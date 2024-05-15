Highlights Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal to scrap VAR from next season at their AGM in June.

There have been a number of issues with the system since it was first implemented in 2019, most notably Liverpool's disallowed goal at Tottenham earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest recently felt hard done by after they saw three penalty appeals turned down in a defeat by Everton in April.

Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal to scrap VAR from next season at their annual general meeting in June. There have been a number of issues with the system since it was first implemented by the Premier League in 2019, with a lack of clarity over its use a major criticism.

There have been several contentious incidents this season, most notably Liverpool's disallowed goal at Tottenham when Luis Diaz was wrongly adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to putting the ball in Spurs' net.

Nottingham Forest also recently felt hard done by after they saw three penalty appeals turned down in a defeat by Everton in April, a result after which they issued a statement calling into question the integrity of the VAR official for the match.

20 Premier League Clubs to Vote on Resolution

14 clubs must vote in favour of scrapping VAR for resolution to be passed

Wolves have also been involved in a number of contentious decisions and it is the Molineux club that has formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League calling for VAR to be scrapped. All 20 Premier League clubs will vote on the matter at the AGM in Harrogate on June 6, with 14 clubs needing to vote in favour of scrapping the technology for the resolution to pass.

A Wolves statement said: “There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

Premier League Issues Statement

League committed to improving VAR

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month. Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”

Wolves listed a number of reasons why they believe VAR should be scrapped, including the impact that the mere presence of VAR can have on goal celebrations amid fears from players and fans that a goal might be ruled out after a review.