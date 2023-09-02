Highlights The role of a defensive midfielder in the Premier League has become increasingly important, with more value placed on the position than ever before.

Over the years, as tactics have continued to evolve in the Premier League, the role of a defensive midfielder has increased in importance and there's a lot more value placed on the position right now than ever before.

A strong enforcer sitting just in front of the defensive line can be the difference between a solid team and a successful one. There have been numerous instances in the past where the introduction of a strong defensive midfielder acts as the missing piece of a side and sees them reach previously unseen heights.

With the game's recent emphasis on defensive midfielders seeing major money being spent on the position, the number of elite players occupying the role has continued to grow and here are the 10 very best in England right now.

10 Cheick Doucoure - Crystal Palace

Despite only arriving at Crystal Palace last summer, Cheick Doucoure has already solidified his spot as one of the club's best players and one of the better defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Having won the club's Player of the Year award in his debut campaign, he's been a star in the middle of the park for the Eagles from the moment he arrived, and it's no surprise clubs like Liverpool have taken an interest in his services this summer.

If Roy Hodgson's side are to build on his promising return to Selhurst Park last season, Doucoure will almost certainly be at the heart of the team's success.

9 Joao Palhinha - Fulham

Action Images via Reuters

Last season, many predicted Fulham would go straight back down to the Championship after they were promoted the year before. For good reason as well, as they had struggled to establish themselves as a Premier League side in recent years and had frequently switched between the two divisions.

That didn't happen, though, and they exceeded expectations to finish comfortably in the top half. A large reason for that was the magnificent capture of Joao Palhinha who was influential for the Cottagers in the defensive midfield role.

The Portuguese star took to English football like a duck to water last season and was fantastic for Marco Silva's men. Having signed for just £20m last summer, it's a testament to just how impressive the 28-year-old has been in London that Bayern Munich have reportedly offered £50m for his signature.

8 Pascal Gross - Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion's rise has been nothing short of mesmerising over the last few years. The number of incredible talents that they have unearthed in that time is astounding, with the majority going on to join some of England's biggest clubs for big money.

One name that has remained in the heart of the Seagulls' side, though, through thick and thin is Pascal Gross. Signed in their first season in the Premier League, Gross has consistently been one of the club's best players and has become one of the best, but most underrated defensive midfielders in England.

Incredibly versatile, the 32-year-old can play in a variety of positions, including further forward on the pitch, but with the departure of Moises Caicedo (more on him later), he will spend more time in the defensive midfield role this campaign. His impact on the south coast side cannot be understated and you can be sure he'll be at his best once again this year.

7 Thomas Partey - Arsenal

At 30 years old, Thomas Partey is still one of the strongest defensive midfielders in the Premier League and had a monster of a year last season for Arsenal. With the arrival of a certain Englishman this summer, the former Atletico Madrid man has been shifted into the right-back role, and as such, will likely feature in the defensive midfield role significantly less going forward.

That's why he ranks this low, as he could have easily placed a couple of spots higher if his future remained in the position he's clearly a natural in.

6 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

He may have only been in England since January, but Enzo Fernandez has already shown us more than enough to suggest he's one of the brightest and most impressive defensive midfielders in England. At the time of his signing, he was the most expensive Premier League purchase of all time, and he did a solid enough job proving Chelsea were wise to splash the cash.

Last season was an absolute disaster for the Blues, but Fernandez was a rare bright spark for the club and quickly established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in England. He may not be the most expensive Premier League transfer of all time anymore, but he's still got an incredible future ahead of him.

Known for his creative flair as well as his solid defensive capabilities, he may skyrocket up this list as the years go by and he continues to grow at Stamford Bridge.

5 Moises Caicedo - Chelsea

While Fernandez was initially the most expensive Premier League signing ever, it was his new teammate Caicedo that took that title from him when he joined Chelsea from Brighton this summer.

Despite having just one season of experience in England's top flight, the 21-year-old took the league by storm last time out and played a major role in Brighton achieving their highest-ever finish.

Liverpool and Chelsea both took notice of his impressive form for the Seagulls and engaged in a bidding war for his services, a testament to just how good he is. The Blues won out, and he might not have gotten off to the best of starts under Mauricio Pochettino, but the talent is there for all to see.

It seems inevitable that he'll go on to become a huge acquisition for Chelsea in the years to come and if he's even half as good as he was for Brighton, he'll remain among the top 10 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League with no problem.

4 Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United

When you look at Newcastle's takeover and the moves they made that so quickly turned things around for the club, many identify Kieran Trippier's arrival as the catalyst that sparked the change, but Bruno Guimaraes' move to St James' Park was just as big.

The Brazilian has thrived since moving to England, and he has fit into the Magpies' system like a glove. He instantly established himself as one of the most talented players in England and easily one of the best defensive midfielders.

Eddie Howe's side continues to grow with each season and as they return to the Champions League this campaign, Guimaraes is sure to play a monumental role in their success going forward.

3 Casemiro - Manchester United

Few players have helped transform a side in the way that Casemiro did for Manchester United when he arrived last summer. The former Real Madrid man has long been established as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and while he has taken a step back with age recently, he's still one of the greatest in England.

Erik ten Hag's first season at Old Trafford was a major success and Casemiro's presence in the middle of the park played a massive role in that. The upgrade he provided on the previous side can't be overstated, and it feels safe to assume the Red Devils wouldn't have been quite as impressive as they were if they didn't have him sitting in front of their back line.

With five Champions Leagues under his belt, the midfielder has seen and done it all and while he may have come to the Premier League a little too late to establish himself as the very best defensive midfielder, he's still pretty darn close.

2 Declan Rice - Arsenal

There are few players with a brighter future than Declan Rice. The former West Ham United man has already established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the entire world, but it feels like he's only just getting started with his move to Arsenal this summer.

Rice has been churning out incredible performances in England's top flight seemingly from the minute he first stepped onto the pitch, and he's already hit the ground running at the Emirates with several awe-inspiring displays.

With the Gunners coming so close to getting their hands on a Premier League trophy last season, the move for Rice gives them as good a chance as they'll ever have to finally go all the way. His mere arrival at Arsenal has pushed Partey out of his natural position and if that isn't enough to tell you just how great he is in the position, nothing will.

Ordinarily, Rice would have a strong case for being the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League, and he might very well be so in the future, but right now there's a certain Spaniard firmly holding onto that position.

1 Rodri - Manchester City

With the amount of talent at Manchester City, the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are regularly on the tips of tongues when talking about the best players at the side, and for good reason, they're all mightily impressive.

Rodri's impact on the midfield has been meteoric, though, and his form since moving to England has been nothing short of magnificent.

It's hard to remember a single poor performance from the star under Pep Guardiola and his consistency has seen him set himself apart from the rest of the pack. He was ever-present last year as the club recorded their historic treble and has shown that he's not only capable of putting in world-class performances, but he's able to do so every single week.

His influence has to be seen to be believed and for our money, there's no defensive midfielder in the entire world better than Rodri right now, never mind just the Premier League.