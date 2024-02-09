Highlights The Premier League have proposed to change Associated Party Transaction rules, hoping to prevent commercial deals from being signed at inflated prices.

Manchester City have reportedly threatened the league with 'arbitration', as they believe the new reforms could not be enforced according to competition law.

Related-party deals could come under scrutiny, with Newcastle and Chelsea both signing shirt deals in the summer of 2023 that were then questioned.

The Premier League could be set to face a 'legal battle' with one of its top clubs as a result of new rules that have been proposed to create a more level playing field in England's top flight.

Sky News have reported that all 20 Premier League teams have been made aware of the proposal, which affects Associated Party Transactions (APT's). Regulations surrounding APT's are in place to 'prevent clubs from signing commercial deals at inflated prices' which in turn enable them to spend greater sums on players.

Without this, teams would potentially benefit by having more funds to spend on other players and improving their squad, giving them a perceived unfair advantage. However, Sky have reported that Manchester City have threatened 'to seek arbitration' against the Premier League due to these possible new reforms.

Man City threaten league with legal action

City already fighting 115 alleged FFP breaches

According to Sky's report, Manchester City have told the Premier League that the proposed tighter regulations surrounding the APT rules could not be enforced according to English competition law.

As per the Daily Mail, the suggested changes were put to Premier League clubs to vote on. In the end, 12 teams agreed to the rules and 6 didn't. The remaining two abstained from voting, giving the authorities a green light to move forward with proceedings. However, the current Champions warned the Premier League that they may take further action on the matter, potentially taking it to private arbitration.

It is suggested by the Daily Mail that City's rebuttle has faced some critics, with many claiming the treble winner's views on the matter is largely shaped by their current owners, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund. Almost half of the clubs' highest investing sponsors are from the UAE, leading to many raising eyebrows over the legitimacy of its dealings. These sponsors include Etihad, who are both the kit and stadium sponsors.

This latest development arguably brings more unwanted attention towards Pep Guardiola's men. It comes at a time when City are already in the spotlight for an apparent 115 breaches of financial fair play regulations.

3:48 Related Full list of FFP charges against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Additional focus on Newcastle and Chelsea

Both teams could be impacted by new rules

Sky report that related-party deals have become increasingly important to many clubs because they feel that the 'competitive balance' of the English top-flight is being changed by state ownership. That includes both City and Newcastle United.

The Magpies were famously taken over by a consortium that included the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund back in 2021. Their shirt sponsor, Sela, is a sports rights group that is based out of the same region, and the deal was initially scrutinised as Sela is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Likewise, Chelsea's shirt sponsor, Infinite Athlete, was established in 2023 after investment from the Blues owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. Eyebrows were raised about the £40m deal that the Blues struck, especially as they had failed to qualify for Europe. The deal was also held up as the Premier League investigated the links between the company and Chelsea's owners, Clearlake Capital.

The Premier League are reportedly confident that the APT reforms are permissable under competition law, having sought legal advice on the matter. One source also told Sky that change was necessary to protect the long-term future of the game.