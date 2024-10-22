Key Takeaways Arsenal have transformed into a Premier League title-challenging side under Mikel Arteta with them finishing second in back-to-back campaigns.

Since his managerial debut on 26 December 2019, they have become one of the most hardened outfits, resulting in the odd red card.

How their Premier League red card tally, since the Spaniard's arrival, compare to their fellow top flight sides has been revealed.

Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been transformed from a team vying for the top four to resident title challengers with them finishing twice in back-to-back seasons – five points behind Manchester City in 2022/23 and just two behind them a season later. With becoming a force to be reckoned with comes a layer of steel which, often, results in red cards being shown to their players.

Since the Spaniard, currently one of the best managers in world football, took over from Unai Emery – on time for his first outing on 26 December 2019 – the club have become accustomed to playing with 10 men. But who, of the teams that have played in the top flight since the 42-year-old took charge five years ago, has received the most red cards? Using statistics from the folks over at Stat Muse, GIVEMESPORT have taken a deep dive.

20-16

Leicester City, Brentford, Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool

Premier League winners in 2015/16, Leicester City have not always been a top flight outfit – with short spells in the Championship to look back on – but during their time spent in the Promised Land, they’ve received a total of six red cards.

As have Brentford, who were promoted to the Premier League in time for 2020/21 – one season after Arteta’s arrival. Manchester United are the next worst offenders alongside Leeds United, who are now in the second tier, and fierce rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils have struggled to find the perfect successor in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but that’s not reflected in their disciplinary record, which is better than most in England’s top division.

Leeds, despite not being present for two seasons now, have racked up seven red cards. In their most recent season in the Premier League, Junior Firpo was their only offender, while Liverpool are also joint with the aforementioned duo.

15-11

Crystal Palace, Burnley, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Fulham