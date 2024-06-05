Highlights Manchester City, Arsenal and any other side aiming to win the title are expected to be busy in the transfer window to strengthen.

The Premier League 2024/25 season is expected to see another titanic title clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. The Citizens secured a record-breaking fourth title and narrowly pipped the Gunners to the crown in May 2024, beating West Ham on the final day of the season. However, that's not guaranteed again.

Naturally, all 20 teams in the division will be aiming to strengthen their squads so that they can meet their objectives. The clubs at the bottom of the table will want to add experience so they can try and avoid a relegation battle. Ipswich, who are in the Premier League for the first time since 2002, are the epitome of that, whilst the regular sides such as Everton and Wolves will also need to do the same.

The summer transfer window is always full of chaos. Every team is always linked to new signings, making it hard to keep track of what is truly happening. "Here we go," will be heard one day; the next, and you'll hear that the move has broken down, such is the reality of modern football. We have outlined every confirmed transfer for each club to make your life easier as the return of the Premier League nears closer.

Every Completed Transfer Club Incomings Outgoings Arsenal None None Aston Villa None Morgan Sanson - Nice, £3.4m Bournemouth Luis Sinisterra - Leeds, £20m; Enes Unal - Getafe, £14m None Brentford Igor Thiago - Club Brugge, £30m Shandon Baptiste - released; Saman Ghoddos - released; Charlie Goode - released; Neal Maupay - Everton, end of loan; Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham, end of loan; Michael Olakigbe - Wigan, loan Brighton Ibrahim Osman - Nordsjaelland, £16m Adam Lallana - released Chelsea None Thiago Silva - Fluminense, free; Lewis Hall - Newcastle, £28m Crystal Palace None Jairo Riedewald - released; James Tomkins - released Everton None Andre Gomes - released; Andy Lonergan- released; Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, end of loan; Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan Fulham None None Ipswich None Kayden Jackson - released; Dominic Ball - released; Nick Hayes - released; Panutche Camara - released; Omari Hutchinson - Chelsea, end of loan; Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan; Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth, end of loan; Lewis Travis - Blackburn, end of loan; Brandon Williams - Manchester United, end of loan; Sone Aluko - retired Leicester Abdul Fatawu - Sporting, £17m None Liverpool None Thiago Alcantara - released; Joel Matip - released Man City None Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton, £20m; Tommy Doyle - Wolves, £4.3m Man United None Raphael Varane - released; Anthony Martial - released; Alvaro Fernandez - Benfica, £5.1m Newcastle Lewis Hall - Chelsea, £28m Paul Dummett - released; Matt Ritchie - released; Loris Karius - released; Jeff Hendrick - released; Kell Watts - released Nottingham Forest None Felipe - released; Cheikhou Kouyate - released; Wayne Hennessey - released; Remo Freuler - Bolgona, £3.4m Southampton Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City, £20m Stuart Armstrong - released; Jake Vokins - released; Dynel Simeu - released; Matt Carson - released; Luke Pearce - released Tottenham Lucas Bergvall - Djurgarden, £8.5m; Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, loan None West Ham None Thilo Kehrer - Monaco, £9.5m; Kalvin Phillips - Man City, end of loan Wolves Tommy Doyle - Man City, £4.3m None

Arsenal

Arsenal have now had two disappointing endings to the season in a row. Last campaign, they hardly did much wrong, but a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa at the start of the run-in proved pivotal; it cost them the title. They'll want to strengthen in the summer to avoid another trophyless season as Mikel Arteta's side continues to evolve. Gabriel Jesus is rumoured to be leaving after struggling to find the back of the net, whilst Thomas Partey could also depart the club. The Gunners are linked with several high-profile strikers to replace Jesus.

Incomings Outgoings None None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have never played in the Champions League since it was rebranded in 1992, but they did win it in 1982. However, after Unai Emery's masterplan, they finally qualified for the tournament last campaign. They defied the odds and won over fans with their entertaining and attacking style. However, as is always the case, football never stops. Aston Villa will want to push on in Europe's elite competition, with Ross Barkley set to be the first name to walk through the door; he will replace Morgan Sanson who left for Nice.

Incomings Outgoings None Morgan Sanson - Nice, £3.4m

Bournemouth

Bournemouth were one of the most improved teams during last season. They shocked fans by sacking Gary O'Neil in the summer of 2023, but they replaced him with Spaniard Andoni Iraola. It turned out to be a stroke of genius from those involved. After a remarkable season from Dominic Solanke, the Cherries will want to push on. They've already confirmed the permanent signings of Luis Sinisterra and Enes Unal from Leeds and Getafe respectively, whilst no one has left. Expect several more names through the door.

