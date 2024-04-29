Highlights

  • Only eight different teams in English football history have managed to win both the top flight and FA Cup in a single season.
  • Preston North End won the league and cup double in the first-ever season of the Football League and didn't lose a match in either competition.
  • Manchester United won three doubles in the space of five years under Sir Alex Ferguson, which included the first-ever treble in English football.

Any team that is able to do the double, which involves winning both the league and the most major cup competition in a single season, will always go down as a top side. Only the very best outfits have enough quality and depth to be able to balance multiple competitions simultaneously and the feat of winning the top flight and FA Cup has only been pulled off 13 times in English football.

Manchester United and Manchester City both hold the distinction of adding the Champions League to those two accolades and are the only two teams in English football to have ever won the treble. As of late April 2024, Pep Guardiola's City side are favourites to win the Premier League and have booked a place in the FA Cup final, meaning they could very well become the first team to do the double in consecutive seasons in England.

Eight different teams have achieved this feat in English football history, and we're going to be looking at each team to ever complete the double. These entries go all the way back to the 19th century when the top flight was still called the Football League.

Every Double Winning Team in English Football History

Season

Club

League runners-up

FA Cup runners-up

Winning manager

1888/89

Preston North End

Aston Villa

Wolves

William Sudell

1896/97

Aston Villa

Sheffield United

Everton

George Ramsay

1960/61

Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City

Bill Nicholson

1970/71

Arsenal

Leeds United

Liverpool

Bertie Mee

1985/86

Liverpool

Everton

Everton

Sir Kenny Dalglish

1993/94

Manchester United

Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea

Sir Alex Ferguson

1995/96

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson

1997/98

Arsenal

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Arsene Wenger

1998/99

Manchester United

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Sir Alex Ferguson

2001/02

Arsenal

Liverpool

Chelsea

Arsene Wenger

2009/10

Chelsea

Manchester United

Portsmouth

Carlo Ancelotti

2018/19

Manchester City

Liverpool

Watford

Pep Guardiola

2022/23

Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Pep Guardiola

8 Preston North End

One double: 1888/1889

The Preston North End team for the 1888/89 season.

League football in England began in 1888 with the creation of the Football League, which remains the oldest professional football league in the world, and its very first season also saw its very first double-winners in the form of Preston North End. The Lilywhites were one of the first clubs in the country to embrace professionalism, making them an obvious choice for the inaugural 12-team division and quickly set themselves apart as the best team in the land.

Out of 22 league matches, North End won 18 and drew four, meaning they went the entire season unbeaten and won the league by an impressive margin of 11 points. They carried that league success over into the FA Cup, where they didn't concede a goal in any of their five matches and thrashed Wolves 3-0 in the final at the Kennington Oval to complete English football's first-ever double.

Preston North End

Founded

1880

Nicknames

The Lilywhites

Ground

Deepdale

Capacity

23,404

Doubles won

1888/89

Winning managers

William Sudell

Highest winning points tally

40 (1888/89)

7 Aston Villa

One double: 1896/1897

The Aston Villa team for the 1896/87 season.

Eight years after Preston secured English football's first-ever double, Aston Villa wrapped up the second at the end of an extraordinary season. It was one of the club's directors, William McGregor who had created the Football League and the Villains had already won the title twice before the 1896/97 season rolled around, including in the previous campaign.

The West Midlands outfit were able to convincingly retain their league crown, winning 21 of their 30 matches and finishing 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second place, and this success saw them match Sunderland's record of three league titles. However, Villa's campaign was made extra special as they also won their third FA Cup, beating Everton 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Aston Villa

Founded

1874

Nicknames

The Villains, The Lions

Ground

Villa Park

Capacity

42,657

Doubles won

1896/97

Winning managers

George Ramsay

Highest winning points tally

47

6 Tottenham Hotspur

One double: 1960/1961

The Tottenham Hotspur team for the 1960/61 season.

As the competitive element of the game grew, English football had to wait 64 years for its next double-winners, as Tottenham Hotspur became the first team to achieve the feat in the 20th century. Led by Bill Nicholson, the North London outfit made a blistering start to the 1960/61 season, winning their first eleven matches.

Tottenham finished eight points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and won only their second-ever league title, having scored a staggering 115 goals in 42 matches. They also lifted their third FA Cup, defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the final, and while they couldn't retain either trophy the following year, they did embark on an impressive run in the European Cup, reaching the semi-final where they were narrowly defeated by Eusebio's Benfica.

Tottenham Hotspur

Founded

1882

Nicknames

The Lilywhites

Ground

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity

62,850

Doubles won

1960/61

Winning managers

Bill Nicholson

Highest winning points tally

66

5 Liverpool

One double: 1985/1986

Liverpool's Ian Rush scores the winner in the FA Cup final against Everton.

