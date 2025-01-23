Pubs are an essential part of English football culture. More often than not, fans congregate for a drink in the hours before their team play, be it on the road or at home. It is ritualistic, something that supporters have been doing for decades, in the years where there were far fewer pubs and bars than there are in the modern day.

Of the 20 teams that currently compete in the Premier League, each one has a pub that is within at least half-a-mile of their stadium. With all of this being considered, which clubs have the most pubs within a one-mile area of their home ground, according to OLBG?

20-16

Manchester City, Brighton, Southampton, Fulham, Brentford

Footing the list is Manchester City, who have just two pubs within an immediate radius to their ground. The remaining clubs that make up the bottom four, however, are all based in London or further south. Brighton and Hove Albion have just one less pub than fellow coastal side Southampton, who have four pubs near St. Mary's. Above them are Brentford and Fulham, who both have six pubs close to the Gtech Community Stadium and Craven Cottage respectively.

Pubs Within a Mile of PL Stadiums - 20th-16th Rank Team Pubs Within a Mile Closest Pub (Distance in Miles) 16. Brentford 6 The Griffin (0.5) 17. Fulham 6 The Crabtree (0.3) 18. Southampton 4 The Chapel Arms (0.4) 19. Brighton 3 The Long Man (0.3) 20. Man City 2 The Best Western (0.5)

15-11

Manchester United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Aston Villa

Four of the teams sat between 15th and 11th have the same number of pubs within a mile of their stadium. Manchester United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth all have seven pubs within the area of their ground. Only Aston Villa have more within this bracket of clubs, though they only have one more than the aforementioned quartet of teams.

Villa, however, do hold a record within this list. The Villans' home ground of Villa Park is just 0.1 miles away from a pub, The Villa Tavern. No other club in England has such a short distance, with Chelsea, Newcastle United, Ipswich Town and Liverpool all having a pub 0.2 miles from their grounds.

Pubs Within a Mile of PL Stadiums - 15th-11th Rank Team Pubs Within a Mile Closest Pub (Distance in Miles) 11. Aston Villa 8 The Villa Tavern (0.1) 12. Bournemouth 7 The Rickshaw Tavern (0.4) 13. Palace 7 The Clifton Arms (0.5) 14. Leicester City 7 The Walkers Arms (0.5) 15. Man United 7 The Bishop Blaize (0.3)

10-6

West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Liverpool