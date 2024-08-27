Key Takeaways Premier League history features chaotic matches with numerous red and yellow cards, all adding drama and intensity.

Matches like West Brom vs Fulham in 2004 and Wolves vs Leeds in 2023 have created unsavoury scenes in typically 'quiet' encounters.

The North London and Merseyside derbies have also seen tempers boil over the edge on numerous occasions.

As one of the best leagues in the world, the Premier League is often at the centre of attention for being the backdrop of stunning football, last-minute chaos and drama beyond belief. However, on the other side of the coin, there's the dark side of the game. "The good, the bad and the ugly" perfectly sums up the English top flight.

Whilst those playing on the pitch never want to cause violent scenes, sometimes they feel they are completely unavoidable. The commentators might say: "These are scenes we do not want to see" — and that is partially right for some, but others love the chaos, knowing it only adds to the drama of the competition.

Ranked statistically on the number of yellow or red cards, we have outlined the dirtiest matches in Premier League history. The referees lost control, those in attendance could not believe what they were watching and every team was fined for a lack of discipline. Chaos in a nutshell.

Dirtiest Premier League Matches Rank Match Yellow Cards Red Cards Date 1. Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa 10 2 17th December 2023 2. Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool 10 2 30th September 2023 3. QPR 1-0 Chelsea 9 2 23rd October 2011 4. West Ham 1-5 Leeds 7 3 1st May 1999 5. Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United 11 1 16th September 2023 6. Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest 11 1 23rd September 2023 7. Liverpool 3-1 Everton 9 2 25th March 2006 8. Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal 9 2 7th November 1999 9. Wolves 2-4 Leeds 8 2 18th March 2023 10. West Brom 1-1 Fulham 6 3 18th September 2004 11. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham 12 0 2nd May 2016

11 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham – 2nd May 2016

12 yellow cards, 0 red cards

The Battle of Stamford Bridge is one of the greatest Premier League matches of all time. Leicester knew if Tottenham failed to win, they would be crowned champions, yet when Harry Kane and Heung-min Son gave Spurs a two-goal lead, it seemed they would have to wait.

However, in typical Spurs fashion, they self-imploded. Chelsea got in their heads, started a feisty match and tempers boiled over the edge on countless occasions. With constant clashes, Mark Clattenburg had an impossible job on his hands. Somehow, no one was sent off in the match, but Mousa Dembele was later given a six-game ban for trying to push his fingers into Diego Costa's eyes.

10 West Brom 1-1 Fulham – 18th September 2004

6 yellow cards, 3 red cards

Back in 2004, Fulham and West Brom decided to throw punches instead of playing the beautiful game. In a match refereed by Mike Dean - somehow who was rarely considered one of the greatest referees ever - chaos ensued on the pitch. An off-the-ball incident saw Papa Bouba Diop sent for an early bath, before Luis Boa Morte was fouled while through on goal.

Neil Clement was being sent off anyway for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, but Andy Cole added to the drama by trying to punch Clement. It came after he even put the Cottagers ahead early, but he went from hero to zero, as an unexpected 1-1 draw played out.

9 Wolves 2-4 Leeds – 18th March 2023

8 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Wolves' hosting of Leeds caused chaos at Molienux in March 2023. With the visitors desperately looking to escape the relegation battle, the pressure was on — and that naturally led to tempers boiling over the edge of the cauldron. After racing into a 3-0 lead, the Whites seemed to be on course for a comfortable - and rare - away win, but a Wolves comeback, which was nearly completed, led to drama on and off the pitch.

Jonny Otto Castro was sent off for the hosts for violent conduct, whilst unused substitute Matheus Nunes was also shown a red card deep into second-half stoppage time after remonstrating with the officials in the aftermath of Rodrigo's late goal.

8 Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal – 7th November 1999

9 yellow cards, 2 red cards

The North London Derby is one of the best rivalries in British football. It brings the passion out of both fanbases, but sometimes it can go too far. Their clash in 1999 showcased that, as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a rare victory against their bitter rivals. After Steffen Iversen and Tim Sherwood had put Spurs 2-0 up within 20 minutes, the Gunners lost their head.

Freddie Ljungberg was sent off for violent conduct early on in the second half, whilst Martin Keown was given a second yellow for a horror tackle in stoppage time. Coupled with a fight at the end of the match, no one in attendance could turn away for a second.

