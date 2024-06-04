Highlights Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea could all spend £200m in the transfer market this summer.

Manchester United may spend no more than £60m on a single player as they change their transfer strategy.

West Ham could welcome Julen Lopetegui with a potential £100m squad revamp.

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign has drawn to a close and now all eyes are on June 14, when the new summer transfer window will open. It will be another period when clubs from Saudi Arabia look to cause a stir in the English market but the top clubs all have recruitment issues of their own to focus on too.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at some of the Premier League's top clubs - namely reigning champions Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea and West Ham - to weigh up what we can expect from them in terms of spending power and who the prime targets could be.

Manchester City

Predicted Budget

The Premier League champions will refuse to stand still and have the financial backing to go and have an incredible summer window. There may be 115 charges against them pending but in terms of the current stance, City are considered to be in a strong position to spend, with a £200million splurge possible.

Targets

Midfield is an area of focus for Pep Guardiola and Newcastle United’s £100milion-rated Bruno Guimaraes is a player of significant interest. City have also had an eye on West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich but both have complications.

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is someone to look out for, emerging as an alternate option to Paqueta, who waits for news concerning betting charges held against him. City also admire Benfica’s Joao Neves and have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but that is a difficult one given the player’s love for Los Blancos.

It is clear that City have intent and there is also scope for them to replace players like Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who have been garnering suitors.

Manchester City's transfer targets Player Club Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United Lucas Paqueta West Ham United Joshuah Kimmich Bayern Munich Dani Olmo RB Leipzig Joao Neves Benfica Rodrygo Real Madrid

Arsenal

Predicted Budget

We might not see anything on the level of a single signing like Declan Rice from last summer but, in terms of the overall budget, Arsenal will keep spending at a similar level to recent summers. The Gunners spent around £200million in 2023 and there is potential for them to do so again as they continue to chase silverware under Mikel Arteta.

Targets

A top-level central midfielder and centre-forward are high on the agenda at Arsenal. They had plans to take their time and make sure they land the right targets but have had to alter their approach slightly in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, as the German club want a resolution on his future in June.

In midfield there are complications too as Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has not been convinced to make the move. Options such as Amadou Onana at Everton, Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz have all been detailed in terms of scouting.

In defence, it is expected the Gunners will seek to sign an up-and-coming talent, such as 18-year-old Jorrel Hato from Ajax. Also, goalkeeper David Raya is set to make his loan move from Brentford permanent - and the Gunners will sign a new back-up to replace the outgoing Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal's transfer targets Player Club Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United Douglas Luiz Aston Villa Amadou Onana Everton Jorrel Hato Ajax

Liverpool

Predicted Budget

It is all change at Liverpool ahead of next season as the Jurgen Klopp era is over and the club seek to ensure there is no drop off in status. Last summer around £150million was laid out to refresh the midfield and a similar sum could be spent to give new boss Arne Slot a chance to make his mark at Anfield.

Targets

The main areas of investment are expected to be in defence and attack as Liverpool underline their title credentials for next year and are set for the longer-term future. A new wide player is being tipped to arrive and Johan Bakayoko of PSV has been scouted while it is worth keeping an eye on Federico Chiesa, should he leave Juventus.

The significance of their plans could change depending on whether Mohamed Salah or Luis Diaz are swept up by Saudi Arabian vultures, as clubs eye both men. In defence, Liverpool have kept close tabs on Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio at Sporting CP, Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen and Leny Yoro of Lille. A new goalkeeper is likely to arrive too. Both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher are being pursued by clubs but the likelihood is that the back-up keeper will be changed, rather than their main man.

Liverpool's transfer targets Player Club Johan Bakayoko PSV Eindhoven Federico Chiesa Juventus Antonio Silva Benfica Goncalo Inacio Sporting CP Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen Leny Yoro Lille

Aston Villa

Predicted Budget

Qualifying for the Champions League brings an expectation to level up the squad but there will remain an element of caution around their spending capacity. Villa may need to make a significant sale - maybe even two - for PSR reasons, so smart maneuvers are more important than the magnitude of spending. They announced a £119.6million loss for last season. Nevertheless, Villa will make signings in the summer - the majority just won’t be for big fees. At this stage, estimating a figure is difficult.

Targets

Generally, there is an expectation that Villa seek to improve in midfield, while also searching for new options at full-back and in attack. The forward situation would obviously change if Ollie Watkins were to leave, as he is linked to Liverpool, but that is not the plan.

Youssouf Fofana, the Monaco midfielder, is a player they have tracked while Conor Gallagher had been tracked too before the capture of Ross Barkley. Mainz winger Brajan Gruda is a recent name being touted to join them. It’s worth looking out for smart deals for long-term talents too, as Rennes pair Desire Doue and Mathis Lambourde are both on the radar.

Aston Villa's transfer targets Player Club Youssouf Fofana Monaco Conor Gallagher Chelsea Ross Barkley Luton Town Brajan Gruda Mainz Desire Doue Rennes Mathis Lambourde Rennes

Tottenham

Predicted Budget

Missing out on the Champions League is an obvious blow but Spurs are undergoing major maintenance work to the squad and, as such, Ange Postecoglou will see significant funds poured into the job at hand. An outlay of more than £50million on one player might not be likely but a spending spree that extends beyond £100million is on the cards as the squad overhaul continues.

Targets

They moved fast to wrap up a new loan agreement for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and in doing so, kept back some of their funds for permanent transfers. There will be plenty of players exiting this summer to open up new spots and it would not be a surprise to see as many as five players arrive to challenge for a place in the starting XI.

