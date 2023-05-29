The 2022-23 Premier League season reached its conclusion on Sunday.

Leeds United and Leicester City joined Southampton in the Championship as Everton avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Manchester United clinched third place ahead of Newcastle United, while Tottenham missed out on a place in next season’s Europa Conference League after Aston Villa secured seventh spot.

After Sunday’s 10 fixtures were completed, an eye-opening tweet emerged showing every Premier League club’s points swing over the past two seasons.

It shows which clubs have over-performed this term, and which clubs are guilty of under-performance.

Points swing in the Premier League

Let’s take a closer look:

Newcastle (+22 points)

Eddie Howe has taken Newcastle from 11th in the table to fourth. An outstanding achievement.

Man Utd (+17 points)

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has taken Man United from sixth to third during his debut season in English football.

Aston Villa (+16 points)

It’s fair to say that Unai Emery has exceeded all expectations since replacing Steven Gerrard in October.

Arsenal (+15 points)

Although they ultimately fell short in the race for the Premier League title, it’s still be a terrific season for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players.

Brentford (+13 points)

Brentford sealed ninth spot in the table this season, following a 13th-placed finish last term.

Brighton (+11 points)

Brighton’s decision to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as Graham Potter’s successor in September was a masterstroke.

Crystal Palace (-3 points)

Without Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace may have been in all sorts of trouble during the closing weeks of the season.

Everton (-3 points)

That’s now back-to-back seasons that Everton have narrowly avoided the drop. Will they get lucky again next term?

Man City (-4 points)

A slight drop, yes, but nothing Pep Guardiola will be overly concerned about. His Man City team are on the verge of winning a historic treble, after all.

Leeds (-7 points)

Leeds finished 17th last season but were unable to keep their heads above water this time around.

Wolves (-10 points)

A worrying sign for Wolves and their fans?

Tottenham (-11 points)

It’s so important that Tottenham bring in the right manager this summer. Will Daniel Levy make the right decision?

Southampton (-15 points)

Rock bottom of the table with 25 points, it’s been a shocking season for the Saints.

West Ham (-16 points)

West Ham finished seventh in the league last season, but suffered a drop-off to 14th spot this term. However, winning the Europa Conference League would make it a memorable season for the Hammers.

Leicester (-18 points)

It briefly looked like Leicester might perform a miracle escape, but the 2015-16 Premier League champions have been demoted to English football’s second tier.

Liverpool (-25 points)

Ninety-two points down to 67 makes for grim reading for Liverpool fans, although Jurgen Klopp’s side did improve during the final weeks of the campaign and will bolster their squad this summer.

Chelsea (-30 points)

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s been a nightmare season for Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino has a huge job on his hands at Stamford Bridge.