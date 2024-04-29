Highlights Only eight different teams in English football history have managed to win both the top flight and FA Cup in a single season.

Preston North End won the league and cup double in the first-ever season of the Football League and didn't lose a match in either competition.

Manchester United won three doubles in the space of five years under Sir Alex Ferguson, which included the first-ever treble in English football.

Any team that is able to do the double, which involves winning both the league and the most major cup competition in a single season, will always go down as a top side. Only the very best outfits have enough quality and depth to be able to balance multiple competitions simultaneously and the feat of winning the top flight and FA Cup has only been pulled off 13 times in English football.

Manchester United and Manchester City both hold the distinction of adding the Champions League to those two accolades and are the only two teams in English football to have ever won the treble. As of late April 2024, Pep Guardiola's City side are favourites to win the Premier League and have booked a place in the FA Cup final, meaning they could very well become the first team to do the double in consecutive seasons in England.

Eight different teams have achieved this feat in English football history, and we're going to be looking at each team to ever complete the double. These entries go all the way back to the 19th century when the top flight was still called the Football League.

Every Double Winning Team in English Football History Season Club League runners-up FA Cup runners-up Winning manager 1888/89 Preston North End Aston Villa Wolves William Sudell 1896/97 Aston Villa Sheffield United Everton George Ramsay 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday Leicester City Bill Nicholson 1970/71 Arsenal Leeds United Liverpool Bertie Mee 1985/86 Liverpool Everton Everton Sir Kenny Dalglish 1993/94 Manchester United Blackburn Rovers Chelsea Sir Alex Ferguson 1995/96 Manchester United Newcastle United Liverpool Sir Alex Ferguson 1997/98 Arsenal Manchester United Newcastle United Arsene Wenger 1998/99 Manchester United Arsenal Newcastle United Sir Alex Ferguson 2001/02 Arsenal Liverpool Chelsea Arsene Wenger 2009/10 Chelsea Manchester United Portsmouth Carlo Ancelotti 2018/19 Manchester City Liverpool Watford Pep Guardiola 2022/23 Manchester City Arsenal Manchester United Pep Guardiola

8 Preston North End

One double: 1888/1889

League football in England began in 1888 with the creation of the Football League, which remains the oldest professional football league in the world, and its very first season also saw its very first double-winners in the form of Preston North End. The Lilywhites were one of the first clubs in the country to embrace professionalism, making them an obvious choice for the inaugural 12-team division and quickly set themselves apart as the best team in the land.

Out of 22 league matches, North End won 18 and drew four, meaning they went the entire season unbeaten and won the league by an impressive margin of 11 points. They carried that league success over into the FA Cup, where they didn't concede a goal in any of their five matches and thrashed Wolves 3-0 in the final at the Kennington Oval to complete English football's first-ever double.

Preston North End Founded 1880 Nicknames The Lilywhites Ground Deepdale Capacity 23,404 Doubles won 1888/89 Winning managers William Sudell Highest winning points tally 40 (1888/89)

7 Aston Villa

One double: 1896/1897

Eight years after Preston secured English football's first-ever double, Aston Villa wrapped up the second at the end of an extraordinary season. It was one of the club's directors, William McGregor who had created the Football League and the Villains had already won the title twice before the 1896/97 season rolled around, including in the previous campaign.

The West Midlands outfit were able to convincingly retain their league crown, winning 21 of their 30 matches and finishing 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second place, and this success saw them match Sunderland's record of three league titles. However, Villa's campaign was made extra special as they also won their third FA Cup, beating Everton 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Aston Villa Founded 1874 Nicknames The Villains, The Lions Ground Villa Park Capacity 42,657 Doubles won 1896/97 Winning managers George Ramsay Highest winning points tally 47

6 Tottenham Hotspur

One double: 1960/1961

As the competitive element of the game grew, English football had to wait 64 years for its next double-winners, as Tottenham Hotspur became the first team to achieve the feat in the 20th century. Led by Bill Nicholson, the North London outfit made a blistering start to the 1960/61 season, winning their first eleven matches.

Tottenham finished eight points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and won only their second-ever league title, having scored a staggering 115 goals in 42 matches. They also lifted their third FA Cup, defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the final, and while they couldn't retain either trophy the following year, they did embark on an impressive run in the European Cup, reaching the semi-final where they were narrowly defeated by Eusebio's Benfica.

