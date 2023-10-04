Highlights VAR's reputation hits a new low as a clear mistake in the Tottenham vs Liverpool game sparks controversy and outrage among fans.

Liverpool not only had a legitimate goal disallowed, but also suffered from contentious red card decisions, leaving them at a two-man disadvantage.

Leading sports lawyer confirms that Liverpool have grounds to request a rematch, citing Premier League regulations that allow for matches to be replayed.

Since debuting in English football in 2019, Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) has been a controversial talking point around the footballing family, but on Saturday evening, VAR's stock in the minds of Premier League fans hit an all-time low as the showdown between Tottenham and Liverpool contained perhaps the worst mistake that has been made to date since the arrival of technology in the game.

Shock descended around the globe and social media platforms erupted on the weekend as Luis Diaz's opener for the Reds was ruled out for being offside when it was clear that the Colombian winger was played onside by the trailing leg of a Tottenham defender.

Tottenham vs Liverpool drama

Not only this, but Liverpool also felt hard done by as both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones contentiously saw red on the weekend, with Liverpool having to finish the game with a two-man disadvantage, thus conceding a stoppage-time own goal by Joel Matip at the death, driving the dagger that much deeper into Liverpool fans' hearts.

The PGMOL swiftly responded to the incident after the game, stating that the 'PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occurred' and that 'this was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention.'

Liverpool also expectedly put out a strong statement after the game, profusely asserting that the proceedings on the weekend were 'unacceptable' and that the club 'will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.'

However, a leading sports lawyer has confirmed that there are actually grounds for Liverpool to have their match against Tottenham replayed after this weekend's antics. Following the release of the audio recordings between the match officials on Tuesday evening, Stephen Taylor Heath, co-head of sports law at JMW Solicitors, has confirmed that Liverpool do have grounds to order a rematch of the fixture if they wish, which the club has yet to call for.

When speaking to the Mirror, Taylor Heath described why Liverpool are entitled to enforce a rematch legally, explaining, “Rule L18 outlines that the Premier League board has the power to order a league match to be replayed, provided that recommendation to that effect has been made by a commission under rule W51.

“In addition to this, under rule W1, the Premier League’s board has the power to inquire about any suspected breach of rules, including those made by a match official, while rule N4 ensures that each match official agrees to be bound by the laws of the game as well as any protocols and FA rules.

“There is therefore a possibility that Liverpool could lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission which would have the power, among others, to order the match to be replayed.

“To mount a general legal case outside of the Premier League regulations, a starting point would normally have to be to establish a contractual nexus between the club and the officials that has been breached or a duty of care and negligence causing loss."