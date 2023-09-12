Highlights Bukayo Saka has emerged as Arsenal's most irreplaceable star, showcasing his talent with a career-best return of 26 goals/assists last season.

Moussa Diaby has seamlessly settled into life with Aston Villa, bringing a real air of class and potential to Unai Emery's reformed side.

Philip Billing is a consistently underrated player for AFC Bournemouth, with his composure in possession and ability to find space making him pivotal to Bournemouth's style of play.

The Premier League is back with a bang, with the 2023/24 edition of the competition already kicking up a host of thrills and spills. As one of, if not the leading league in world football, naturally, the Barclays Premier League plays host to some of the best players of their generation, and as such each club has some simply exquisite talents showcasing their footballing abilities in front of millions every week.

With players from all over the country, going head-to-head once again to assert their footballing supremacy, here at GIVEMESPORT we thought it would be sagacious to assess the current crop of top-flight players, and name the best player from each of the 20 Premier League clubs…

Arsenal

Arsenal are on the rise under manager, Mikel Arteta. The Gunners led the way in the league for the vast majority of last term, only to be pipped to the post by the irrepressible Manchester City. However, despite narrowly missing out on their first title in 20 years, Arteta’s side proved to everyone they could mix it with the very best.

As is the case with most top clubs, the Emirates has an embarrassment of riches at its disposal on the pitch, from £105 million Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus to Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are a side littered with world-class talent, so it’s a testament to Bukayo Saka that he has presented a strong case for himself as being the club’s most irreplaceable star. The 22-year-old England international thrived last term with a career-best return of 26 G/A in 48 games, and with so much more still left to give at such a tender age, Saka’s ceiling could be set to rise further still.

Aston Villa

Having only joined the West Midlands club in the summer, Moussa Diaby has settled into life with Aston Villa seamlessly, netting on two occasions already. The speedy Frenchman, who also happens to be the club’s record signing, comes with bags of potential, and a real air of class that could unlock a new dimension in Unai Emery’s reformed Villa side.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth were seriously active in the summer transfer window, bringing in eight fresh faces for over £100 million. Andoni Iraola’s been tasked with building a side that can not only avoid relegation, but be competitive in a league where they’ve fallen short in recent years. Despite the purchases of Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, and Alex Scott, it is the man who has been a familiar face at the Vitality for over four years; Philip Billing.

The Danish midfielder has been consistently underrated in the Premier League since his days turning out for Huddersfield. His experience at Premier League level mixed with his composure in possession, and his dexterous ability to adventurously find space for himself and teammates cannot be underestimated. While the 6’5 Denmark international may divide opinion in the Cherries’ fanbase, he is pivotal in how Bournemouth play.

Brentford

In recent months, Ivan Toney has been embroiled in quite the controversy, so will be absent from Premier League formalities until January 2024, much to the despair of his club, Brentford. The prolific marksman’s impact in West London cannot be understated, having fired the Bees to the promised land in 2021, the striker has been paramount to Thomas Frank’s team’s success. Having found the net on 20 occasions in the Premier League last season, an eight-goal improvement on his debut campaign in England’s top-flight, Toney’s goals have proved invaluable.

Brighton

Brighton’s recruitment model is the talk of the town at the minute, having pocketed almost £200 million this summer from player sales alone, with Moises Caicedo earning the Seagulls £115 million. Due to the overinflation of transfer fees, one would suspect that one of the next big earners for Roberto De Zerbi and Tony Bloom will be Pervis Estupinan, who was one of the standout players during the 2022-23 campaign for the club. The Ecuadorian was named in Gary Neville’s Team of the Season, and at 25 years old, the fullback is just on the periphery of the prime of his career, after a peerless start to the season on the South Coast with three G/A contributions in four games, he really is a difference-maker.

Burnley

Burnley and Vincent Kompany haven’t quite had the start to their return to the Premier League that they’d have envisaged after an almost flawless Championship showing last term. That said, with the season still in its relative infancy, the Clarets will fancy their chances of turning their fortunes around, and midfield maestro, Sander Berge could well be at the heart of that.