Tottenham Hotspur Founded 1882 Nicknames The Lilywhites Ground Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity 62,850 Doubles won 1960/61 Winning managers Bill Nicholson Highest winning points tally 66

5 Liverpool

One double: 1985/1986

For all of Liverpool's dominance in the 70s and 80s, they have only ever completed the double once in their history, as of 2024. In the 1984/85 season, the Reds saw their run of three successive league titles ended by their crosstown rivals, Everton, but Kenny Dalglish's side were able to get their own back in the most dramatic fashion in the following campaign.

The Merseyside rivals tussled for the league championship all season, but it was Liverpool who eventually emerged victorious, finishing two points ahead of the Toffees. The week after wrapping up their 16th league title, the Reds were able to twist the knife in even further as they beat Everton again in the FA Cup final at Wembley, with Ian Rush sticking two goals past his favourite oppponent to help his side secure their first ever league and cup double.

Liverpool Founded 1892 Nicknames The Reds Ground Anfield Capacity 60,730 Doubles won 1985/86 Winning managers Sir Kenny Dalglish Highest winning points tally 88

4 Chelsea

One double: 2009/2010

The Chelsea team of 2009/10 set all sorts of records, which included securing their first-ever double. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed manager in the summer of 2009, and he made an immediate impression as the Blues emerged out of the blocks as title favourites, although Manchester United, who had won their third consecutive league title the previous season, were in hot pursuit.

It went down to the final day, and an 8-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic, one of the biggest wins in Premier League history, confirmed Chelsea as champions and also saw them become the first team in the competition's history to surpass 100 goals in a single season. Six days after that demolition, they won their second consecutive FA Cup, beating Portsmouth 1-0, to complete the double.

Chelsea Founded 1905 Nicknames The Blues Ground Stamford Bridge Capacity 40,343 Doubles won 2009/10 Winning managers Carlo Ancelotti Highest winning points tally 86

3 Manchester City

Two doubles: 2018/2019, 2022/2023

Manchester City became a force once Pep Guardiola was appointed their manager in 2016, and in his third season in charge, he oversaw the first league and cup double in the club's history. In one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history, City managed to edge out Liverpool for the league crownand then proceeded to hammer Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

Man City repeated their success in the 2018/19 season four years later, but this time they went one better as they also added their first-ever Champions League to the trophy haul. The irrepressible Erling Haaland inspired them to victory on all three fronts, with 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions, although it was captain Ilkay Gundogan's brace that saw the Citizens beat their arch rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Manchester City Founded 1880 Nicknames The Citizens, the Sky Blues Ground Etihad Stadium Capacity 53,400 Doubles won 2018/19, 2022/23 Winning managers Pep Guardiola Highest winning points tally 98

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's success in the 2018/19 season saw them also win the League Cup, making them the first English side to ever achieve a domestic treble.

2 Arsenal

Three doubles: 1970/1971, 1997/1998, 2001/2002

Arsenal have won more FA Cup trophies than anyone else with 14, and have also won three league and cup doubles across multiple decades. Their first double came in the 1970/71 season under the stewardship of Bertie Mee, as the Gunners managed to narrowly edge out Leeds United in order to win their eighth league title before coming from behind to beat Liverpool in extra time in the FA Cup final.

In 1998, Arsene Wenger guided the team to their second-ever double as they won their first-ever Premier League title and before comfortably beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley. Four years later, they wrapped up their third double after a hugely impressive season that culminated in them sealing the league title with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford just four days after they'd defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal Founded 1886 Nicknames The Gunners Ground Emirates Stadium Capacity 60,704 Doubles won 1970/71, 1997/98, 2001/02 Winning managers Bertie Mee, Arsene Wenger Highest winning points tally 87

1 Manchester United

Three doubles: 1993/1994, 1995/1996, 1998/1999

Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into an absolute force during his time at the helm, and his side's sheer dominance during the 1990s resulted in three doubles in the space of five years. The first came in 1993/94 as the Red Devils stormed their way to the league title, finishing on 92 points, before thumping Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup final.

United repeated the trick two seasons later, capitalising on a legendary collapse from Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United to win their third Premier League crown and then narrowly defeating Liverpool at Wembley, with Eric Cantona's well-executed volley proving the difference. But the club's greatest achievement came in the 1998/99 season, when they completed the first-ever treble seen in English football.

Manchester United Founded 1878 Nicknames The Red Devils Ground Old Trafford Capacity 74,310 Doubles won 1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99 Winning managers Sir Alex Ferguson Highest winning points tally 92