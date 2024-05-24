Highlights The Premier League Darts final took place at the O2 Arena on Thursday night, where a pint cost a small fortune.

Even the two-pint 'deal' advertised by the venue offered no saving.

Despite high prices, fans enjoyed a gripping night of action, with Luke Littler coming out on top.

The Premier League Darts season wrapped up for another year on Thursday night at the O2 Arena in London. Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith did battle to decide this year's champion and - despite having only three matches to enjoy - fans got their money's worth after witnessing a piece of darts history.

While the 14,000-strong crowd enjoyed some top-quality action on the oche as 17-year-old sensation Littler became the youngest player ever to lift the trophy, they would have needed deep pockets to afford some liquid refreshment at the Greenwich venue.

Beer Prices at the Premier League Darts Final Were Ridiculous

The two-pint 'deal' advertised at the bars didn't offer much value

An image of the price list behind the bars at the O2 emerged on social media during Thursday's showpiece final, with the user who posted the prices comparing them unfavourably to the infamously expensive pints that are offered during the Cheltenham horse racing festival that takes place each March.

According to the screens, a pint of Budweiser, Stella Artois or Camden Stout would have set a thirsty fan back £8.95, while Camden Pale Ale was priced at £9.25 and a Camden Hells Lager at £9.50. Cider was also available, although fans' choice was limited to Thatchers Gold (also £8.95 per pint), or Thatchers Fusion (£9.25 per pint).

By way of comparison with the Cheltenham Festival this year, pints of Madri and Guinness at Prestbury Park were being sold for £7.50, per the Daily Star, which seems like something of a steal compared to the prices at the Premier League final.

To add insult to already injured wallets at the O2, the venue was offering a two-pint 'deal' - which they set at £17.90, exactly the same as buying two £8.95 single pints!

With no outside food or drink permitted inside the O2, it was a rough night for fans on a budget, particularly given that they had already forked out for tickets and travel to the event. Thankfully, the capacity crowd was treated to an epic night of darts action, with Littler capping his outstanding debut season in the tournament by nailing a nine-darter in his victory over Humphries in the final.

The next major PDC event is the World Cup of Darts, being held in Frankfurt, Germany, while July sees the World Matchplay take place at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. It will be interesting to see what prices are set for these events. Could the 'Littler effect' bump the prices up again?

As far as next year's Premier League Darts final is concerned, it seems highly likely that the showpiece event will remain at the O2, where it has been staged for a number of years now. Fans who are planning to attend in 2025 should budget for an even more expensive night.