7 Liverpool 3-1 Everton – 25th March 2006

9 yellow cards, 2 red cards

The history of the Merseyside derby means there is always passion - and often violent conduct - on show during their matches. In 2006, it went to extreme lengths. A passionate Steven Gerrard, who is one of Liverpool's greatest players ever, earned two quickfire yellow cards — one for kicking the ball away and then another for a bad challenge on Kevin Kilbane.

Alongside this, Andy van der Meyde was given a straight red for an elbow on Xabi Alonso. Although it ended in a 10 vs 10 situation, Liverpool still claimed victory through a Phil Neville own goal and a clinical finish from Luis Garcia.

6 Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest – 23rd September 2023

11 yellow cards, 1 red card

You would never expect a clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest to spill over the edge. There's no history or rivalry, but in September 2023, that did not matter. After Phil Foden and Erling Haaland put the Citizens 2-0 up within 15 minutes, everything suggested it was going to be a comfortable victory for the champions. However, that wasn't the case in the second half, as Rodri - one of the best midfielders in the world - was sent off for strangling Morgan Gibbs-White.

Rodri was not the only City player to lose his cool against Forest, with Ederson also angrily butting heads with Taiwo Awoniyi after they had tangled in the box. Alongside 11 yellow cards, referee Anthony Taylor had a busy afternoon at the Etihad. Meanwhile, the Spanish midfielder's absence in their next three games proved costly, as they lost 1-0 to bitter title challengers Arsenal.

5 Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United – 16th September 2023

11 yellow cards, 1 red card

At the start of Ange Postecoglou's era at Tottenham, the Lilywhites were determined to continue their strong form. When Gustavo Hamer gave Sheffield United the lead against the run of play, it seemed to be over, but two goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in stoppage time completed a remarkable comeback.

The Swede's strike was the latest winning goal in Premier League history at the time — and it epitomised the chaos in the match. Oli McBurnie was sent off in the 104th minute of the match, whilst 11 other yellow cards were picked up, often due to frustration for Spurs.

4 West Ham 1-5 Leeds – 1st May 1999

7 yellow cards, 3 red cards

One red card always adds fire to the match's belly, two takes it even further, whilst three is normally unheard of. However, in May 1999, West Ham lost their heads against Leeds. Firstly, Ian Wright was sent off in the first half for two bookable offences. However, he refused to leave the pitch, having to be held back by his teammates as he tried to confront the referee.

Following on from that, goalkeeper Shaka Hislop was given his marching orders for fouling Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in the box and denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Meanwhile, as well as losing 5-1, the Hammers' misery was worsened when a frustrated Steve Lomas was sent off for another poor challenge. Chaos at Upton Park.

3 QPR 1-0 Chelsea – 23rd October 2011

9 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea do not play one another regularly anymore, but - when they did - tempers always flowed over the edges. In October 2011, nine yellow cards were dished out, whilst two red cards created chaos at Loftus Road. Chelsea's Jose Bosingwa was sent off for deliberately chopping down Shaun Wright-Phillips as he was about to score.

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba was dismissed for a terrible tackle on Adel Taarabt — one of the most well-known 'streets won't forget players' ever. Remarkably, the Chelsea players appeared to take little notice of their manager Andre Villas-Boas, who warned before the match of the "emotional challenge" they faced.

2 Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool – 30th September 2023

10 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Tottenham's 2-1 win against Liverpool in September 2023 is one of the most famous matches in recent Premier League history for all the wrong reasons. In a match that ebbed and flowed, Curtis Jones was first sent off for a woeful challenge in the first half, before Luis Diaz's goal was wrongly disallowed for offside by VAR.

As the incorrect decision spread around, it only added to the tempers, with Diogo Jota sent off in the second half for two reckless - and completely unnecessary - yellow cards. Jurgen Klopp, one of the best managers in Liverpool's history, was furious — and it was made worse when Joel Matip scored an own goal with the final kick of the game to gift Spurs victory.

1 Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa – 17th December 2023

10 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Finally, Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Brentford in December 2023 has been ranked as the dirtiest match in Premier League history. It all seemed to be going smoothly for the Bees, but Ben Mee was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 71st minute, and Villa capitalised.

After a mass fight, the Villans won 2-1, whilst Ollie Watkins celebrated in front of his former fans to add to the fire. Boubacar Kamara was also sent off for pushing the face of Yehor Yarmoliuk in stoppage time, as Emiliano Martinez, one of the biggest wind-up merchants in football history - worsened the scenes by being at the centre of everything.