Key Takeaways There have been a glut of fiercely contested derbies during the Premier League era.

Liverpool and Manchester United have routinely suffered dismissals in matches against each other and alternative rivals.

The North London Derby has produced 16 red cards but only ranks as the third dirtiest rivalry of the modern era.

No game in football is fiercer than a derby match. The history and dislike between teams can go even deeper than sport, seeping into the fabric of clubs.

Whether it's clashes between two cities or a meeting of unfriendly neighbours, these must-watch matches are invariably explosive. The games are especially feisty if the two clubs have a long history of bringing local young talent into the first team, as this disdain has been festering for years before they even join their respective football clubs.

Here is a closer look at the Premier League derbies with the most red cards. Looking into these derbies can reveal deep-rooted animosity and the history of the areas. This can help to explain why these derbies have become so fierce.

Derbies with the Most Premier League Red Cards Rank Derby Teams Involved Total Red Cards Player(s) with the Most Red Cards 1. Merseyside Derby Everton vs Liverpool 23 Steven Gerrard and Phil Neville (two) 2. North-West Derby Liverpool vs Manchester United 19 Nemanja Vidic (four) 3. North London Derby Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur 16 16-way tie 4. Manchester Derby Manchester City vs Manchester United 8 Cristiano Ronaldo (two) 5. Second City Derby Aston Villa vs Birmingham City 2 Dion Dublin and Johannes Karl Gudjonsson (one) 6. East Midlands Derby Derby vs Nottingham Forest 2 Russell Hoult and Richard Gough (one) 7. South Wales Derby Cardiff vs Swansea 1 Michel Vorm (one)

Related 8 Dirtiest Derbies in British Football (Ranked) Britain is home to some of the most historic rivalries in football. Here are the dirtiest fixtures to take place.

7 Cardiff vs Swansea

One red card

The South Wales Derby is the fiercest in Wales. The two biggest clubs in the country first played each other over 112 years ago, but the game didn't initially have much animosity associated with it. Reportedly, when Cardiff City captain John Burton scored a bicycle kick, several players from Swansea Town - the club was founded long before Swansea became a city in 1969 - actually went to congratulate the midfielder and shake his hand. The match between the two clubs quickly became one of the most popular sporting events in the country. The enmity allegedly began in 1955 when Cardiff was named as the capital of Wales.

Shortly after, the two sides began to experience the debilitating effects of football hooliganism, with clashes between the supporters of the two sides beginning to occur regularly from the beginning of the 1970s. The Cardiff City Soul Crew and Swansea City Jacks were responsible for much of the violence and this came to a head in 1993 with 'The Battle of Ninian Park', which led to a ban on away fans attending the fixture for several years.

The two sides have only ever played in the Premier League at the same time for one year and this was in the 2013/14 season. Former Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm is the only player to have been sent off in the fixture, receiving his red card for a late foul on Frazier Campbell in a game that Cardiff won 1-0.

6 Derby vs Nottingham Forest

Two red cards

This was initially a fairly standard rivalry before a major event between the two teams caused a rift that has never and likely will never be repaired. On his way to becoming one of the greatest English managers of all time, Brian Clough first made his name at Derby County, winning the First Division in 1972. A feud with chairman Sam Longson led to Clough and assistant manager Peter Taylor leaving the club. After short stints at Brighton and a famously utterly catastrophic time at Leeds United, Clough joined Nottingham Forest, which inflamed tensions between the two clubs.

Both clubs have only shared the Premier League for two seasons (1996/97 and 1998/98). Pretty much all their four fixtures produced a litany of yellow cards, but only one fixture saw players given their marching orders.

Towards the end of the 1998/99 season, the two sides played their second fixture of the season. Derby goalkeeper Russell Hoult had a moment of madness in the 59th minute after rushing off his line and clattering Alan Rogers, leading to his instant dismissal. Forest would also end the game with 10 men, however, as Richard Gough fouled Paulo Wanchope and received a red card. Horacio Carbonari scored the winner in the 85th minute to round off what must have been an incredible afternoon for Derby fans.

5 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City

Two red cards

This is one of the oldest derbies in the country as the two sides first met in 1879 when Birmingham City were still known as Small Heath Alliance. The derby had such a level of intrigue to it that 23,000 fans turned up to watch the two teams' reserve sides play after Aston Villa had signed Tom 'Pongo' Waring.

