club and PSR.

Ability to spend: 1

Transfer plans

Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to become a high-profile exit in the summer, as the homegrown talent has the ability to bring in big income and is wanted by Man United and Real Madrid. So much needs to be ironed out before Everton can have any clear idea about which level of scouting can actually be turned into active recruitment and how they move forwards. If Everton stay up there will be an attempt to move on players that can be replaced more in line with what Sean Dyche needs to create a brighter future. But if they go down, we should expect a fire-sale.

Fulham

PSR Situation

Fulham have yo-yoed between the Premier League and Championship in recent seasons so it's tricky to get a full read on PSR as a result. They've invested heavily in Craven Cottage recently, so that will be factored in. Not on the list of clubs that we have seen mentioned by the Premier League but posted losses for the last four years (2019-2022) with an average wages to turnover ratio of 104% for the same period.They will need to show improvement in their finances in 2023 and 2024, which will be boosted by being in the Premier League. Unlikely to spend big in the meantime.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

A permanent replacement for Aleksander Mitrovic is still needed after refusing to invest in a top-level striker in either of the last two windows. That will mean they are tempted to spend heavily despite the fact they must try to be sensible. In midfield, Joao Palhinha is going to be chased by some of Europe’s top clubs so finding a replacement for him is going to be likely. The heart of the defence is also key, with work going into finding good value signings so that the bulk of cash can be used further forward.

Liverpool

PSR Situation

The big six have always been in a world of their own financially and Liverpool are no exception to this rule with a comfortable PSR calculation of +£11.3m for 2019-2022 and that is before any exemptions are factored in. Their wages to turnover ratio averaged at 63% for the same period, so there's plenty of scope to flex their financial muscle should they see fit. Some signings from 2023 will need to go into this mix but revenues of nearly £600m in 2022 means no issues there also. The shock departure of Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 may cause some squad movement but they are in good shape to spend, especially if they decide this summer is the time to cash in on Mo Salah, should a bid from Saudi Arabia come back around.

Ability to spend: 5

Transfer plans

So much is up in the air as contract situations for Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are a priority before we get to the summer window. News that Klopp is leaving really does mean they have to tread carefully and make sure any future transfer targets continue to fit with the philosophy of a new manager.

Liverpool have been looking at centre halves and the good news from the PSR situation is that their top targets are attainable. Key scouting has been centred around Goncalo Inacio at Sporting Lisbon, while Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen has been looked at and that really could be intriguing if his current boss Xabi Alonso moves to Anfield. Links with Levi Colwill from Chelsea could return but that deal is near impossible. If Salah goes then there will be plenty of speculation around an elite front man coming in - and Liverpool have the funds to sign almost any forward in the game.

Luton

PSR Situation

Premier League revenue will transform Luton financially and they made a significant profit in 2022 to boot. A loss of £8.4m in 2023 followed but expect that to return to profit in 2024 when we see the impact of Premier League TV cash. Their revenue was £18.4m in 2023 but that will jump to around £100m at least in the next set of accounts. It will be a miracle if they stay up but even if they don’t, they won’t look to break the bank on new signings. An anomaly in EPL transfer market terms and punching significantly above their weight whichever way you cut it.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

Staying in the top-flight would mean starting to become more ambitious. The deal for Ross Barkley last summer shows big-name players can be landed but the expectation is Luton would look to be shrewd even if they do start to gain more riches. Their record-signing was Ryan Giles last summer for £5million - and he’s already been loaned back out. Luton are not the type of side likely to go on a wild spending spree while finding their feet at this level. Even if they stay up.

One of the biggest wins around beating relegation will be that they can keep the likes of Gabriel Osho and Teden Mengi, who are now being scouted by established Premier League clubs. In terms of incomings they will carefully select a couple of loan deals and then start to slowly lift the bar - possibly even breaking that transfer record.

Manchester City

PSR Situation

Man City posted accounts for 2023 with a profit of £80.4m. In the current PSR cycle, they are not even on the radar of having a problem (+£60.3m) and they continue to dominate the higher end of the Premier LEague both on and off the pitch. They can pretty much spend whatever they want whenever they want, but we know the issues here lie historically with the Premier League case pending stretching back to the early 2010s. The verdict of this could have huge implications not just for City but for English football, but that is still speculation at this stage. There is no doubting the healthy financial position they are in right now though.

