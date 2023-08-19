Highlights Premier League clubs are spending incredible amounts on transfer deals, resulting in players earning higher salaries than ever before.

Several high-profile signings this summer, like Mateo Kovacic, Moises Caicedo, and Youri Tielemans, are earning £150,000 per week and are expected to contribute to the success of their respective clubs.

Top earners include Declan Rice, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz.

As Premier League club's continue to splash the cash to a degree football has never seen before, players involved in the transfer deals continue to get richer.

There have been a number of major deals this summer, with several players going for seriously big bucks, and a big transfer fee usually comes with a big salary.

So, with some help from Capology, we have taken a look at the highest-paid Premier League summer signings.

Only time will tell whether these men are going to be worth the monumental amount spent on their wages every week, but it seems, for now, that the clubs have faith in their abilities.

10 Mateo Kovacic - £150k-a-week

Tied with the next three names on £150,000-a-week, Mateo Kovacic's move from Chelsea to Manchester City sees him become one of the top 10 highest earners out of the newest Premier League signings.

Kovacic spent four years at Stamford Bridge before making the switch to the champions this summer, winning a Champions League and Europa League for his troubles. Despite his importance to the club, the Blues allowed the midfielder to move on this summer, and he's been brought in to bolster the already stacked squad at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

With just how impressive City have looked over the last few years, it feels safe to assume they'd have been one of the best teams in the league, and almost certainly the very best, with or without the arrival of the former Chelsea midfielder this summer, but the signing just erases all doubt about whether they'll suffer some sort of hangover after the treble winning campaign they embarked upon last time out. It also weakens a direct 'Big Six' rival in Chelsea, which is always an added bonus.

9 Moises Caicedo - £150k-a-week

Caicedo had one spectacular season at Brighton & Hove Albion, but that was enough to convince Chelsea to spend big on the midfielder, not only making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, but also paying him an astronomical weekly wage. Still, replacing one midfielder in Kovacic with the talented former Seagull isn't bad business at all.

If the 21-year-old can even be half as good as he has been over the last 12 months, Chelsea have got a serious talent on their hands, and he'll likely play a pivotal role in any success the side might see under Mauricio Pochettino. The club are eager to put last year's disaster behind them, and if Caicedo can help them do that quickly, that £150,000-a-week salary will look like a steal in the eyes of the higher ups.

8 Youri Tielemans - £150k-a-week

Following Leicester City's relegation, Youri Tielemans was available for nothing when his contract with the Foxes expired, and Aston Villa quickly snapped him up. The midfielder had caught the attention of numerous clubs following his performances in the Premier League during his time at Leicester, and it felt as though he was linked to some of the division's biggest sides in every transfer window. Nothing ever really materialised, though, and he just ran his contract down at the Foxes.

Signing the Belgian on a free was a major bargain for Villa, with prices of around £60m being thrown around in conversations about his services just last season. All the money they saved on a fee, though, was instead spent on his salary, with the new recruit earning £150,000-a-week at Villa Park.

7 Alexis Mac Allister - £150k-a-week

Mac Allister is another former Brighton midfielder that made a step up to one of the Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs, with Liverpool landing his signature, and similarly to Caicedo, he's earning big money as a result.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner all leaving Anfield this summer, the club needed to spend big strengthening the middle of the park, and they did that signing Mac Allister alongside Dominik Szboszlai. It's the Argentine who's set to earn more, though, and that's largely down to his proven track record as a top quality Premier League player.

His performances for Brighton over the years since his arrival in 2019 have been instrumental in the club's unbelievable success that has seen them go from strength to strength under both Graham Potter and now Roberto De Zerbi.

6 Christopher Nkunku - £195k-a-week

In a fairly big step up, Christopher Nkunku is next up with a massive new salary following his move to Chelsea. Initially agreeing terms last year, the move was delayed until the offseason, with the former RB Leipzig man joining the London club this summer.

Earning £195,000-a-week, the club believes he has what it takes to steer them in the right direction following last season's disappointments, but will have to wait a little longer until he can really make an impact, with the attacking-midfielder currently sidelined with an injury.

Once he's back, though, there's no doubt he'll immediately start justifying his lofty salary.

5 Josko Gvardiol - £200k-a-week

After winning the treble last season, it was hard to see how Man City could possibly strengthen their already incredible side, but they somehow did it when they signed Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

The defender is one of the most highly-rated prospects in football and is a major addition to Pep Guardiola's side. Whether he'll be deployed at centre-back or out on the left remains to be seen, but if he is even half as good as many believe him to be, that £200,000-a-week will likely look like a bargain come May.

4 Sandro Tonali - £210k-a-week

ReutersConnect

In a deal that would likely be described as the biggest since Newcastle United were taken over in 2021, the Magpies signed esteemed and talented AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali in a major move this summer that signalled the club's return to the top of English football.

Having secured a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season, the move felt like a statement signing and is a hint of a bright future for the club. Tonali was tremendous during his two years at Milan, and many expected him to move to one of football's elite sides sooner rather than later, so Newcastle landing his signature is a major coup for Eddie Howe's side. It should come as no surprise then that they've stooped out a massive £210,000-a-week on the midfielder in order to entice him with a move to the club.

If his debut against Aston Villa was anything to go by, though, he'll be a superstar for the club and worth every penny.

3 Declan Rice - £240k-a-week

In what feels like the biggest deal of the summer, it's surprising to see Declan Rice isn't the highest-earner out of the new Premier League signings, but he may end up being the most important.

After several incredible years at West Ham United, interest in the midfielder was sky-high, and it seemed everyone and their uncle was interested in signing the star. It was a huge statement then when Arsenal were the side to land his signature. Off the back of a huge season under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are clearly showing their intent to keep moving forward this year and signing Rice should help them do just that.

£240,000-a-week will seem cheap if he can have the desired effect on the side as they try to push City even further this season.

2 Mason Mount - £250k-a-week

After spending his entire senior career as a Chelsea player, aside from a loan spell at Derby County, Mason Mount decided to leave the club this summer and join one of their chief rivals in Manchester United.

It was a surprise to see the Blues allow him to join their direct competition, but after a difficult year last time out, it's even more surprising to see the Red Devils pay so much money for his services. Whether it was his transfer fee of around £55m, or his eye-watering wage of £250,000-a-week, the club have clearly put a lot of trust into the Englishman and only time will tell whether he'll be able to repay them.

He certainly didn't get off to the best of starts, though, with his league debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday a little rough on the eye.

1 Kai Havertz - £280k-a-week

From one former Chelsea midfielder to another, Kai Havertz also departed Stamford Bridge this summer after several seasons that showed glimpses of quality. However, he largely failed to reach expectations. He also joined one of the Blues' major Premier League rivals, as he headed across London to Arsenal in a move that cost the side around £60m.

Despite his struggles last season, the Gunners believe the German will be a huge addition to the side and have handed him a monumental £280,000-a-week, making him the highest earner out of all the new Premier League signings this summer.

If Arsenal are to go further this year than they did last time out, they'll need the former Bayer Leverkusen man firing on all cylinders and if he does so, that wage might not seem so steep in the future.