Despite it being a relatively intense rivalry, only two red cards were brandished in the 14 Premier League matches the two sides have played, and they both came in the same spiky game in 2003. Dion Dublin received the first dismissal for headbutting wind-up merchant Robbie Savage. The reduction to 10 players saw Villa concede twice in the 74th and 77th minute, but they were provided some hope when Johannes Karl Gudjonsson was sent off for Birmingham in the 80th minute. This was short-lived, as the score remained the same.

4 Manchester United vs Manchester City

Eight red cards

The Manchester Derby is one of the most storied in the history of English football. The first time the two clubs met in the 19th century, neither of them actually carried their current names. Manchester City were known as St. Mark's (as they were founded as a church team) and Manchester United were known as Newton Heath LYR (as they were founded by a department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath).

The derby was initially friendly, like many in the country, but it began to seriously intensify in the 1970s with several big incidents. This came to a head with a fixture in the 1973/74 season when legendary Manchester United forward Denis Law scored for City against his former team to condemn them to relegation.

In the Premier League era, there have been eight red cards. The only player to have been sent off more than once in the history of the derby is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. He was first sent off in 2006 when he reacted badly to Manchester City player Stephen Jordan tackling. He was also sent off for a strange handball offence in the 2008/09 season, receiving a second yellow card for the incident.

Related Every Time Cristiano Ronaldo was Sent Off Cristiano Ronaldo has received as many red cards as Roy Keane. Here is a look at each one.

3 Arsenal vs Tottenham

16 red cards

This is one of the most famous derbies in the Premier League, and it is one of the most prominent in English football. Initially, Arsenal played in Woolwich, which is where they got their name as the Woolwich Arsenal was an arms factory. Woolwich is in south London, however, and Arsenal moved to Highbury, north of the River Thames, in 1913. This has led to some Tottenham fans refusing to call the fixture a derby, perhaps jokingly, as they seek to erase their rivals' north London identity.

It is not a rivalry that was ever friendly, and it has been a particularly vicious one since the early 20th century. Players who have crossed the divide often receive abuse, with Sol Campbell being the most infamous figure to move between the two clubs. The match has also decided titles and cup semi-finals over the years, contributing to what is one of the fiercest derbies in the country.

There have been 16 red cards in the Premier League era in the fixture but no player has been sent off more than once. The first player to be dismissed in the Premier League era was Stefan Schwarz, for Arsenal, and the most recent sending-off was Emerson Royal in 2022.

Related Every Player Sent Off in the North London Derby 16 players have been sent off in the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League era.

2 Liverpool vs Manchester United

19 red cards

This is a derby that is rooted in the rivalry between two cities. Manchester and Liverpool became two powerhouses during the Industrial Revolution, developing a bitter enmity once the Manchester Ship Canal was built in 1894. The most prominent football teams from each region have almost replaced the industrial success of the area, ensuring the two sides maintain a strong rivalry.

There haven't been any direct transfers between the two clubs since 1964, although some players have played for both sides after playing for other clubs in between stints. It has become a particularly nasty rivalry with tragedy chanting sadly becoming a common problem at games between the two sides.

Nemanja Vidic has been sent off the most in the fixture, receiving four red cards. The most infamous red card, however, came in 2015, when Steven Gerrard inexplicably stamped on Ander Herrera 38 seconds after he was substituted into his final North-West derby match. The ferocity of the rivalry has often been put to the extreme due to both teams having a long history of players growing up as die-hard fans of their respective sides.

1 Liverpool vs Everton

23 red cards

The Merseyside Derby is the longest-running derby in the top flight of English football, with the first game between the two sides being played in October 1894. Initially, the relationship between the two clubs was cordial, with the fixture being nicknamed 'the friendly derby'. The 1984 Football League Cup final was notable for being one of the last to feature unsegregated fans, as Everton and Liverpool supporters both chanted 'Merseyside'.

The Derby has intensified since the advent of the Premier League in 1992, with 23 red cards being given out during that time. Overall, Everton have received more than double the amount Liverpool have been given, clocking up 16 to the Reds' seven. Despite relations on the pitch declining, off the pitch, Liverpool and Everton still respect each other massively and have shown heart-warming support during times of tragedy.

Related Every Red Card Given in Merseyside Derby History The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is famous for its red cards, we look at every single one given in the Premier League era.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 5th September 2024.