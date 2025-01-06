The line-up for the 2025 edition of Premier League Darts has been officially confirmed. The eight-man field will compete over 17 weeks of action in arenas across Europe to determine a champion.

The reigning titleholder is teenage sensation Luke Littler, who beat Luke Humphries in last year's final to raise the trophy. Both Littler and Humphries were guaranteed a place in the competition prior to Monday's announcement due to their spots in the top four on the PDC Order of Merit, alongside Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross.

However, there was fierce competition for the final four slots in the line-up, with Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting ultimately landing the coveted invitations to compete from the Professional Darts Corporation.

2025 Premier League Darts Line-Up in Full

Premier League Darts 2025 confirmed line-up Luke Littler 2024 Premier League Darts champion Luke Humphries 2024 PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen Seven-time Premier League Darts champion Rob Cross 2018 PDC World Champion Stephen Bunting 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall 2023 World Matchplay champion Chris Dobey 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gerwyn Price 2021 PDC World Champion

How Does Premier League Darts Work?

Fixtures will be played weekly on a Thursday, starting on the 6th of February in Belfast, before the tournament concludes with the playoffs on the 29th of May at London's 02 Arena.

Each of the first 16 nights sees an eight-man tournament take place, with the nightly winner receiving £10,000. All players will meet once in the opening round of matches across weeks 1-7 and then again during weeks 9-15. The opening fixtures on weeks eight and 16 will be determined based on league standings.

In each of the first 16 weeks, the following points system will be in operation:

Nightly winner: 5 points

5 points Runner-up: 3 points

3 points Losing semi-finalists: 2 points

The top four players in the league table will then advance to 'Finals Night' at the 02 Arena, where the semi-finals and final of the competition will be played. The overall winner of the competition will receive prize money of £275,000 [in addition to any of the £10,000 nightly winner bonuses they pick up during the league phase].

Defending champion Littler will be full of confidence coming off his recent world championship win, but 'The Nuke' won't have things all his own way, with seven challengers gunning to take his Premier League crown away.

Those darts fans already suffering withdrawal symptoms after the end of the world championships won't have to wait long for their weekly fix of top-class action. The 2025 Premier League gets underway in just a month's time.