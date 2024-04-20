Highlights Chelsea have financial concerns and could be at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

To ease the fears, two hotels from Chelsea FC Holdings Ltd were sold to Blueco 22 Properties Ltd.

Some rival executives at other Premier League clubs have been left irked by the financial manouvering.

Eyebrows have been raised after Chelsea, who were under pressure from Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), sold two hotels to a sister company that their owners also are in charge of, as a means of easing their financial troubles ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club’s financial accounts, which were published last weekend, revealed that a pre-tax loss of £89.9 million was made in the last financial year – but that figure would have reached over the £150 million mark, £166.4 million to be precise, if it wasn’t for the sale of their hotels.

Selling the Millenium and Copthorne hotels from Chelsea FC Holdings Ltd to Blueco 22 Properties Ltd, packaged with their car parking facilities, helped coup £76.5 million for the west Londoners.

Chelsea were able to claim the full lump sum of £76.5 million as income last campaign, but their accounts stated that the deal had not yet been assessed to be “fair market value” under the Premier League rules. The accounts, published on Companies House, were signed off by the club in December 2023, six months after the hotel transaction had been completed.

Rival Clubs Unhappy with Chelsea

One executive was incredulous after learning of the hotel sales

Insiders at the capital club insist that the deal was done within the Premier League’s set-in-stone rules and ran by the competition before a deal was made. They also claimed that the use of two independent valuers ensured a fair price was agreed for all parties.

The Premier League themselves failed to block the move, but that hasn’t stopped Chelsea’s ability to exploit the financial loophole being looked down upon by other teams and their fans in the English top flight. According to The Guardian, an ­executive at one club in the top tier was incredulous after learning of the deal, while the two-hotel sale “raised the eyebrows” of another club as they were said to have read the accounts “with interest”.

Chelsea Still in Financial Trouble

Club have spent north of £1 billion on transfers

While the financial boost will be timely for the Stamford Bridge outfit, there is nothing to suggest that it will be plain sailing for the Blues this summer. In fact, their accounts showed little to suggest that Todd Boehly – who will be stepping down as chairman in 2027 – and co will not face a battle to comply with the division’s PSR rules this summer.

As such, rival clubs are under the assumption that Chelsea will still need to sell this summer to avoid breaching the rules. June 30 is the deadline by which clubs - who are in dire need of generating cash - will have to beat.

In the Boehly-Clearlake era, the club have been extravagant in their spending, shelling out north of £1 billion on new signings – but they remain confident about adhering to the regulations set out by Premier League chiefs.

In the time frame under scrutiny, Boehly and co spent £747 million on transfers and their collective wage bill rocketed to £404m – a sum second only to Manchester City in the Premier League. The news that Chelsea spent in excess of £75 million on agents’ fees across last season also puts them under renewed pressure from a financial standpoint.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea’s spend on agents’ fees is the most of any Premier League side and more than all the clubs in the Championship, League One, League Two and National League added together.

The pre-tax loss of £89.9 million for 2022/23 comes after a pre-tax loss of £121.4 million in 2021/22 and given that under PSR rules, permitted losses must not exceed £105 million over a three-year period, Chelsea could be in trouble if the aforementioned fair market value of the hotels is considered to be lower than £73.6 million.