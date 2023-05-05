According to reports, VAR could be getting a major facelift soon which would give fans the access they have been crying out for.

The Daily Mail has revealed that discussions with Premier League clubs are taking place which would let fans listen to conversations between referees and VAR officials after games.

VAR has been a major point of contention ever since it came in, with unexplained calls leading to fury in recent seasons.

Just this week, there was contention in Liverpool’s match against Fulham, with confusion over why referee Stuart Attwell decided to award the Reds a penalty when Issa Diop didn’t look like he touched the on-rushing Darwin Nunez.

Several apologies have been made to Premier League clubs this season, most notably Brighton, for questionable calls.

Greater transparency is coming

Ever since it was introduced, fans have been left in the dark over why a particular decision is made.

But now, that could be coming to an end.

According to the Mail’s report, clubs are now being consulted about plans to let fans listen to discussions between officials after games.

The clubs are reportedly open to the idea, as are match officials and VAR who reportedly, “feel they have nothing to hide.”

The plans are being driven by PGMOL boss Howard Webb, who first raised the idea when he took the job in December.

And the governing body that determines football's rules, the IFAB, is reportedly open to the idea of publishing recordings after games.

However, they have expressed that conversations are not to be broadcasted live and that certain matters would also be off limits, with conversations between referees and playing/coaching staff not to be published.

It would strictly be between officials at the match and those making calls at Stockley Park.

The plans are unlikely to come in before the end of the season though, with one source telling the Mail that an early introduction could lead to managers demanding access to recordings of past contentious decisions.

Fans will be delighted with the news that these measures could be introduced to the league by next season though.

Previous viral footage of referees explaining calls has led to online supporters calling for similar measures to be introduced everywhere, with one instance emerging from the A-League three years ago.

Recently, Ligue 1 has also been trialling mic’d up referees. L’Equipe reported in March that the French Football Federation are trialling the system in their attempts to modernize refereeing.

One referee even gave a post-match interview recently, where he explained his in-game decision.

PGMOL boss Webb even helped introduce a measure while working in the MLS, with the refereeing governing body PRO publishing audio after every match on their YouTube channel.

With similar measures coming to England soon, fans might finally be able to stop losing their heads every time VAR intervenes.