The Premier League is ready to revise the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with clubs considering getting rid of points deductions and introducing 'luxury tax,' according to the Mail Online.

Back in March, Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction - which they've appealed - after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Forest are the second team to be deducted points this season after Everton were initially docked 10 points earlier in the campaign. The Toffees' punishment was later reduced to six points following an appeal.

The tough points-deduction punishments for the two sides in England's top-flight division, along with a quiet winter window as teams were afraid to overspend and risk sanction, have left officials deeming the PSR rules in the country 'not fit for purpose.'

There are also fears that, under the current rules, PSR will see the Premier League fall from its top position as the world's best league because it will no longer be able to afford the best players on the planet.

Several Premier League Clubs in Favour of a Change

Major reforms have been discussed

Mail Online added that major reform has been discussed among the clubs in the league, and an entirely new system could be voted in after the 2023/24 campaign in June.

17 of the 20 clubs are thought to be vying for a significant change. Out of all 20 teams, only 14 sides need to be in favour of reform in order for proposals to be pushed through.

A few of the sides in England's top-flight division feel that the six-point deduction and the four handed to Everton and Nottingham Forest respectively were harsh and not reflective of why PSR was introduced.

England's Top Division Looking to Follow the NBA's Model

A 'luxury tax' has been considered

As aforementioned, Premier League clubs are considering bringing in a 'luxury tax.' This means that teams who overspend will be punished financially - which would increase the more they spend. That said, they'll be able to choose if they wish to proceed, knowing the ramifications that could follow.

The monies collected would then be divided up and shared around to those in the Premier League who have followed the rules. Some of the fines could also go into an 'emergency fund' to help EFL clubs in financial danger. This structure features in the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association over in the United States - relating to the amount spent on the salaries of the squad.

With that being said, while some clubs want the tax to remove potential points deduction, Premier League insiders are adamant that any proposal 'would still include an element of sporting sanction.'

UEFA have recently introduced a new rule - which limits spending on player and coach wages and transfers to 70 per cent of club revenue - which is also being viewed positively by some clubs.