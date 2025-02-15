Manchester United forward Antony had offers from Premier League clubs before opting to join Real Betis in January, his agent Junior Pedroso has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils sanctioned a late move in the window for the Brazilian forward to leave on loan for the rest of the season after he struggled for regular game time this season under both Erik Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Since making the move to La Liga, the former Ajax star has lit up the pitch with two goals and two man of the match awards in his three appearances so far as the 24-year-old shows Europe that he still has the quality that saw Man Utd splash £86m on him in the summer of 2022.

Premier League Clubs Wanted Antony

Saudi clubs also made approach

However, a move to Real Betis wasn't the only option Antony had according to his agent Junior Pedroso - who told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that he had the chance to move to Saudi Arabia as well as staying in the Premier League.

“I can tell you that clubs from England also wanted Antony, he had the chance to stay in the Premier League, but we preferred Real Betis. I can also reveal that Saudi Pro League clubs approached us over potential moves. It was another option but Spain was the best possible for the player."

Antony, who reportedly earns £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford, made the move to Spain after a deal was agreed that saw Betis paying the vast majority of his wages while also guaranteeing him more regular game time after his career went off track.

Since moving to Old Trafford Antony managed 96 appearances for the club but scored just 12 goals, with inconsistent form under Ten Hag and Amorim not helping him.

Antony for Man Utd and Real Betis in 2024-25 (League) Man Utd Real Betis Appearances 8 2 Minutes 135 144 Goals 0 1 Shots per game 0.8 2 Key passes per game 0.4 1

But he has now found his rhythm once again and is flourishing away from the spotlight. He is likely to be involved once again this weekend when Betis take on Real Sociedad on Sunday night as they look to climb the table in the second half of the season and push for a spot in Europe next year.

