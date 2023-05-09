Premier League clubs spent big in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool splashed the cash, signing Darwin Nunez for €80m to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane.

Arsenal were busy as they paid big money to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

While Manchester United spent a total of €240.32m in Erik ten Hag's first window as manager, with Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez among their summer signings.

Prior to the season kicking off on August 5, Sky Sports asked their viewers to vote for their signings of the summer.

The publication published the XI of players that got the most votes. It has not aged well and you can view it below...

The best Premier League summer signings XI - as voted by fans at the start of the season

GK: Bernd Leno | Arsenal to Fulham | €3.6m

Maybe the best signing in the XI. Fulham managed to get Leno for a bargain price and he's performed well in his first season in west London.

RB: Djed Spence | Middlesbrough to Tottenham | €14.7m

Spence played just six times for a total of 47 minutes before being shipped out on loan to Rennes in January. He's still just 22 years old and can still come good.

CB: Sven Botman | Lille to Newcastle | €37m

Botman has been a huge success. He has put in a string of superb performances and could well be named in the PFA Team of the Year.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli to Chelsea | €38m

Koulibaly arrived at Chelsea with a lofty reputation. But he has not impressed for a Chelsea side that are languishing in the bottom half of England's top tier.

LB: Ivan Perišić | Inter Milan to Tottenham | free transfer

Perisic has been steady but not spectacular in his first season in north London.

CM: Philippe Coutinho | Barcelona to Aston Villa | €20m

Coutinho has scored just once and not recorded a single assist for Villa this season.

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho waving to some Villa supporters

CM: Yves Bissouma | Brighton to Tottenham | €29.2m

Bissouma has failed to live up to expectations in north London. He has been out of action since February due to injury.

CM: Christian Eriksen | Unattached to Manchester United | free transfer

Eriksen has been a good signing for United. He's featured 39 times for the club this season, scoring twice and recording nine assists.

RW: Richarlison | Everton to Tottenham | €58m

Richarlison has only scored one Premier League goal this season. That's not a return you'd expect for a player that cost €58m.

LW: Raheem Sterling | Manchester City to Chelsea | €56.2m

Sterling described his first season at Chelsea as 'one of the lowest points of his career'. He's scored seven times and recorded four assists since his big money move.

ST: Darwin Nunez | Benfica to Liverpool | €80m

Nunez's stats in his first season at Liverpool haven't been too bad: he's scored 15 times in 42 matches. But he's been wasteful in front of goal and really should have scored more. If Nunez sorts out his struggles in front of goal, he could establish himself as one of the world's best strikers.

The list has not aged well

Of the XI, only three can be considered successful signings: Leno, Botman and Eriksen.

Nunez has shown promise, while Perisic has been a decent signing given he was a free transfer.

But the rest have failed to live up to expectations, including three signings made by Tottenham.