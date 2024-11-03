Despite the ever-changing nature of the beautiful game – and most notably, in the Premier League, the overwhelming feeling of the match-going experience will never die, with people up and down the country heading spending plenty of time and money to watch their favourite team in action every weekend.

But how well supported is every team in England’s well-documented top division? Taking the following factors into consideration, betting site OBLG have deciphered who – out of the current 20 teams – has the best fanbase in terms of constant support.

Factors considered

% of stadium full in 2013/14

% of stadium full in 2023/24

% of fans increased/decreased in last decade

Online mentions

% of positive comments

% of negative comments

20-16

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Everton

Kicking off proceedings is west London outfit Fulham, who boast an overall index score of 28.7/100 with their fanbase decreasing by 3% in the last decade. Just 9% of the conversations surrounding the club were positive, perhaps thanks to rising ticket prices, the club contributed to their lowly index score of 28.7. For Brentford, the combination of Ivan Toney’s long-term absence and a lack of good football saw them as one of the worst-supported teams in the top flight with an index score of 33.7/100.

Despite a turbulent 2023/24 – a season when Steve Cooper got sacked and they flirted with relegation – Nottingham Forest’s fan base stuck by their side by filling 97% of their ground. Newly-promoted Ipswich Town find themselves just above the relegation zone with their index score of 28.1 placing them just above the aforementioned trio. Everton have struggled in the top flight in recent seasons – and that’s reflected in their index score of 41.

Every 2024/25 Premier League Side's Fanbase Ranked by How Supportive They Are - 20-16 Rank Team % of stadium full (2023/24) % of fans increased/decreased in last decade Positive conversations (%) Most supportive fanbase (/100) 20. Fulham 95 -3 9 28.7 19. Brentford 99 121 7 33.7 18. Nottingham Forest 97 30 9 36.7 17. Ipswich 97 69 14 38.1 16. Everton 99 3 10 41.0

15-11

West Ham United, Arsenal, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace