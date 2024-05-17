Highlights Premier League clubs are unlikely to support eliminating VAR despite a motion being presented to vote on scrapping the technology.

Drastic changes in VAR usage are expected, including in-stadium communication for fans to provide clarity over decisions.

The Premier League is also considering bringing in overseas officials to improve officiating standards.

Despite the fact it seemed like the end of VAR in the Premier League was in sight, recent reports have indicated that this will no longer be the case. However, while the Mail write a vote to scrap the technology is likely to fail, two major changes to how it is used will be debated.

It was revealed on Wednesday that all 20 clubs from England's top flight were set to vote on whether the use of VAR should be scrapped following yet another season of controversial decisions marring the football on the pitch. Most notably, Luis Diaz's offside against Tottenham earlier this season.

Whilst it now seems the decision to get rid of the Video Referee Assistants is unlikely to be supported, the disgruntlement by clubs has led to Premier League officials taking drastic measures to improve officiating in the country.

Related Premier League Table in 2023/24 Without VAR Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United would all be on fewer points this season if VAR was not in use.

Premier League Set to Trial VAR Communication in Stadiums

Fans in the stands are often left without clarity regarding decisions

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it is believed that a big talking point regarding the use of VAR so far in the Premier League, is the confusion it creates for supporters in the stadium.

Although fans at home benefit from the use of replays, many who are at the games are left in the dark as to why VAR has opted to or not to overturn a referee's decision. This has led to consistent outrage at matches and a general decline in matchday experience for supporters.

To combat this, it is believed the Premier League are willing to implement in-stadium communication. This is where referees would be able to explain their decision after reviewing an incident on a pitch side monitor to fans in attendance. This has previously been seen as recently as last year's Women's World Cup. As of now, it is unknown if this procedure will be introduced in time for the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Another element of frustration for supporters is the time it takes for some decisions to be made. Officials believe that the implementation of semi-automated offsides will help dramatically reduce the duration of decisions on tight calls.

Premier League Open to Bringing in Overseas Officials

Only one foreign referee has ever officiated in England's top flight

Another interesting tidbit to come from the Daily Mail's report is the newfound willingness from Premier League officials to use some of the best foreign referees moving forward.

Previously, the top brass had been reluctant to bring in referees from other countries, opting instead for homegrown talents to officiate proceedings. This changed when Australian Jarred Gillet, who became the first referee to wear a camera during a Premier League fixture, was signed by the PGMOL.

Although the Premier League believes it has one of the best groups of officials in the world, with as many as eight of them being chosen to be part of Euro 2024, they are now open to bringing the best in class from around the world to help raise the standards of officiating. This notion is one that is reportedly gathering plenty of support from Premier League clubs.