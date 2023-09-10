Highlights Burnley and Luton have yet to secure a point in the Premier League, but they are underperforming and should have at least one and two points respectively based on expected points calculations.

Chelsea are one of the biggest underperformers, with the Blues currently on four points when they should be on eight.

West Ham are the biggers overachievers from the first four games, exceeding their expected points tally by four.

The Premier League might have stopped for the international break, but the work behind the scenes continues for all 20 clubs. Managers will be using the extended break from action to come up with plans to continue hot streaks or rescue underperforming starts.

Certain clubs have failed to get out of the traps as well as they would have wanted to, with Chelsea and Manchester United two big offenders. The former, having spent heavily in the summer transfer window, only have one win from their opening four matches, while Erik ten Hag’s side have two fortunate wins on their record, as well as two disappointing losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

But just how much are both sides underperforming by? Well, thanks to xG Philosophy, we can see how many points each side was expected to collect from their opening games and compare it to the actual number of points collected. The account calculates how many points should have been accumulated by comparing expected goals and expected goals against for every match.

With some addtional help from Understat, who calculate specific expected points values, as well as expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA) we can see what the Premier League would look like if every team performed as expected and see who exactly is over and underperforming. Spoiler alert for Chelsea fans, this will make for grim reading.

20 Burnley - 1.17 points (+1.17)

It’s not been the easiest return to the Premier League for Burnley, with Vincent Kompany’s side failing to get a single point on the board from three attempts. Admittedly, that was always going to be tricky against Man City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham, three teams all competing for European places. Nevertheless, they should have one point on the board right now, with the Clarets hoping to meet expectations in the near future.

19 Sheffield United - 1.53 points (+0.53)

The Blades have pretty much lived up to expectations so far this season, with Paul Heckingbottom’s team only slightly underperforming. Three defeats to easier teams in the division will be concerning, though, with their sole point coming against fellow strugglers, Everton. Their fixtures do not get any easier, with games against Tottenham and Newcastle next in line.

18 Fulham - 1.71 points (-2.29)

Our first overperformer, and in quite some way too. Despite Fulham only expected to be on around two points after four games, the Cottagers find themselves on four and five spots higher than the data suggests they should be. A late draw against Arsenal helped them achieve that feat, with their other three points coming against Everton in their first match of the season. They were fortunate to get the win there, with Marco Silva’s side only racking up 1.5 expected goals in that match compared to the host’s 2.73 (Sofascore).

17 Luton - 2.26 points (+2.26)

Like Burnley, Luton have failed to get a point on the board so far this season. Only the Clarets are behind the Hatters in the current Premier League table, but there should be at least two spots between the two teams. Rob Edwards’ side should have picked up two points from their opening three games, and they will be hoping that their luck changes in upcoming games against Fulham and Wolves.

16 Bournemouth - 2.77 points (+0.77)

The performances of Andoni Iraloa’s squad have pretty much lined up with the data, with the Cherries occupying 16th place in both the expected points league and the real table too. A promising performance against Brentford last time out saw three points snatched away from them thanks to a late Bryan Mbeumo goal. Points could be hard to come by when the English top flight resumes, with games against Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal coming up.

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 3.88 points (+0.88)

Action Images via Reuters

Another side whose performances line up with the data, and another team whose position in the Premier League table is the same as the expected points table. Gary O’Neil’s side could be even higher in this table if they had been awarded a penalty against Manchester United after Andre Onana’s punch.

14 Nottingham Forest 4.36 points (-1.64)

Forest went into the international break on a high, having beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their most recent outing. There was an element of fortune, though, with the Blues recording 2.3 expected goals compared to Forest’s 0.76 and being guilty of wasting several chances. That win means that the Reds exceed expectations and rise to 9th in the table, having scored 1.55 more goals than expected.

13 Aston Villa - 5.94 points (-0.06)

Unai Emery did an exceptional job at Villa Park last season, with his team qualifying for the Europa Conference League under his watch. Villa have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season, though, with heavy losses to Newcastle and Liverpool in their opening four games offset with victories against struggling Everton and Burnley. Their total points tally is about right for now, as their expected goals and goals against are only fractionally below par.

