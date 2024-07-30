Highlights The Premier League has a demanding schedule from August to May, which is epitomised by the festive calendar.

Unlike other European leagues, the division does not have a winter break, with Boxing Day matches drawing in vast viewing figures.

There's no stop for teams either, with a gameweek between Boxing Day and the New Year often causing fatigue.

The Premier League has a frantic schedule from August to May. There's very rarely a break — and, when there is, it is usually filled up with European matches or international breaks. Players have to be able to cope with a 50-game season, if not more, to be able to win the hardest competitions.

Epitomising the chaotic schedule of the Premier League, the festive season is non-stop. There are always midweek matches at the start of December, they rarely get a break during Christmas — barring Christmas Day to spend with their family — and the fixtures continue to pile up at the start of the new year.

Some of the other strongest leagues in the world opt to have a winter break, which sees the competitions pause during the Christmas period. However, the Premier League ignores that idea, which means all the eyes are glued to the English top flight whilst fans around the world tuck into their Christmas dinner. We have outlined the three key gameweeks taking place around Christmas Day and New Year's Day so you will not miss a thing.

The dates and times of fixtures may change once the TV picks have been selected.

Boxing Day Premier League Fixtures

Arsenal to host Ipswich

Boxing Day features always grab the attention of fans around the world. It's an opportunity for most people to feast their eyes on football non-stop as they enjoy a bank holiday. From the top of the pyramid to the very bottom, every English league plays to create a spectacle across the country.

Boxing Day Premier League Fixtures Match Stadium Arsenal vs Ipswich Emirates Stadium Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Vitality Stadium Brighton vs Brentford AMEX Stadium Chelsea vs Fulham Stamford Bridge Liverpool vs Leicester Anfield Manchester City vs Everton Etihad Stadium Newcastle vs Aston Villa St James' Park Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur The City Ground Southampton vs West Ham St Mary's Stadium Wolves vs Manchester United Molineux Stadium *all fixture timings/dates yet to be confirmed

In 2024, Arsenal are set to host newly-promoted Ipswich on Boxing Day. Obviously, it's important the times - or even dates - may change due to TV picks, but the festive opponents will remain the same for each team. The Gunners know that they can not afford to drop points consistently this season.

Beating Manchester City requires clubs to be at their very best from the first week to the last — and the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to London rivals Fulham during the 2023/24 festive period proved pivotal in their failure to win the title. They won't want to repeat that. Meanwhile, Manchester City will want to make sure they do not slip up at home to Everton.

Meanwhile, there's a West London derby ready to shine in the top flight. Chelsea, who are typically one of the most successful clubs in the world, will be determined to beat local rivals Fulham. It's never guaranteed, particularly after the mess they have been in since Todd Boehly took ownership of the club, but they will go into the clash as firm favourites. Cole Palmer, one of the best players in the division, is always capable of taking a match into his hands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have lost just once to Fulham since 2006 — a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage in January 2023.

Elsewhere, Newcastle vs Aston Villa stands out as a key fixture to keep an eye on. The two well-supported clubs have centuries of history between them — and both sides will be hoping to qualify for the Champions League. Although neither are technically part of the 'Big Six', they have both made their impact felt in recent years.

Premier League Teams to Play Three Days After Boxing Day

Man City to travel to Leicester

The fixtures come thick and fast during the festive schedule. Some players love it, others hate it, but there's no room for failure. It can be season-defining, as Arsenal showcased during the 2023/24 season, to lose matches in December — and the matches three days after Boxing Day, although some will be moved back a handful of days to accommodate TV picks, epitomise that.

29th December Premier League Fixtures Match Stadium Aston Villa vs Brighton Villa Park Brentford vs Arsenal Gtech Community Stadium Crystal Palace vs Southampton Selhurst Park Everton vs Nottingham Forest Goodison Park Fulham vs Bournemouth Craven Cottage Ipswich vs Chelsea Portman Road Leicester vs Man City King Power Stadium Manchester United vs Newcastle Old Trafford Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Tottenham Hotspur Stadium West Ham vs Liverpool London Stadium *all fixture timings/dates yet to be confirmed

The most intriguing fixture during the second round of festive fixtures sees Manchester United host Newcastle at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side had a season to forget last campaign, finishing eighth in the table. However, an FA Cup triumph against bitter rivals Man City saved the Dutchman's job. They go into the new season full of hope — and their Boxing Day clash against Eddie Howe's side will likely prove crucial. Both teams will be aiming to qualify for the Champions League, so winning the 'six-pointer' between them is vital.

Elsewhere, in the title battle, Arsenal and Man City are both on the road as they will look to pick up as many points as possible. The Gunners have a short trip to West London to face Brentford, whilst Man City travel south to face Leicester. There's never any room for slip-up in the title battle — and, although both sides are expected to win their matches, it is never guaranteed.

Finally, one of the best things about securing promotion to the Premier League is the major matches against some of the best teams in the world. Just three days after facing Arsenal in North London, Ipswich have the honour of hosting Chelsea at Portman Road. The Blues have shown before that they can succumb to upsets, so the Tractor Boys will once again fancy their chances in front of a raucous home crowd.

First Premier League Fixtures of 2025