Incomings Outgoings Luis Sinisterra - Leeds, £20m None Enes Unal - Getafe, £14m

Brentford

Brentford struggled last campaign after missing Ivan Toney for the first six months, but - even when he returned - they weren't much better. They avoided a relegation battle, yet they will want to improve. Igor Thiago will permanently join the club this summer for a record transfer fee after scoring 18 goals in 34 matches for Club Brugge. The Brazilian will likely replace Toney, who has repeatedly talked about leaving the Bees.

Incomings Outgoings Igor Thiago - Club Brugge, £30m Shandon Baptiste - released Saman Ghoddos - released Charlie Goode - released Neal Maupay - Everton, end of loan Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham, end of loan Michael Olakigbe - Wigan, loan

Brighton

Brighton separated ways with Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the season, leaving them without one of the best managers in the division. They are yet to appoint a replacement, and they will also have to find someone capable of filling Adam Lallana's boots in the middle of the park. But it's not all bad news for the seagulls, with Ibrahim Osman joining permanently from Nordsjaelland for over £15m. He joins as a pacey winger who will leave defenders fearing for their lives. Expect a busy summer on the south coast.

Incomings Outgoings Ibrahim Osman - Nordsjaelland, £16m Adam Lallana - released

Chelsea

Chelsea shocked everyone by departing with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, just as performances and results improved, replacing him with Enzo Maresca. It presents another new era for the Blues, who will also have to find someone capable of filling in for Thiago Silva's experience at the back. Lewis Hall is joining Newcastle permanently, whilst they are linked with moves for several Premier League stars such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Chelsea have lacked a plan under Todd Boehly — and that might be the same case this summer.

Incomings Outgoings None Thiago Silva - Fluminense, free Lewis Hall - Newcastle, £28m

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have one of the most exciting squads in the league. After Roy Hodgson departed, the shackles were set free — and Oliver Glasner allowed the Eagles to play with freedom and passion. In the process, they became one of the most entertaining sides, consistently scoring against some of the best teams. Eze and Olise formed a formidable partnership in the final third, Marc Guehi provided composure at the back and Adam Wharton quickly became known as one of England's best midfielders as he prepares to depart for Euro 2024. The question for Palace will be whether they can keep any of them at the club.

Incomings Outgoings None Jairo Riedewald - released James Tomkins - released

Everton

Despite being deducted eight points during the 2023/24 campaign, Everton stayed up comfortably, as Sean Dyche reinverted a team full of belief at Goodison Park. They are going into their final season at Goodison Park, which will see them desperate to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. However, that might depend on Jarrad Branthwaite's future. The English centre-back is linked with a move to Manchester United. On the incomings front, they will want to reinforce across the pitch.

Incomings Outgoings None Andre Gomes - released Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan Andy Lonergan- released Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, end of loan

Fulham

Fulham used to be known as a 'yo-yo' club, consistently switching between the Premier League and the Championship. However, under Marco Silva in recent years, the West London side have found some much-needed stability. They were comfortably midtable last season as Rodrigo Muniz found a remarkable spell of form which no one truly knew he had in his locker. However, because of that form, he is now linked with a move away. If Fulham are capable of keeping him and Joao Palhinha at the club, they can look to continue to improve on and off the pitch.

Incomings Outgoings None None

Ipswich

Ipswich secured back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League for the first time since 2002. They were one of the most exciting teams in England, yet several of the players who helped them achieve their goal have returned to their parent clubs. Chelsea are demanding over £25m for Omari Hutchinson, potentially ruling out a permanent move to the Tractor Boys, whilst Kieffer Moore is expected to be more likely.

Incomings Outgoings None Kayden Jackson - released Dominic Ball - released Nick Hayes - released Panutche Camara - released Omari Hutchinson - Chelsea, end of loan Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth, end of loan Lewis Travis - Blackburn, end of loan Brandon Williams - Manchester United, end of loan Sone Aluko - retired

Leicester

At Christmas, it seemed all but guaranteed that Leicester would be promoted back to the Premier League, but - after a run of poor form - they only secured an immediate return in the final few weeks. To make matters worse, manager Maresca has jumped ship to Chelsea, whilst they could receive a points deduction for breaking Financial Fair Play. It's going to be a challenge for the Foxes, but the permanent signing of Abdul Fatawu will help matters, as long as they can keep Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the club.