Ability to spend: 5

Transfer plans

Joshua Kimmich is a prime target as Pep Guardiola looks to make the most of City’s strong financial standpoint. The Bayern Munich midfielder is being looked at by a few teams in Europe but City are favourites to clinch a deal, and they have space in the squad with Kalvin Phillips ready to leave on a more permanent basis no matter how his loan goes at West Ham.

Look out for Frenchman Youssouf Fofana as another alternate option in midfield and City also still have an eye on Lucas Paqueta at West Ham. Rival clubs might be angered by the fact City have no restraints on spending given the looming FFP charges, but that is not something City have to worry about. There are some rumours around Erling Haaland potentially leaving, but that is unlikely. If City are to move on any of the current first-team, it is more likely to be someone like Kyle Walker. City have also shown an inclination to buy players for the future and that trend will continue too.

Manchester United

PSR Situation

An interesting situation. Huge losses of £115.5m in 2022 but this has reduced significantly to a loss of £28.7m in 2023. Swiss Ramble also estimates around £152m worth of Covid impact on the revenue line and if this figure is included it puts them well under the threshold of PSR. The new investment from Sim Jim Ratcliffe may mean they look to spend in the summer, but that money might also be earmarked for other things and not just transfers, so it remains a case of wait and see for now. Despite the lack of on-field success in recent years the club has been able to drive revenue in the commercial side of the business and remain a financial powerhouse in world football.

Ability to spend: 4

Transfer plans

There is optimism about what Man United might do in the summer window as they will attempt to significantly upgrade the squad. United have some financial wiggle room opening up and the top priority will be a centre-back, with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Antonio Silva of Benfica and Jarrad Branthwaite on the list of targets - as they wait to see if Rafael Varane stays or goes.

Midfield is going to be looked into as Casemiro and Scott McTominay's situations need clarification and Sofyan Amrabat’s loan will end. Lists are currently being compiled but they will be competing for the best around - maybe even challenging Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi. The attack will be enhanced too. At this stage it’s too tough to tell what level of spending will go on in that area. It will probably depend on the Jadon Sancho and Antony situations, as well as whether Erik ten Hag keeps his job and how Marcus Rashford’s season ends.

Newcastle United

PSR Situation

A club looking to break into the established elite but also an example of why that is so tough in the modern-day industry. The club have posted losses of £71m and £73m in 2022 and 2023 as a result of investment in the squad, which resulted in Champions League qualification for 2023/24. The club state £40m of Covid impact in the accounts and given other PSR exemptions and the real time impact of Champions League revenue, they appear fine against the regulations for now. But they would likely still have to sell to buy in the summer as they attempt to drive commercial revenue to help bridge the gap between themselves and the big 6 in the future.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

The first thing to consider will be how this season ends and whether Eddie Howe has enough support to continue into next season. Let’s assume he does, and that Newcastle start to renovate the team for him. It is not that the side is particularly weak at this stage, more that it needs upgrading in order to maintain pace with the hierarchy’s lofty ambitions.

There are strong suggestions Newcastle will listen to offers for almost anyone in the squad outside of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, with serious consideration now going into a new goalkeeper, new central midfielder, and another top striker. The figures may not be leaning in their favour to make a big splash but with outgoings to assist with the makeover, Newcastle could be one of the busiest teams in the summer window.

Nottingham Forest

PSR Situation

We know exactly where Nottingham Forest are at; a current charge pending for a PSR breach that they informed the Premier League about, and they are now waiting for their case to be heard. Much will centre on the timing of the Brennan Johnson sale within that verdict and any potential points deduction would put them firmly in the relegation battle. Any summer spending would then be dictated by league status but under a worst-case scenario of relegation, expect a fire sale of players to bring the wage bill down.

Ability to spend: 1

Transfer plans

Relegation would be a disaster but Forest believe their January business should keep them clear of danger and give them an opportunity to repair some of the financial damage done in recent times. There will likely be offers for players like Morgan Gibbs-White to consider while exits like Orel Mangala's are helpful to clearing the pathway to new possibilities. They are heading towards 50 signings since promotion to the Premier League and there needs to be some sense of stability for next season. They have an ability to entice big names - Giovanni Reyna being the most recent - and they will continue to look for such opportunities that help grow the club commercially as well as in sporting terms.

