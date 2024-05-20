Highlights The FA Cup final outcome between Manchester United and Manchester City could change the Premier League's European spots.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Man United are all in contention to play continental football, depending on the result of the domestic cup final.

If the Red Devils win the cup, it would mean the Magpies drop out of European football altogether despite finishing seventh in the league.

The FA Cup final could have huge implications for the European places in the Premier League as Manchester United head to Wembley Stadium to face fierce rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils finished 8th in the table, below Newcastle United, but their hopes of continental football are still alive.

After completing the 2023-24 campaign with a 2-0 away win against Brighton, Erik ten Hag's men will feel slightly more confident of toppling their neighbours in the domestic cup final. It will be a repeat of the 2022-23 final, in which the Citizens ran out 2-1 winners on their way to a historic treble.

After a dramatic semi-final win against Coventry City, United have given themselves the chance of preventing Pep Guardiola's men from securing a league and cup double after City's Premier League triumph. However, there are bigger things at stake for the men in red, who look to qualify for European football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only beaten Manchester City in one of their previous seven meetings in all competitions.

Possible European Outcomes

Everything could change based on the FA Cup result

Tottenham ended their season with a 3-0 win at Sheffield United which secured fifth place in the table for Ange Postecoglou's men. This means the north London side are now guaranteed Europa League football, no matter what the result of the FA Cup final is.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the clash at Wembley as the Blues finished in sixth place. Mauricio Pochettino will lead his team into the same competition as their London rivals if Man United are beaten. If Ten Hag's men lift the cup, they will claim that place in the Europa League ahead of Chelsea.

With the Citizens already qualified for the Champions League, they won't take the Europa League spot that comes with winning the domestic cup competition. This would then go to sixth place (Chelsea). The knock-on effect would see seventh-place Newcastle claim Europa Conference League football.

Should the red team from Manchester prevail from the showdown victorious, they would claim the Europa League place, Chelsea would be relegated to Conference League and Eddie Howe's Magpies would miss out on European football completely.

Champions League Places Confirmed

Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Manchester City wrapped up the Premier League title on the final day of the 2023-24 season, beating Arsenal to glory at the final hurdle. Both clubs will return to the biggest European football competition in the 2024-25 campaign.

There will be two changes to the English sides playing Champions League football as Liverpool and Aston Villa both secured top-four finishes. The latter had played in the Europa League during Jurgen Klopp's final season, while the Villans featured in Europe's third-tier tournament. The English representatives for the newly formatted competition were confirmed before the final day of the Premier League season.

This means only the Europa League and Europa Conference League spots are still up in the air due to United's participation in the FA Cup final. The clash between the two Manchester sides can have an impact on the Red Devils, Chelsea and Newcastle's futures.