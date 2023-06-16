The 2023/24 Premier League season is already closing in and fans across the world will be circling in their calendars some of the biggest derby matches of the campaign.

Titan sides such as Manchester City and Arsenal will be facing minnows such as Luton Town and Bournemouth - but it's the derby days that make the league.

England's top tier is lucky in the sense that, unlike other top-flight leagues, the nation is comparatively small - allowing for the optimum level to create local rivalries. And, with the pyramid system allowing for dramatic rises like Luton's from the National League to the Premier League, many clubs have had the chance to taste glory.

With that comes rivalries. Some derbies haven't played in the top flight for quite some time, but when they have, it has been electric, to say the least. GiveMeSport talks you through the biggest derbies in English football.

11 Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town is a Premier League fixture steeped with history.

This is one of the derbies that hasn't been played in the Premier League in a while, but upon the inauguration of the new-look league, it was quite the prominent fixture.

There were six meetings in the first three years of the Premier League, with the two sides winning three games each. Bizarrely for Norwich, they lost their first two games in the Premier League against Ipswich despite finishing third in the first season but then went on to beat Ipswich twice in the 1994-95 season - only to go down with their major rivals.

The league hasn't seen this fixture since, but Norwich's topsy-turvy spell alongside the shock wins and relegations sees it scrape the bottom of the list.

Referee Keith Hackett once told the East Anglian Daily Times: "As for the most aggressive atmosphere that I’ve ever encountered, believe it or not, it was at Carrow Road for Norwich v Ipswich Town. The players came out of the tunnel as if they were ready for a boxing match. The noise was intense and aggressive."

10 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's Peter Odemwingie scored a memorable Premier League hat-trick vs rivals Wolves

Another rivalry that has seen competitiveness and locality, this is a derby that is - wrongly - sometimes overshadowed by another regional derby in Aston Villa vs Birmingham City.

It will be the 2011-12 season which West Brom fans will remember fondly. Winning 2-0 at the Hawthorns in October, they went to Molineux and battered their bitter rivals 5-1 in their own backyard - a result which consigned them to the drop zone and saw Mick McCarthy sacked.

Their fortunes have swapped over the resulting seasons, which means there have only been two games in the Premier League era since; but with Wolves failing to win any of those games in the 2020-21 season, they could well be desperate for their rivals to come up if it means winning at least one game on the big stage.

The former Baggies star Steve Bull told the official Wolves website: “During the two years after I had signed for Wolves, I had loads of stick off the Albion supporters, calling me a 'Judas' and saying I left them. But when you go back to your old club, you always think you can go back and score. Throughout all the game, I got so much stick from the Albion fans."

9 Leeds United vs Manchester United

Manchester United vs Leeds is a Premier League fixture which has maintained its bitterness, despite quality disparancy on the field.

Now this is a game that, before Leeds' capitulation in the early 21st century, held some real hatred and genuine competitiveness, year upon year.

No shorter than 30 games have taken place between the two, with Leeds winning just four of those compared to the Red Devils' 17 - showing a clear disparity in the tie so far.

But the rivalry was massive in the 1990s, and more so due to Leeds' financial spending at the turn of the century - especially with United being at the peak of their powers under Sir Alex Ferguson. The only reason that this derby is lower on the list is that United have two bigger rivals, and with Leeds only spending three of their last 20 seasons in the top flight, it's somewhat lost its pizzazz.

Via The Independent, the Red Devils legend Paddy Crerand described it best: “United and Liverpool dislike each other intensely, but there is grudging respect and admiration between both clubs. There is none of that between United and Leeds.”

8 Portsmouth vs Southampton

Harry Redknapp was quite the unliked character in Portsmouth after joining their bitter rivals Southampton.

This is a rivalry that is often overlooked due to the lack of time spent in the Premier League together - though both teams, in their own right, have achieved top-flight greatness whilst the other has been away from the spotlight.

Portsmouth, of course, won the FA Cup in 2008, and whilst Southampton failed to win a domestic title in their Premier League stay, they've been a key component of the league, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Luke Shaw all passing through the ranks at St. Mary's Stadium.

But there have been some derby days between the two in the Premier League. The record between the duo is even at two wins each. However, Portsmouth's 4-1 win against their south coast rivals in 2005 - made sweeter by former Blues boss Harry Redknapp being in charge of Saints after leaving Portsmouth, and the result sending them down - is a particular result that fires this one up the list.

Redknapp told Portsmouth's official website: "There were just over 20,000 fans there, but it felt more like 200,000. The hatred towards us was like nothing I have ever experienced. There were six SAS men to protect us in the dugout and they had helicopters flying above the team bus."

7 Newcastle United vs Sunderland

Paulo Di Canio continued his portrait as an emotional character when his Sunderland side went 1-0 up at Newcastle

Now we're on to local derbies that certainly have Premier League pedigree. Newcastle have been the side celebrating the most glory since 1992, typified this season after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 21 years.

No shorter than 28 games have been played between the two; which, in the early stages of the Premier League era, saw Sunderland win just three times from 1996 until 2012.

But a shambolic run from the Magpies saw them lose six on the bounce - including consecutive 3-0 drubbings at St. James' Park - to leave Sunderland fans over the moon. We all remember Paulo Di Canio's famous touchline knee slide - could Tony Mowbray do the same in 2024/25?

Alan Shearer said on the BBC Match of the Day podcast after his missed penalty in a home loss at St. James' Park: "The next morning, I felt terrible, I got a buzz off a neighbour saying to come to the top of the gates. There was a pile of s**t, hay, manure, fish guts, flour eggs, 10 ft high towering above the gates. Took me two or three hours to clean the s**t up. I don't know if it was Newcastle or Sunderland fans!"

