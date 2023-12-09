Highlights Liverpool have scored the most winning goals in the 90th minute or later in Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp's arrival has played a significant role in Liverpool's ability to score late winners.

Klopp's emphasis on a strong mentality has earned Liverpool the nickname of "mentality monsters."

Liverpool have scored more winning goals in the 90th minute or later than any club in Premier League history - and by quite some margin. While Manchester United were renowned for scoring late goals under Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s their rivals who now lead the way, thanks in no small part to Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Elliott’s winning goal in the first minute of second half stoppage time against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon means Liverpool have now scored 43 late winners during the Premier League era, according to Opta. Of those 43, 17 (40%) have been scored since Klopp’s arrival at Anfield in 2015.

Surprisingly, Man United are only fourth on the list with 29 winning goals scored in the 90th minute or later. Arsenal are currently second with 32, while Tottenham are third with 31. Chelsea, meanwhile, occupy fifth spot on the list with 26 goals.

Most Premier League winning goals (90th minute or later) - As of 09/12/23 Club No. of late winners Liverpool 43 Arsenal 32 Tottenham 31 Manchester United 29 Chelsea 26

Klopp has famously referred to his Liverpool players as ‘mentality monsters’ on previous occasions over the years and this eye-opening statistic proves that nickname isn’t underserved. Under their charismatic German manager, the Merseyside outfit have garnered a reputation for always battling until the final seconds - much like Man Utd used to do under the legendary Ferguson.

How Liverpool beat Crystal Palace

The Reds left it late to seal all three points

Liverpool knew that a victory at Selhurst Park would temporarily lift them above Arsenal, who faced Aston Villa later in the day, to the top of the Premier League table. However, lunchtime kick-offs have proved troublesome for Klopp and his players in the past. The Liverpool boss was unhappy when a television presenter joked that it was his ‘favourite kick-off time’ earlier this week.

The Reds, playing their third match in the space of six days, struggled to get going against Roy Hodgson’s side. They had Alisson Becker to thank for keeping the scores level at half-time after the Brazilian goalkeeper produced a wonderful save from Odsonne Edouard in the 27th minute.

Moments later, Palace were awarded a penalty when Virgil van Dijk fouled Edouard inside the box. However, the original decision was eventually overturned following a VAR review because Will Hughes fouled Wataru Endo in the build up.

Liverpool didn’t have a shot on target until first-half stoppage time and found themselves 1-0 down in the 57th minute when Jarell Quansah was penalised for a foul on Jean-Philippe Mateta, who duly converted from the penalty spot.

However, the game turned on its head with 15 minutes remaining when Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second bookable offence. One minute later, Salah equalised, notching his 150th Premier League goal and 200th for Liverpool in the process.

Klopp’s men continued to pile on the pressure and wrapped up the three points in injury-time thanks to Elliott, whose clever strike from the edge of the box flew past substitute goalkeeper Remi Matthews and into the back of the Palace net.

What Jurgen Klopp said after Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool boss wasn't impressed with overall performance

"I told the boys it is the worst 76 minutes I seen from a team who went on to win,” Klopp conceded in his post-match interview. Still, as they say, winning despite playing badly is usually a good sign for teams with aspirations of lifting the Premier League trophy.