For all of Liverpool's dominance in the 70s and 80s, they have only ever completed the double once in their history, as of 2024. In the 1984/85 season, the Reds saw their run of three successive league titles ended by their crosstown rivals, Everton, but Kenny Dalglish's side were able to get their own back in the most dramatic fashion in the following campaign.

The Merseyside rivals tussled for the league championship all season, but it was Liverpool who eventually emerged victorious, finishing two points ahead of the Toffees. The week after wrapping up their 16th league title, the Reds were able to twist the knife in even further as they beat Everton again in the FA Cup final at Wembley, with Ian Rush sticking two goals past his favourite oppponent to help his side secure their first ever league and cup double.

Liverpool

Founded

1892

Nicknames

The Reds

Ground

Anfield

Capacity

60,730

Doubles won

1985/86

Winning managers

Sir Kenny Dalglish

Highest winning points tally

88

4 Chelsea

One double: 2009/2010

Chelsea players, led by John Terry and Didier Drogba, parade their Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

The Chelsea team of 2009/10 set all sorts of records, which included securing their first-ever double. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed manager in the summer of 2009, and he made an immediate impression as the Blues emerged out of the blocks as title favourites, although Manchester United, who had won their third consecutive league title the previous season, were in hot pursuit.

It went down to the final day, and an 8-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic, one of the biggest wins in Premier League history, confirmed Chelsea as champions and also saw them become the first team in the competition's history to surpass 100 goals in a single season. Six days after that demolition, they won their second consecutive FA Cup, beating Portsmouth 1-0, to complete the double.

Chelsea

Founded

1905

Nicknames

The Blues

Ground

Stamford Bridge

Capacity

40,343

Doubles won

2009/10

Winning managers

Carlo Ancelotti

Highest winning points tally

86

3 Manchester City

Two doubles: 2018/2019, 2022/2023

Manchester City players celebrate winning the FA Cup.

Manchester City became a force once Pep Guardiola was appointed their manager in 2016, and in his third season in charge, he oversaw the first league and cup double in the club's history. In one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history, City managed to edge out Liverpool for the league crownand then proceeded to hammer Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

Man City repeated their success in the 2018/19 season four years later, but this time they went one better as they also added their first-ever Champions League to the trophy haul. The irrepressible Erling Haaland inspired them to victory on all three fronts, with 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions, although it was captain Ilkay Gundogan's brace that saw the Citizens beat their arch rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Manchester City

Founded

1880

Nicknames

The Citizens, the Sky Blues

Ground

Etihad Stadium

Capacity

53,400

Doubles won

2018/19, 2022/23

Winning managers

Pep Guardiola

Highest winning points tally

98

2 Arsenal

Three doubles: 1970/1971, 1997/1998, 2001/2002

Arsenal captain Tony Adams and manager Arsene Wenger pose with the Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

Arsenal have won more FA Cup trophies than anyone else with 14, and have also won three league and cup doubles across multiple decades. Their first double came in the 1970/71 season under the stewardship of Bertie Mee, as the Gunners managed to narrowly edge out Leeds United in order to win their eighth league title before coming from behind to beat Liverpool in extra time in the FA Cup final.

In 1998, Arsene Wenger guided the team to their second-ever double as they won their first-ever Premier League title and before comfortably beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley. Four years later, they wrapped up their third double after a hugely impressive season that culminated in them sealing the league title with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford just four days after they'd defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal

Founded

1886

Nicknames

The Gunners

Ground

Emirates Stadium

Capacity

60,704

Doubles won

1970/71, 1997/98, 2001/02

Winning managers

Bertie Mee, Arsene Wenger

Highest winning points tally

87

1 Manchester United

Three doubles: 1993/1994, 1995/1996, 1998/1999

Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into an absolute force during his time at the helm, and his side's sheer dominance during the 1990s resulted in three doubles in the space of five years. The first came in 1993/94 as the Red Devils stormed their way to the league title, finishing on 92 points, before thumping Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup final.

United repeated the trick two seasons later, capitalising on a legendary collapse from Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United to win their third Premier League crown and then narrowly defeating Liverpool at Wembley, with Eric Cantona's well-executed volley proving the difference. But the club's greatest achievement came in the 1998/99 season, when they completed the first-ever treble seen in English football.

Manchester United

Founded

1878

Nicknames

The Red Devils

Ground

Old Trafford

Capacity

74,310

Doubles won

1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99

Winning managers

Sir Alex Ferguson

Highest winning points tally

92

