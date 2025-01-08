The Chief Executive of the PDC has explained the selection process behind the Premier League Darts roster, which has featured some surprising picks and shock omissions.

The first four picks were based off of the PDC rankings, so Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Rob Cross were all included without question. The remaining four of Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey, and Nathan Aspinall were then chosen by the PDC, and that is where some of the controversy has stemmed from.

Premier League Darts 2025 Selection Explained

It's been revealed why the likes of Mike De Decker & Michael Smith missed out

PDC CEO Matthew Porter featured on Sky Sports earlier in the week to explain the decision-making behind some of the picks, with notoriety and ‘big stage’ presence being the determining factors.

"Price, Dobey, and Aspinall. There are players above them in the rankings that haven't been selected. But we've looked at it in terms of big stage presence. We've looked at it in terms of popularity in the way that they can get a 10,000 crowd every week going."

This explains why the likes of Price, Dobey, and Aspinall made the cut, despite other players being ahead of them in the rankings. Porter believes they have the personality to draw in the desired crowds for the upcoming 16-week event across Europe.

“We want people on the edge of their seats and up enjoying the darts. That's not to say other players can't do that. You have to make a decision as to what you feel is right at the time. The board has selected players that we feel will deliver that level of entertainment and that level of darting excellence every week. People will disagree with us and that's the nature of it. It's part and parcel of sport. Every decision will be analysed. We may get decisions wrong, we may get decisions right, but ultimately the proof will be in the pudding in the numbers every week."

Popular figures such as Michael Smith and Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright didn’t make the cut, with Porter citing their below-par performances this year. He described the difficult process in deciding this year's line-up, weighing up the entertainment factor along with strong performances.

Mike De Decker's Exclusion Raised Most Eyebrows

The Belgian was heavily backed to make the eight-man roster this year

A notable omission was Mike De Decker, who was omitted despite winning the World Grand Prix this past October. With his exclusion, he has become the first player to win a major televised event on Sky Sports to not feature in the Premier League, much to his apparent annoyance.

Premier League Darts 2025 confirmed line-up Luke Littler 2024 Premier League Darts champion Luke Humphries 2024 PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen Seven-time Premier League Darts champion Rob Cross 2018 PDC World Champion Stephen Bunting 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall 2023 World Matchplay champion Chris Dobey 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gerwyn Price 2021 PDC World Champion

Porter explained this decision by stating they need players who can compete throughout the 16 weeks, saying: "Mike [De Decker] is an outstanding talent and is someone that undoubtedly we will see in Premier League Darts in the future. We didn't feel he was quite ready.

"There's a lot of tournaments throughout the year and winning one... we've seen players in the past. I don't want to embarrass [them] by naming them, but players like Danny Noppert, Ross Smith, and Andrew Gilding have won TV tournaments. But you have to show that you can compete in the latter stages of TV tournaments on a regular basis. Doing it once is fantastic and is something that you will always have, but to really be part of the elite, you have to be doing it on a regular basis over multiple years."

Porter explained that just because you’ve been excluded this year does not mean the door has been closed to your inclusion in the future. Stephen Bunting was cited as an example of a player who fell out of form but has since found himself back into the fold. Along with regaining his form, Bunting has amassed a large social media following, becoming one of the most popular players on the circuit.