The new acquisition from Sheffield United has grown a serious pool of admirers over the years, so the £15 million fee paid for his services is certainly considered a bargain for a player of his calibre. The Norwegian possesses the rare ability to run football matches via his varied passing, and ball-winning capabilities, and his presence in the centre of the park at Turf Moor could be a deciding factor in how Burnley do this season.

Chelsea

“Captain. Leader. Legend.” is a banner regularly unfurled down at Stamford Bridge when paying homage to Blues icon, John Terry. The centre-half epitomised the true nature of what it means to sport the armband for the club, and in doing so, etched his name into Pensioner folklore. Reece James is the new skipper at the Bridge nowadays, and it’s a testament to how highly-regarded he is as a player by fans and coaches alike. Ironically, it’s arguably the player who the club spent nothing on (having been a Chelsea Academy graduate) that is currently the best talent in West London, and not the billion pounds worth of star quality Todd Boehly has shipped through the door at their Cobham training complex.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles are a side looking to rebuild under Roy Hodgson this season, and with some of the league’s most exciting young stars at their disposal, Selhurst Park will not be short of action this season. Competing with the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Eberechi Eze’s displays have to be pretty spectacular to keep him ahead of the chasing pack, and spectacular is what they often are. Receiving his first England call-up at the end of last season, Eze’s Three Lions debut was just reward for his career-best season at club level, and the creative playmaker will be looking to add more goals and assists to his tally this season.

Everton

Narrowly staving off competition from England shot-stopper, Jordan Pickford, 22-year-old, Amadou Onana takes the biscuit as Everton’s man of the moment. The rangy Belgian midfielder was the Toffees’ standout player last season, and his combination of stellar physical attributes and supremely intelligent defensive nous marks the Belgium international’s scorecard up.

Fulham

Action Images via Reuters

Had Pierre-Emile Hojberg not decided to turn down a move to Fulham in the eleventh hour on transfer deadline day, Joao Palhinha would be very much a Bayern Munich player now. However, due to the Dane’s refusal to join the Cottagers, Palhinha remains in West London. As the most prolific tackler in the league last season, the Portuguese international helped Marco Silva’s men to a top-half finish, and a very respectable return to top-flight action. The central defensive midfielder was one of the signings of the season last year and was undoubtedly Fulham’s standout performer.

Liverpool

It’s equally hard to argue against Jurgen Klopp being the Reds’ biggest asset as it is to refute the claim that Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool’s best player. With his closest competitors, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk moving to the Bundesliga and experiencing a drop in form respectively, Salah’s reign as the top boy on Merseyside has continued, and at 31, the Egyptian King is as instrumental to Liverpool as ever. Debatably, the only man capable of knocking the hairy-chested forward off his perch is Alisson Becker, whose displays claimed him the 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Luton Town

By and large, Luton Town have very much the look and feel of a Championship side, and despite being a firm favourite for the drop, with coy manager Rob Edwards and their own, unique fortress in Kenilworth Road contained within their arsenal, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the Hatters might do this season. Tom Lockyer will be vital to Luton’s survival hopes. The Welsh centre-half scooped the club’s Player of the Season last term, ranking eighth in the league for most clearances and blocks, and 11th for most aerial duels won. Being defensively solid is what will ultimately keep Luton up this season, so the pressure weighs heavily on the shoulders of Lockyer.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland is what can only be described as a freak of nature. The Scandinavian God with his luscious white locks makes scoring goals look like a basic formality and defenders look like incompetent amateurs. Yet, despite the ease with which he has taken to Premier League proceedings, Haaland doesn’t claim the title as the Sky Blues’ best player, with Belgian playmaking genius, Kevin De Bruyne assuming that status as the star man for last season’s treble winners.

The ginger visionary’s capacity to unlock the tightest of defences with such effortless precision is simply unmatched, and as the league’s fourth-highest assist-maker ever, and record-holder for most assists in a single season, the former Chelsea man is unable to be overlooked.