Sheffield United

PSR Situation

Sheffield United have had significant wider financial issues in the last few years regarding the ownership situation and potential sale of the club. There are no problems with PSR and their numbers will be boosted by Premier League TV revenue no matter what happens. But they are unlikely to spend big in the summer regardless of what division they're in. A similar tale for all three promoted clubs in 2022/23, which highlights the financial chasm between the Premier League and the Championship.

Ability to spend: 2

Transfer plans

A push to strengthen their defence on deadline day showed the Blades are concerned about their top-flight status and trying to give themselves some hope of survival. If they stay up then sources say they would expect them to become a bit more adventurous in the market so that boss Chris Wilder can frame the team into one more akin to his personality. The signing of Jordan Archer was a pretty big one at the start of the season and that type of talent would be looked at again as they search for players on the fringes of bigger Premier League clubs who still have hunger, ambition and potential to fufil.

Tottenham

PSR Situation

Firmly in the financial big six and free to spend if they wish. Tottenham aren't even on the radar of PSR and the new stadium continues to boost income streams, putting them at the forefront of match day revenue in the Premier League. The departure of Harry Kane in the summer of 2023 and the more recent exits of Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris will free up more room for Spurs to move in the summer window if they want to. Much of that movement will depend on Champions League qualification or not.

Ability to spend: 5

Transfer plans

It is a very good time to be a Spurs fan as Ange Postecoglou has shown his vision of the future and there is genuine reason to believe the club are implementing a transfer strategy that will help him achieve his goals. Spurs have begun to become more data-led in recruitment but they are also giving the boss a say on how and where they should be prioritising their business.

Tottenham are trying to act quickly when identifying their targets and that is something we will see more of in the summer. They still have not signed a direct Harry Kane replacement - that will happen if they sell Richarlison and recoup most of the £60million they paid Everton for him. While top-level talent will be signed - with another defender almost a guarantee - Spurs also are working on identifying young talent around the globe, that can emerge as great investments for the future.

West Ham United

PSR Situation

West Ham have made significant progress in recent years and their European success has boosted the finances. The club have published 2023 accounts which showed a £17.1m loss, but they posted a £10.5m profit the year before and when the Covid impact is added in, they are pretty much at break-even for 2021-2023 before any other exemptions are taken into account.

Activity in the transfer market in the summer of 2023 (James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus among others) shows they have the ability to spend if they want to and the sale of Declan Rice for a huge fee is also significant. The Irons can spend if they want to and they may look to strengthen further in the summer of 2024 to provide more depth in the squad, but need to mindful of UEFA’s regulations if consistently competing in Europe.

Ability to spend: 4

Transfer plans

We know that West Ham like to spread their net far and wide ahead of a transfer window and then start to drill in on the deals that seem most doable. That will continue to be the case but it is worth understanding that they are working particularly hard on scouting around the French league at the moment, so it would be expected that key targets emerge from there.

It is not yet known whether David Moyes remains manager beyond this season and that will have some impact on the market. They will need to decide whether to make a permanent offer for Kalvin Phillips and they will be busy. But it is not worth going into too much detail yet on targets because they will change by the time we get to opening day of the market. One thing they might have to do is fight off interest again from Manchester City for Lucas Paqueta.

Wolves

PSR Situation

Wolves returned a positive PSR for 2019-2022 (+£26.2m) before any exemptions are added back, so they have some room to manoeuvre in the market for a couple of years if they see the need to. The turnaround under Gary O’Neill looks to have pushed them clear of the relegation battle, which is a huge boost as well, and further stability in the Premier League in years to come will keep the financial position healthy.

Ability to spend: 4

Transfer plans

Things are looking up at Wolves as their financial turmoil of a year ago is behind them and O’Neil builds a much more optimistic picture of life in the Premier League. They refused to cave in to big financial demands on signings in January, which is a good move, and in the summer we will see them put efforts into making a signing at centre-forward to bring the team together as a more cohesive unit with more threat. Decisions need to be made on what to do with Sasa Kalijdzic and Fabio Silva, but they are likely to cash in on both if possible. Their biggest problem will be holding onto Pedro Neto, with Arsenal already taking a fancy. But even if he goes, they will reinvest.