Highlights Derby matches are always exciting and highly anticipated events in the world of football.

In the Premier League, several major derbies take place throughout the season.

The North London Derby, Manchester Derby and Merseyside Derby will all be at the centre of attention this season.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is expected to be one of the most exciting campaigns in years. Manchester City are aiming to win the title for an unprecedented fifth year in a row, Arsenal are looking to end their 21-year drought from the top of the pile, and Liverpool embark on a new era with Arne Slot as manager after Jurgen Klopp left the club.

There are endless storylines in the top flight of English football, with every club having their own objectives to accomplish. The relegation battle will be just as enticing with newly-promoted Ipswich looking to leave their mark, whilst derbies between teams will only add to the drama.

A derby is a match between two teams that are geographically close to each other. They often have a hatred for one another and want to claim the bragging rights when they play one another. There are several major derbies in the Premier League — and we have outlined the key information and dates for all of them in this article.

Related Premier League 2024/25: Start Date, Fixtures, Teams, Tickets & More It's not long until the Premier League restarts as Arsenal search for their first title since 2004.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

15th September/14th January

Close

Tottenham vs Arsenal, commonly known as the North London Derby, is one of the fiercest matches in the UK. Separated by just a handful of miles, there is a fierce hatred between the fanbases, which forces the police to produce an exemplary operation to stop violence from kicking off. On the pitch, the two teams are in drastically different positions.

Spurs qualified for the Europa League campaign last season, whilst Arsenal just missed out on glory. However, during derby day on the 15th September and 14th January, nothing is ever guaranteed. Tottenham have not won a match against the Gunners since May 2022 — and they will want to change that desperately.

Key Information Dates 15th September/14th January Times 14:00/TBC Stadiums Tottenham Hotspur Stadium/Emirates TV Channel Sky Sports/TBC

Related Origins of the North London Derby Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest rivalries in world football, dating back to 1913.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

9th November/15th March

Staying in the capital, Arsenal also have a major rivalry with Chelsea. It is technically only a London derby, but it means far more than that to the supporters. The Gunners destroyed the Blues at the end of the 2023/24 campaign at the Emirates — and they will be hopeful of continuing their impressive record against them in the upcoming season. With Bukayo Saka, one of the best wingers in the world, and Martin Odegaard, they have the talent to beat Chelsea comfortably, as the West London club remain stuck in a financial and challenging rut.

Key Information Dates 9th November/15th March Times TBC Stadiums Emirates/Stamford Bridge TV Channel TBC

Tottenham vs Chelsea

7th December/2nd April

At matches between Chelsea and Arsenal, both sets of fans sign "We hate Tottenham", so when the Blues eventually face the other side from north London, it kicks off in the stands and on the pitch. Last season, Spurs went down to nine men during one of the most chaotic matches in Premier League history, with Chelsea eventually winning 4-1 away from home. It's unlikely anything like that will happen again when they play on the 7th December and 2nd April, but as Son Heung-Min and Cole Palmer, two of the best players in the league, go head-to-head, expect some form of fireworks.

Key Information Dates 7th December/2nd April Times TBC Stadiums Tottenham Hotspur Stadium/Stamford Bridge TV Channel TBC

Tottenham vs West Ham

19th October/3rd May

Tottenham have three major derbies across the Premier League season. During the 2023/24 campaign, they didn't win any of the six matches, angering fans who follow the club up and down the country. Typically, Spurs have a far stronger squad than the Hammers, but they've often struggled to showcase that on derby day. It's as if the pressure gets them, so they will be hopeful they can finally end their struggles this season. With matches taking place on the 19th October and 3rd May, they come at important points in the campaign to pick up momentum.

Key Information Dates 19th October/3rd May Times TBC Stadiums Tottenham Hotspur Stadium/London Stadium TV Channel TBC

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester

26th October/10th May

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City might not be the most well-known rivalry, but the East Midlands Derby means everything to each fanbase. They are the two most successful clubs in the area, so although both sides have closer opponents, this one means the most. Remarkably, the head-to-head record between the two teams is level with 41 wins each, so the matches on the 26th October and 10th May have added significance. Leicester also have former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper in charge — and he will be determined to give his old club a message.

Key Information Dates 26th October/10th May Times TBC Stadiums City Ground/King Power Stadium TV Channel TBC

Everton vs Liverpool

7th December/2nd April

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is one of the most historic in the world. In the modern day, Liverpool have had the bragging rights, winning the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League a year prior. That never used to be the case as the Toffees dominated in the 1960s, but now they are struggling at the bottom of the table. The matches on the 7th December and 2nd April will be Arne Slot's first taste of the rivalry since arriving from Feyenoord as manager, whilst the final derby at Goodison Park at the end of 2024 will naturally be emotional.

Key Information Dates 7th December/2nd April Times TBC Stadiums Goodison Park/Anfield TV Channel TBC

Related Liverpool vs Everton: Merseyside Derby Origins, Trophies, Best Games And More The rivalry between Liverpool and Everton is one of the most fascinating and passionate ones in English football.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

1st September/4th January​​​​​​​

If you thought Liverpool vs Everton was a major match, the Reds' encounters with Manchester United are even more significant. Last season, Klopp's side remarkably failed to beat Erik Ten Hag's team, despite the Red Devils having one of their worst campaigns in Premier League history.

This included a dramatic 4-3 victory for Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, which proved crucial on their way to winning the competition and saving the Dutchman's job. This season, it could be a different story, with the first match between the two sides at the start of the season potentially setting the tempo for the following months.

Key Information Dates 1st September/4th January Times TBC Stadiums Old Trafford/Anfield TV Channel Sky Sports/TBC

Manchester United vs Manchester City

14th December/5th April​​​​​​​

Man United vs Man City, although not as historic, is still one of the best derbies in the world. With both teams located on the opposite ends of the city, they come together twice a season to produce some of the most entertaining matches. Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Man City have consistently claimed the bragging rights over their local rivals — and with the Red Devils now at the start of a new era with INEOS, it will likely remain that way for another few years. The matches on the 14th December and 5th April will prove crucial, not just to claim the bragging rights, but to meet their seasonal objectives.

Key Information Dates 14th December/5th April Times TBC Stadiums Old Trafford/Etihad TV Channel TBC

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

14th December/5th April

Every season, the rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton confuses the neutrals. However, nicknamed the A23 derby — the road connecting London and Brighton — the two fanbases despise one another. The rivalry which stems from regular matches between one another in the 1970s sees chaos on and off the pitch. Brighton, who qualified for the Europa League in 2023, have had greater success in recent years, but the Eagles look exciting under Oliver Glasner. The derby is expected to take another interesting twist this season in December and April — and they uniquely take place the same weekend as the Manchester Derby.

Key Information Dates 14th December/5th April Times TBC Stadiums AMEX Stadium/Selhurst Park TV Channel TBC

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Finally, although Aston Villa's main rivals are Birmingham and Wolves have a major rivalry with West Bromwich Albion, the West Midlands Derby between the two sides still holds immense significance. With their main rivals stuck in the second and third tiers, they had to fill the void somehow — and this encounter has lived up to the hype over the years. With Unai Emery's side now in the Champions League, they will go into the matches in September and February as firm favourites, yet nothing is ever guaranteed in football. Gary O'Neil has built a strong side who are capable of beating anyone.