Like some of their rivals, a new centre-forward is needed and some good options are being checked out. Santiago Gimenez from PSV, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and RB Leipzig’s Luis Openda are among the targets.

Spurs could still bring in another creative player - with Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi in sight - and will seek to add a high-energy central midfielder, hence the links to Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. They also admire Atalanta midfielder Ederson. In defence they want to add depth and would prefer to add a player that counts towards the homegrown quota. Ideally, this would be a full-back and they have been linked with Kyle Walker-Peters.

Tottenham's transfer targets Player Club Santiago Gimenez PSV Ivan Toney Brentford Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart Luis Openda RB Leipzig Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottingham Forest Conor Gallagher Chelsea Ederson Atalanta Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton

Chelsea

Predicted Budget

This is Chelsea, where the budget usually doesn’t really matter. There is a lot of focus on the need to capitalise on “pure profit” departures such as homegrown poster boys Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah. Yet, at the same time, there has been talk of spending £115million on landing Victor Osimhen.

Nothing ever makes complete sense at Stamford Bridge. Generally though, this window will not come close to the waves they made over the past couple of years. At the top end of things, Chelsea could spend £200million, which is less than half of what they spent in summer 2023.

Targets

A goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back, creative attacker and centre forward are all areas that need attention. The striker search is likely to be the headline as the ambitious plan to go for Victor Osimhen of Napoli seems difficult. There other options that have been scouted are Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Artem Dovbyk.

There is still a temptation to bring in another wide player and players of interest include Palace’s Michael Olise and Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville. The loss of Thiago Silva in defence means Chelsea need a significant signing to come in and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori is being linked off the back of a great season. They are open to good value home-grown players too, which is why Tosin Adarabioyo has been identified.

Look out for a new goalkeeper coming in, but they need to find a solution to the fact they already have Robert Sanchez, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Djordje Petrovic on the books.

Chelsea's transfer targets Player Club Victor Osimhen Napoli Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Ivan Toney Brentford Artem Dovbyk Girona Michael Olise Crystal Palace Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham

Newcastle United

Predicted Budget

This is a big summer for Newcastle after missing out on European football for next term. The expectation is that there will be around £90million in the transfer kitty, before player sales then add to that figure. It’s important to note that while star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are being hunted by some big teams, the club want neither to leave.

Targets

Most of the money will be split between a new goalkeeper and a new right-sided attacker. There is a good chance Newcastle make an offer for reported target Aaron Ramsdale or Burnley’s James Trafford, and they have been searching for new possibilities at home and abroad to level up their front line. Pedro Neto, Jarrod Bowen and Michael Olise are targets from within the Premier League but it could be that they turn their attention abroad to find better value.

It is likely Callum Wilson will leave, so a new forward could arrive and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is one of the options. An early focus has been on finding a new defender too, and preferably they are looking for something free or cheap - hence the pursuit of Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle United's transfer targets Player Club Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal James Trafford Burnley Pedro Neto Wolves Jarrod Bowen West Ham United Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Michael Olise Crystal Palace Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham

Manchester United

Predicted Budget

It has been reported that United have just £35million to spend before income on outgoings to reinvest but that figure is worth taking with a pinch of salt because so many players could leave. It is impossible to predict how much they will spend. United will look to sign four or five players this summer and one thing that seems pretty concrete is the most expensive is unlikely to top £60million.

With the right sales, though, United can have a productive summer. That’s why they would prefer to sell Atletico Madrid-linked Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho than loan them out again. It’s a reason Harry Maguire could move on instead of Victor Lindelof, and why they want to shift Antony if someone is willing to buy him.

Targets

United’s two most obvious targets for the summer window are Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace but both deals are tricky. United want good value when it comes to Branthwaite and the Toffees are not particularly interested in helping them with that.

United have as many as 10 other centre-back options they have been looking at, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Wolves’ Max Kilman. From outside the Premier League, it is Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Benfica’s Antonio Silva that interest them most. Leny Yoro of Lille could also become an option if he does not join Real Madrid.

In midfield, it is crucial United finally sign a new defensive figure with Morten Hjulmand of Sporting Lisbon and Amadou Onana of Everton two of the targets. Joao Gomes from Wolves and Benfica’s Joao Neves have also earned rave reviews from scouts.

As mentioned, Palace’s Olise is the marquee signing they would love to make for their attack and it is very possible they touch base over a deal for him soon.

Manchester United's transfer targets Player Club Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Michael Olise Crystal Palace Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Max Kilman Wolves Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Gleison Bremer Juventus Antonio Silva Benfica Leny Yoro Lille Morten Hjulmand Sporting CP Amadou Onana Everton Joao Gomes Wolves Joao Neves Benfica

West Ham United

Predicted Budget

Julen Lopetegui was frustrated during his time at Wolves as promised transfer funds never arrived. The new West Ham United boss will hope for change this time around and it could be that the London club invest £100million in a squad revamp. That number may even rise, depending on which players are sold. Early signs are this could be a fun window for the Hammers.

Targets

The plan is to act early in the market with two defenders, a central midfielder and striker all key to the plan. They already made early attempts to land centre-back Fabricio Bruno and they continue to do lots of groundwork in Brazil as part of a plan to bring in an exciting wide player.

The striker position will probably bring most attention as they look for someone to lead the line. Sevilla front man Youssef En-Nesyri is being made available and there is lots of interest in trying to bring him to East London. But other players like Serhou Guirassy and Ivan Toney are also in sight.

We may see West Ham dig into the Championship too as they consider options for defence and midfield in a bid to find a balance between investing in proven Premier League quality and developing new stars.