Manchester United

Manchester United had seemingly turned a corner under Erik ten Hag last season, finishing third and qualifying for the Champions League was viewed as a solid start to his tenure. However, after a slow, ponderous beginning to the 23-24 campaign, the Dutchman has been the subject of a wave of criticism both from fans and pundits alike.

The Red Devils have been devoid of leaders since the days of Fergie, with Bruno Fernandes being one of the few exceptions to that rule. As United’s newly elected captain, his ability is rated in all corners of the game, and with last year’s Player of the Season appearing to be experiencing quite the decline in form, the crown of England’s most historic club’s best player goes to the yappy attacking midfielder.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have endured an underwhelming start to their 2023-24 campaign. The Magpies have had to buckle down the hatches while navigating a torrential downpour as far as results have been concerned. However, this brief thunderstorm is certainly not expected to last with measured weatherman, Eddie Howe at the helm.

With a classy head like Sandro Tonali in the centre of the park dictating play for his new side and as one of the best signings of the summer, better times will undoubtedly be on the horizon for the Toon Army. The AC Milan and Italy international will be relishing the opportunity to return to the San Siro with his new side, and as one of the first real statement signings under the Saudi regime, will be looking to make an immediate impact.

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi’s first season on the River Trent was a fusion of real promise, proficiency in front of goal, and an injury that stalled the player’s early months in the famous red and white of Nottingham Forest. The Nigerian marksman reached the double-figure mark despite only playing 27 league games last term, and he’s on course to smash that this year with three goals in his opening three games. While players like Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Serge Aurier have it in their armoury to rival him as Forest’s main man, Awoniyi is really worth his weight in goals.

Sheffield United

Voted Coventry City’s Player of the Year last season, Gustavo Hamer was instrumental in leading the Sky Blues to the Championship Play-Off Final. The Brazilian-born Dutch-bred midfielder was one of the most pre-eminent and consistent performers in the second tier last term, and it was unsurprising that he was the topic of a lot of transfer speculation in the summer, with several clubs reportedly interested in taking him off Mark Robins’ hands. Joining Sheffield United for £15 million, Hamer has taken to the Premier League swimmingly, scoring a screamer on his debut, and looking every inch the competitive Premier League midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur

“No Harry Kane, no problem” seems to be the mantra Tottenham Hotspur have been living by under new gaffer, Ange Postecoglou. A scintillating start sees Spurs (at the time of writing) sit second in the league, two points off Manchester City. After initial skepticism around the appointment of their new Australian mastermind, the former Celtic boss has eased early concerns with the newly-coined term of “Ange ball”. Tottenham’s football has, thus far, been a breath of fresh air, and has offered a real taste of what is to come under their new boss.

James Maddison has spearheaded Spurs’ ascent, and has been central to everything positive the side has produced on the pitch, having chipped in with two goals and two assists in as little as four league games. The creative midfielder has been a revelation in North London, and has demonstrated emphatically why he could well be the answer to bringing a more progressive, and cohesive approach to his new side who were famously lacking in it last season.

West Ham

With Declan Rice now firmly out of the picture, a number of West Ham’s current roster will be fancying themselves as the Hammers’ best player. With Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse being the obvious, more glamorous choices, we are going for a slightly different flavour in Jarrod Bowen. The forward has quietly gone about his business season after season in East London, and after scoring the club’s winner in the Europa Conference League Final, the ex-Hull City man has earned himself the right to be in the conversation as the claret and blues top dog.

Wolves

Signed for a staggering fee of £55 million, Mattheus Cunha arrived at Molineux burdened with expectation and decorated with glowing commendation from all over the footballing world. While his time at Atletico Madrid was hardly a monumental success, Wolves fans will be hoping if his time with Hertha Berlin is anything to go by, his 24 G/A in the Bundesliga will translate in the Midlands this term for their side desperately shy of goals. The Brazilian can certainly bring flair to this Wolves team, and with that a capacity to both score and create.