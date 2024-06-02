Highlights Bruno Fernandes: Despite criticism, Fernandes's quality shines through with 18 league goal contributions.

The Premier League season is done and dusted, so it is time for a summer of international football, as the European Championships return for the 2024 edition.

Over 90 players from England's top flight are part of preliminary national squads for the tournament, which kicks off on 14th June, with the likes of England, France and Portugal amongst the favourites to be crowned the winner on 14th July.

However, with so much talent in the league, some of the Premier League’s finest stars will not be in action this summer, including Norway’s Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, as Norway have failed to qualify. In contrast, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford have been left out of their nation’s provisional squads for the tournament, and so will not be appearing in Germany.

With so many players going, there will be plenty of familiar Premier League stars to watch represent their nations in Germany this summer. With that said, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 7 best players going to the tournament this summer based on their average match rating.

Denmark have not named their squads at the time of writing, and provisional squads are subject to change.

7 Best Players in the Premier League Going to Euro 2024 - Ranked Rank Player Average WhoScored Rating 7 Bruno Fernandes 7.39 6 Eberechi Eze 7.45 5 Cole Palmer 7.48 4 Phil Foden 7.55 3 Kevin de Bruyne 7.6 2 Rodri 7.62 1 Bukayo Saka 7.67

7 Bruno Fernandes

Love or hate him, there’s no denying the quality of Bruno Fernandes. Often criticised for his on-field antics, the form of the Portuguese midfielder has been one of the highlights of a difficult campaign for Manchester United. Providing 18 league goal contributions, Fernandes has often dragged his side through games, shining through despite the indifferent form of his attacking teammates. Since the turn of the year, his form has been impressive too, only falling below a 7-match rating on two occasions. If he can continue this form into the summer, Portugal look in a good place to go far in the Euros, with some star talent alongside the controversial 29-year-old.

Bruno Fernandes 23/24 Stats Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Average Match Rating 7.39

6 Eberechi Eze

Fresh off the back of his side’s incredible finish to the season that saw the Eagles soar into the top half of the table, finishing above rivals Brighton in the process, Eberechi Eze has been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the tournament. The 25-year-old put up 15 goal contributions for Palace across the Premier League season, despite spending a chunk out injured. It remains to be seen whether he makes the squad though, with England well stacked in attacking areas, but there’s no doubt that Eze deserves his flowers this season, and ending the season with two goals and an assist on the final day will have done his chances no harm whatsoever.

Eberechi Eze 2023/24 Stats Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 4 Average Rating 7.45

5 Cole Palmer

Named PFA Young Player of the Season, it’s perhaps harsh that Cole Palmer only comes in at fifth in this list, but there’s no denying he has been the season's breakout star. In a rollercoaster season for the Blues, the 22-year-old has been excellent and has surely made himself a real contender to start for Gareth Southgate’s side at the Euros. With 33 league goal contributions across the season, Palmer’s development this season under Mauricio Pochettino has been rapid, and it will be interesting to see whether he can continue his form into next season under a different manager at Stamford Bridge. No player in the league has put up more goal contributions in the league, with only Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins (32 each) coming close, and when you consider this is his first full season in the league, his numbers and impact are nothing short of sensational. Scoring nine out of nine penalties is also impressive, as his composure and cool nature under pressure has won Chelsea numerous games this season. One of very few to thrive after leaving Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, his choice to move to Stamford Bridge looks genius in hindsight, and you can see why his previous employers rated him so highly. Yet another attacking option, it will be fascinating to see how Southgate balances his side for this tournament, and how much of a role Palmer will play.

Cole Palmer 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Goals 22 Assists 11 Average Rating 7.48

4 Phil Foden

Pivotal in Manchester City’s record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title triumph. Foden only being fourth in this list might surprise many, as he was named PFA Player of the Year in the year that he has truly stepped up to being a star and is surely a certainty to start for the Three Lions in Germany. 27 goal contributions in 35 games have shown that he can be the talisman for Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of some of their other superstars, and an average rating of 7.55 shows how exceptional he has been. His second half of the season has been awe-inspiring, with hat-tricks against Aston Villa and Brentford accompanied by braces against Manchester United, Brighton and on the final day against West Ham to secure the Citizens the title, proving that he can step up when the pressure is on in the biggest moments. With his versatility and proficiency across several different roles, Foden has the potential to be the star of his generation.

Phil Foden 2023/24 Stats Appearances 35 Goals 19 Assists 8 Average Rating 7.55

3 Kevin de Bruyne

One of the best midfielders that the league has ever seen, it should come as no surprise anymore to see De Bruyne in this list, even in an injury-hit campaign. A stalwart of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City era, De Bruyne still managed an impressive 14 goal contributions in just 18 league appearances in 2023/24 after sustaining a hamstring injury in City’s opening day victory over Burnley. Since his Premier League return in the champions’ 3-2 win over Newcastle on January 13, City are undefeated after some shaky form in December, once again handing them the title in a season where Arsenal pushed them. Highlights include that goal on his return against the Magpies and a man-of-the-match performance against Crystal Palace as his presence and ability got City over the line. Now 32, his chances of international success seem to be fading somewhat as Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ ages out. Still, there’s no doubt that De Bruyne will go down as a Manchester City and Premier League legend.

Kevin de Bruyne 2023/24 Stats Appearances 18 Goals 4 Assists 10 Average Rating 7.60

2 Rodri

Arguably the best midfield player on the planet right now, Rodri has yet again proven himself to be indispensable to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Much has been made of his incredible unbeaten record, but his ability and importance to the team can not be understated. The Spaniard has been a crucial part in City retaining the title despite strong competition from Arsenal, and he is always there in the most important moments. Providing an incredible 17 goal contributions from defensive midfield across the campaign, the 27-year-old has had a near-flawless season, with City only losing twice in games he played. City lost all three games in which Rodri was suspended after his bizarre moment of madness and subsequent red card against Nottingham Forest in September, crashing out of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle as well as league defeats to Wolves and Arsenal, truly proving his importance to the team. He will surely be one of the most crucial parts of Spain’s side for the Euros this summer, as they look for their first international triumph since 2012.

Rodri 2023/24 Stats Appearances 34 Goals 8 Assists 9 Average Rating 7.62

1 Bukayo Saka

A huge part of the Arsenal side that have pushed Manchester City all the way this season, Bukayo Saka has been, by average match rating, the best player in the Premier League this season, according to WhoScored.com. Saka accumulated 25 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, with highlights including consecutive braces against West Ham and Burnley in February, as the 22-year-old once again proved his quality. Saka’s quality also brought out the best in some of his teammates, with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in particular profiting from Saka’s attacking ability. Widely regarded as a must-start in the England set-up, Saka’s versatility makes him a valuable asset for Gareth Southgate. Arsenal’s leading goalscorer this season with 16 league goals, in a side that distributed plenty of goals around the team, Saka will surely get his hands on some silverware before too long with the development of Arteta’s team.

Bukayo Saka 2023/24 Stats Appearances 35 Goals 16 Assists 9 Average Rating 7.67

Player stats sourced from WhoScored.