Listen to the MOTD Top 10: Derbies now on BBC Sounds and watch from Friday on BBC iPlayer.

6 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dennis Bergkamp celebrates winning the league with Arsenal with an inflateable trophy. As you do!

A game that comes with such pedigree - we've seen some outstanding moments from this clash. Danny Rose's Tottenham debut volley, Aaron Lennon's last-minute equaliser in an eight-goal thriller at the Emirates, the 5-4 at White Hart Lane and much, much more.

But no game in North London derby history will be bigger than the 2-2 draw in the white half of north London back in 2004 - a game which saw Arsenal needing a point to be crowned champions on their rivals' turf, before going unbeaten for the rest of the season.

It's a tie that is steeped in history, tradition and quality - the only reason it isn't much higher is due to the ferociousness, prestige and drama of the top four options on the list.

Arsene Wenger once quipped in his autobiography: "Have Tottenham closed the gap on Arsenal? Last time I checked they were still 4 miles and 11 titles away."

5 Liverpool vs Everton

Jordan Pickford's last minute blunder for Everton allowed Liverpool to steal three points at Anfield.

Known as the 'friendly derby', this is a clash that has been one of the only ever-present fixtures in Premier League history.

That being said, it is the fixture with the most red cards since 1992, which shows a level of commitment from the players; alongside moments such as Divock Origi's last-minute winner, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's hat-trick and Pepe Reina's dreadful goalkeeping always making the tie a spectacle. But due to its relative one-sidedness and lack of feistiness, it just doesn't climb up the list.

Former Toffees man Tim Cahill said: "No money in this world could convince me to play for Liverpool. That's not a lack of respect for Liverpool supporters or the football club. It's respect for the Everton supporters. You just can't do that. It goes against everything that I stand for. No chance."

4 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City

There are derbies filled with hatred, and there is the Second City derby. We all know there can be negatives to a fixture like this, especially when Jack Grealish was attacked by a pitch invader whilst both teams slugged it out in the Championship.

But for the Premier League fixtures that were on offer whilst the pair shared time in the top flight, there were some glorious outings. It took the Blues ten years to achieve promotion to the top flight, but despite this, a 3-0 win in the first Premier League clash between the two - made even more memorable by Olof Mellberg's bizarre throw-in own goal - set the tone. Villa were an abomination in their first few derbies; no wins in six had their fans angered and annoyed that Birmingham held the bragging rights at the turn of the century.

But the Villans roared back with six straight wins of their own, and they still haven't lost in any league game to the Blues since - culminating in a 1-1 draw at St. Andrews which took them out of the relegation zone.

Villans legend Olof Mellberg said in 2004: "I don’t particularly like Birmingham City after the four games we have played against them in the Premiership. I can’t say the atmosphere between us has been brilliant. Not that we have to like each other.”

3 Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United's Michael Owen moment will be remembered for generations.

For years, this was a one-sided contest. It took City 11 Premier League attempts to win a derby, with just two more after that until their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

The takeover saw the tide turn. It took them quite a whilst to get going in terms of finding their feet on the big occasions, including Michael Owen's last-minute winner in a pulsating 4-3 win for United in 2010.

Yet City's 6-1 win at Old Trafford put a four-year league win hiatus to bed, and Vincent Kompany's header later that season saw City pip their 'noisy neighbours' to the league title after Sergio Aguero's final day goal.

Since then, we've seen an onslaught of City wins. United have only beaten City once in their previous four, and just five times since 2016. Add Carlos Tevez's transfer to the list, and this deserves a place on the podium.

Eric Cantona even brought out his usual theatric comments. He said: "On derby day in Manchester the city is cut in two. The blues and reds invades the street, and if your team wins, the city belongs to you."

2 Chelsea vs Arsenal

Michael Essien scores for Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League

This wasn't quite the big London fixture you would expect until the turn of the century, especially given Arsenal's domination in the league alongside Manchester United.

But Roman Abramovich's takeover and Jose Mourinho's appointment saw the rivalry heat up - especially in other competitions, with the duo facing each other in finals five times since.

Kanu's goal in the late 90s on a waterlogged pitch, Van Persie's hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, the 6-0 drubbing which saw the bizarre sending off of Kieran Gibbs, and Michael Essien's screamer all put this derby as the runner-up, at least in terms of quality and drama.

Via FourFourTwo, Jose Mourinho looked back on his feud with Wenger whilst he was Inter manager, scathing his former counterpart. "I'm not the person to be in a club three or four years without winning a trophy. Maybe Wenger should explain to Arsenal supporters how he cannot win a single little trophy since 2005."

1 Manchester United vs Liverpool

Martin Tyler's iconic commentary for Anthony Martial's goal will live long in the memory.

This is the one. An absolute certainty on the footballing calendar - and we have seen so many moments of pure magic. Even last season's 7-0 win for the Reds at Anfield was marvellous but add to that the 4-1 win at Old Trafford, and they've got some outstanding results.

Likewise, United have had some of the bragging rights. Berbatov's immense hat-trick, Anthony Martial's iconic goal and Juan Mata's volley in recent times alone have all been insane.

Perhaps the final nail in the coffin is the turnover in league titles - from the 'Au Revoir Cantona, come back when you've won 18' banner to actually coming back to do it, the Red Devils had the last laugh.

Ryan Giggs once cheekily chipped in with a quote that would rattle the Reds. Via the official Man Utd website, Giggs said: "I think I've always shown the right respect to Liverpool and the history they have. But I also know that it's the team I get the most pleasure out of beating."