12 West Ham United - 5.96 points (-4.04)

David Moyes’ men are the biggest overachievers in the league so far, currently sitting fourth in the table on 10 points when they are only expected to be on six. Not only have they taken their chances when presented with them, but their goals against record is 2.52 lower than what it should be. How long they can keep this up for, though, remains to be seen.

11 Newcastle United - 6.16 points (+3.16)

Newcastle haven’t had the best start to the 2023/24 season, with just the one win to their name. That win column should have another victory in it, though, with the Magpies conceding two late goals against the 10-men of Liverpool. Eddie Howe will be hoping his team can start living up to expectations following the international break.

10 Everton - 6.18 points (+5.18)

We’ve just spoken about the biggest overachievers, but we’re now moving on to the biggest underachievers. Sean Dyche’s side have performed as expected defensively, shipping 8 goals from 7.8 expected goals against. But they have been woeful going forward. The Toffees only have two goals from an xG of 7.95. If they can’t start burying their chances, then there is a very good chance that they get relegated.

9 Manchester United - 6.24 points (+0.24)

United haven’t been firing on all cylinders at the start of the new campaign, but the data suggests that their current tally of points is about right based on their performances. The most alarming statistic here is their 8.41 xG, given that they have only netted five times so far. Ten Hag will hope that new striker Rasmus Hojlund can help fix that record.

8 Brighton - 6.57 points (-2.43)

In comparison to the team above, Brighton have made a fantastic start to the Premier League season, with the only blip on their record a 3-1 loss to West Ham. Despite that, the Seagulls have overperformed in every metric, scoring more goals than they were expected to, conceding two fewer goals than data suggests, and sitting two places higher than where they lie in the expected points table.

7 Crystal Palace - 6.9 points (-0.10)

Roy Hodgson’s return has revitalised Palace, and the Eagles have made a great start to the new campaign. Two wins and a draw means they lie seventh in the table, and better yet, that is exactly where they should be according to the data. The only blemish on the record is their finishing, with Palace recording an xG of 6.74 yet only scoring five times so far.

6 Liverpool - 6.96 points (-3.04)

Going off the numbers, there’s an element of good fortune about where Liverpool find themselves in the table right now. They should seemingly be on three fewer points than they are, and a big reason why they aren’t is because of their solid defence. The Reds have conceded 2.56 fewer goals than they were expected to, which is a testament to the abilities of their goalkeeper, Alisson.

5 Tottenham - 6.96 points (-3.04)

We could essentially repeat exactly what we said for Liverpool here. Same points, same difference, and a similar gap between goals conceded and expected goals against too. The only difference between the two sides is that Ange Postecoglou’s side are exceeding expected goals too, netting 2.35 more times than they should have done. Son Heung-min in particular can be thanked for that, outperforming his xG by a fair bit.

4 Brentford - 7.94 points (+1.94)

Brentford might not have lost a game yet this season, but they should have more wins and more points on the board than they currently do. While they’ve conceded as many goals as their xGA, they have failed to fulfil their xG. A gap of 1.40 between that stat and their total goals scored only highlights how much they are missing the lethal Ivan Toney.

3 Chelsea - 8.15 points (+4.15)

Sorry Chelsea fans, but this makes for grim reading. Only Everton’s poor start to the 23/24 season prevents the Blues from being the biggest underperformers. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have performed as well as the teams at the top of the table, but they have failed to take their chances. A difference of 4.24 between total goals scored (4) and xG shows how much of an impact their wastefulness is having. If Nicolas Jackson and co do not start firing, then it could be another dismal year for Blues supporters.

2 Arsenal - 8.27 points (-1.73)

It’s fascinating to see that Arsenal have exceeded their total points so far this season, yet still find themselves in fifth, two places off where they should be according to the numbers. It’s an indicator of just how well other teams in the league have started, but Arsenal’s quality should see them finish second in the table, and possibly even higher.

1 Manchester City - 9.76 points (-2.24)

Arsenal’s title hopes, however, will depend on Man City having a huge drop-off, something which doesn’t look likely to happen. Pep Guardiola’s side have made a tremendous start to the season, recording four wins from four so far. Better yet, they are exceeding expectations, outscoring their xG by 1.52, in no small part because of Erling Haaland. If they keep this up, they will have no trouble defending their crown.