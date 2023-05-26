The Premier League season has nearly come to an end - and what a season it has been.

Manchester City have already wrapped up the title - their fifth and six years - while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United have all secured their place in the top four.

Liverpool have missed out on the Champions League after a disappointing season, as have Tottenham and Chelsea.

The relegation battle has come down to the final day of the season.

Southampton have finished the campaign rock bottom and they will be joined in the Championship next season by two of Leeds, Leicester and Everton.

With one game left of the season, kit manufacturing specialists Pendle Sportswear have looked at the average attendance for every club in the 2022/23 campaign.

They've then worked out how many empty seats every club has had on average. View their findings below...

20. West Ham United - 41

19. Newcastle United - 95

18. Brentford - 172

17. Brighton - 325

16. Everton - 349

15. Leicester City - 423

14. Fulham - 424

13. Tottenham Hotspur - 473

12. Arsenal - 504

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 563

10. Liverpool - 844

9. Chelsea - 856

8. Manchester United - 1,011

7. Crystal Palace - 1,017

6. Bournemouth - 1,021

5. Aston Villa - 1,032

4. Nottingham Forest - 1,274

3. Leeds United - 1,365

2. Manchester City - 1,781

1. Southampton - 1,923

Southampton have really struggled this season and their total of empty seats show.

There have been 1,923 empty seats on average at St Mary's this season, the most in the Premier League.

City's Etihad Stadium is the second most empty stadium, with Leeds United's Elland Road third most empty.

On the other end of the spectrum, West Ham have had just 41 empty seats this season - a very impressive figure given the London Stadium has a capacity of 60,000.

There have been just 95 empty seats at St. James' Park' this campaign, while Brentford make up the top three fullest stadiums.