Incomings Outgoings Abdul Fatawu - Sporting, £17m None

Liverpool

The end of the 2023/24 campaign marked the end of an era at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff left with an emotional farewell, which was hardly surprising considering he is one of their greatest managers ever, whilst Thiago and Joel Matip also confirmed their departures. New manager Arne Slot will have to oversee a transition as they look to bring in a new defender and a midfielder at the minimum. Question marks remain around Mohamed Salah's future, but he is currently expected to stay at the club.

Incomings Outgoings None Thiago Alcantara - released Joel Matip - released

Manchester City

Manchester City go into the new season dreaming of a fifth Premier League title in a row — a feat no club has ever done. It is expected to be Pep Guardiola's final campaign in charge, so they will want to end on a high. So far, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle, two academy graduates, have left the club to join Southampton and Wolves respectively. Goalkeeper Ederson is linked with a move away, whilst you can never rule out any signing at the Etihad due to their financial power.

Incomings Outgoings None Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton, £20m Tommy Doyle - Wolves, £4.3m

Manchester United

Manchester United saved last season's campaign by beating bitter rivals Man City in the FA Cup Final 2-1. It secured Europa League qualification after finishing just eighth in the league. Raphael Varane, one of the greatest defenders of all time, has left the club on a free transfer, just as Anthony Martial has. Casemiro is linked with a major move away to Saudi Arabia, whilst Jadon Sancho is expected to leave. The Red Devils are interested in signing Everton defender Branthwaite and Palace's Olise, but that might depend on who their manager is.

Incomings Outgoings None Raphael Varane - released Anthony Martial - released Alvaro Fernandez - Benfica, £5.1m

Newcastle

Newcastle might technically be the richest club in the world, but they are severely limited during this transfer window. Due to FFP, they might be forced to sell to buy, leaving the future of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes in doubt. Both are highly admired by clubs across the world, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the Swedish forward. After missing out on European qualification, the Magpies will want to keep all their players to improve, but that is not guaranteed.

Incomings Outgoings Lewis Hall - Chelsea, £28m Paul Dummett - released Matt Ritchie - released Jeff Hendrick - released Loris Karius - released Kell Watts - released

Nottingham Forest

Last season, Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction for failing to meet FFP standards. Naturally, this leaves them limited in the transfer window as they try to avoid a repeat. Morgan Gibbs-White could be forced to leave, with Tottenham interested, if they need to generate funds. Remo Freuler and several others have already left the City Ground for opportunities elsewhere, whilst Nuno Espirito Santo might be forced to think outside the box to improve the squad technically. It's an interesting period at the moment.

Incomings Outgoings None Felipe - released Cheikhou Kouyate - released Wayne Hennessey - released Remo Freuler - Bolgona, £3.4m

Southampton

Southampton beat Leeds 1-0 in the play-off final to confirm promotion back to the Premier League. Financially, it proved to be a lifesaver, allowing them to go into the transfer window without selling their key players. They will still be linked away, including Kyle Walker-Peters as Spurs search for a new full-back, but they have more security. Taylor Harwood-Bellis shone for them in the second tier and his loan has been made permanent after securing promotion. They will look to continue to invest to help Russell Martin shine in the world's most competitive league.

Incomings Outgoings Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City, £20m None

Tottenham

Tottenham performed impressively during the post-Harry Kane era, but now the challenge is about continuing to improve. Timo Werner, who originally joined on loan from RB Leipzig, has had his loan extended for next season, whilst Lucas Bergvall, one of the best teenage youngsters in the world, is set to link up with the club. They are interested in signing Eze from Palace as well as a defensive midfielder. Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and several others have all been linked with moves away from the club.

Incomings Outgoings Lucas Bergvall - Djurgarden, £8.5m None Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, loan

West Ham

In East London, Julen Lopetegui has replaced David Moyes as manager, signalling the start of a new era for the Hammers. West Ham are without European football, but they will be determined to make sure that only lasts one year. Kalvin Phillips will not be staying at the club permanently after an underwhelming loan spell, whilst Thilo Kehrer has joined Monaco. Jarrod Bowen's future is in doubt, but they are linked with several youngsters, including Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme, who is close to completion.

Incomings Outgoings None Thilo Kehrer - Monaco, £9.5m Kalvin Phillips - Man City, end of loan

Wolves

Wolves proved to be a thorn for several Premier League sides last campaign. Their rigidness, determination and threat on the counter-attack caught many teams by surprise, as a side taken over by manager O'Neil proved there is more than one way to play football. The challenge for them is maintaining that stability for another year. To help with that, Tommy Doyle has joined the club permanently, whilst Pedro Neto currently remains at Molineux. However, the Portuguese international is linked with a move away after impressing with 11 goal contributions in 20 matches.