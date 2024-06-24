Highlights Chelsea and Man United are interested in Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

Beier, who has a £25m release clause, faces interest from multiple Premier League sides.

Lille's Jonathan David is also on the radar for English clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, as multiple Premier League clubs are ‘pushing’ to sign the 21-year-old, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Beier, who made his first Euro 2024 appearance for Germany against Switzerland on Sunday, is facing interest from multiple English sides this summer.

With a release clause of just £25m, the talented centre-forward is an appealing option in the transfer market, according to Plettenberg.

Last year, Beier was linked with a move to the Premier League as Plettenberg reported about Liverpool’s interest in the Hoffenheim starlet.

The 21-year-old, who has been described as 'extraordinary', has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Germany, netting 16 goals in 33 matches for the club in his first full Bundesliga season with the first team.

In 2020, Beier became Hoffenheim’s youngest-ever Bundesliga debutant, aged just 17, before sealing a two-year loan move to Hannover in the second division.

Compared to Thomas Muller for his intelligence and eye for goals, the German international is now facing serious interest from English clubs.

Chelsea Make Beier Enquiry

No talks with Man United yet

According to Plettenberg, Chelsea have made an enquiry and gathered information on Beier, while Man United’s interest is ‘not concrete’ at the moment:

Both Premier League giants are targeting centre-forward signings this summer as they look to bounce back after a wasteful campaign last season.

Chelsea, under new boss Enzo Maresca, are looking to bring in more firepower alongside Nicolas Jackson, who had a debut season of ups and downs at Stamford Bridge.

Man United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a promising season from their starlet Rasmus Hojlund, but the lack of another backup centre-forward has led Erik ten Hag to experiment with tactics last campaign, at times relying on Bruno Fernandes as a false nine.

In recent weeks, United were linked with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Lille’s Jonathan David, who is also reportedly targeted by Chelsea.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Chelsea Eye Jonathan David Deal

Man United are interested

Chelsea have held talks with Lille striker Jonathan David’s representatives as he is reportedly high on the list of targets this summer, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

David, who is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal with Lille, is also a target for other Premier League clubs, including Man United, Tottenham, and West Ham.

The 24-year-old is thought to be available for around £25m this summer as he looks to depart Lille after spending four seasons in Ligue 1 and scoring 71 goals in 146 appearances for the club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.