When a new Premier League season begins, every fan up and down the country already has their hopes and expectations set out for the campaign. Some of them start off optimistic, perhaps boosted in their confidence by a host of key signings in the summer transfer window or the arrival of a new and exciting manager. Others dread the worst, whether they may have lost one of their most important players, or after a series of turbulence off the pitch.

Research done by SkyBet in partnership with YouGov this month has found out how the mood of each club's fan-base has changed since the beginning of the new season, and it's safe to say there have been some pretty dramatic twists...

20 Burnley (-18%)

The team whose fans are said to have lost the most optimism since the start of the new Premier League campaign, it's no surprise why given how Burnley have taken to life back in the top tier of English football. Vincent Kompany's side were all-conquering in the Championship, playing an attacking, modern style of play that left teams trailing. The step-up to the top-flight though has seen them come unstuck, with the Clarets having lost three from three.

Their tally of eleven goals conceded already is by far the worst in the division, and they are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table as of now. Whether Kompany sticks to his convictions and principles and guides Burnley to some results playing the same way will be the big question, or he risks becoming one of the early managerial casualties.

19 Manchester United (-12%)

After qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of Manchester United, you can forgive fans for thinking it was going to be onwards and upwards for the club, especially with rumours of a money-spinning takeover to the end the nightmare era of the Glazers. Instead, the Red Devils have made a very inconsistent start to the season, and defeats to rivals Tottenham and Arsenal away from home has sapped some of the early promise.

Ten Hag has also had to deal with off-the-pitch issues with a number of attacking players, with the latest of them being Jadon Sancho, who hit back against his manager's comments on his attitude in training. It's been eventful to say the least at Old Trafford, and you can understand why United fans have lost a bit of excitement from the start of the season.

18 Wolves (-11%)

The fact Wolves aren't bottom of this list is perhaps a surprise in and of itself, but that may well be because fans didn't have any optimism to begin with. Gary O'Neil's side have come through a summer of turmoil that included the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui, and the exit of club talisman Ruben Neves too. Add to that the lack of any real marquee signings to replace who they had lost, and it's little wonder why things don't look quite so rosy at Molineux.

On the bright side, they did pick up a crucial 1-0 win against relegation rivals Everton in the Premier League, while a 5-0 thrashing of Blackpool in the Carabao Cup saw Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva both score. O'Neil will be desperately hoping the strike duo have the kind of season that can lift them away from any fears of dropping down this year.

17 Crystal Palace (-6%)

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Crystal Palace fans are said to be less optimistic than when the Premier League season started. Roy Hodgson's side did lose club legend Wilfried Zaha in the summer, but in the face of massive interest from elsewhere in England, managed to keep the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the club.

Then, Palace have picked up some solid results in their first four games of the campaign, heading into the international break off the back of a 3-2 win at home to Wolves at Selhurst Park and finding themselves in seventh in the table. Quite why Eagles fans aren't as positive as they were before is anyone's guess.

16 Everton (-3%)

After going through another Premier League season of frustration and turmoil, Everton fans would have been desperately hoping for a bit of respite heading into the new campaign. Reports of investment and takeovers at Goodison Park have dragged on, while they left it late in the day in the summer transfer window to bring in some much-needed reinforcements.

In Sean Dyche, they've got a Premier League-proven manager who knows how to get the job done, and while the Toffees do find themselves in the bottom three right now, if he can have some of his key players fit - looking at you Dominic Calvert-Lewin - then they might just be able to stave off relegation once again.

15 Newcastle (-3%)

Getting into the Champions League far earlier than expected, most Newcastle United fans would have been absolutely jumping for joy when the first Premier League game got underway. Then, Eddie Howe's side proceeded to dismantle fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa in scintillating fashion to go top of the table after match-day one. Since then though, the Magpies have hit a bit of a roadblock, losing three games on the spin against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

The club's Champions League draw also couldn't have gone any worse in terms of hopes of making it out, with Newcastle being placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside European giants Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund. The fixture list certainly hasn't been kind to them, and you would expect the Magpies to pick up their form sooner rather than later. But these last few weeks and how they have gone do explain why some fans have lost some of that early optimism.

14 Fulham (-2%)

The last of the clubs on this list whose fans have lost some early hope, Fulham have had to deal with the massive blow of losing striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer. The Serbia international was the man they pinned all their goal-scoring hopes on last season in the Premier League, and he duly repaid that faith by bagging an impressive 14 goals in just 24 games in the top-flight. Having lost him, Marco Silva's side brought in a declining Raul Jimenez as his replacement and the Mexican has yet to score.

The club have made some smart signings elsewhere in the squad, bringing in the Premier League experience of Alex Iwobi, Timothy Castagne and Adama Traore while Calvin Bassey's arrival from Ajax seems like a shrewd investment for both the here and now and for the future too. The biggest reason for Fulham fans to be cheerful though? Keeping Silva. If the Portuguese manager remains at the helm at Craven Cottage, expect Fulham to have another productive season.

13 Aston Villa (0)

One of three teams whose fans are said to be content so far, Aston Villa and Unai Emery look set for another impressive season in the Premier League judging by early results. After a rather disappointing collapse against Newcastle in their first game, Villa bounced back with two successive wins in the competition before falling to Liverpool at Anfield.

Meanwhile, in their Europa Conference League play-offs against Hibernian, Emery's side tore the Scottish outfit to shreds, first 5-0 away from home in the first leg, and then a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Villa Park in the return contest. It all means the club are into the group stages of the competition, and Villa fans will no doubt be hoping they can go all the way come the end of the season.

12 Brighton (0)

Talk about another typical Brighton summer. The Seagulls sold high, bought low, and once again look good for another European finish in the Premier League this season. Roberto de Zerbi's side lost midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, but replaced them with the exciting signing of Carlos Baleba from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

The club also managed to make arguably one of the biggest surprise signings of the window, bringing in Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati on a season-long loan, with the Spaniard's blend of pace and directness making him an ideal foil for Kaoru Mitoma. As for the survey, it looks like Brighton fans are being level-headed about things just like their entire club.

11 Luton (0)

Given that Luton spent the least amount of money in the transfer window - just £20m was parted ways with this summer - it's no surprise the club find themselves in the bottom three and facing a massive battle to stay up. Even the most ardent of fans wouldn't have thought this was going to be anything other than a difficult year, and that's perhaps reflected in why their fans are neither more or less optimistic than when they started the campaign.

Kenilworth Road will have to become a mini fortress if they are to have any chance of staying up, and points against their relegation rivals are a must. Games against Wolves and Everton later this month already look like they will determine how the club do over the rest of the season.

10 Brentford (+1%)

The first club on this list where fans are said to be more optimistic than when they started back in pre-season, Brentford have navigated the absences of two key men very well. Ivan Toney's betting ban means their star striker is unavailable until the new year, and with him gone, the duo of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have stepped up to the plate with goals and assists.

In goal, David Raya departed for Arsenal, and their early acquisition of Mark Flekken means they already had a ready-made replacement for the Spain international. A 2-2 draw against Bournemouth may not have been the best way to start the international break, but given the nature of the equaliser - Mbeumo scoring in the 93rd minute - Bees fans will have been buzzing.

9 Bournemouth (+2%)

Despite sitting in 16th, Bournemouth's positivity largely stems around the feel-good factor from a quietly impressive summer transfer window where a number of shrewd moves were made. Leeds duo Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams were both picked up after they were relegated from the Premier League last season, while the Cherries also managed to sign Alex Scott, Romain Faivre and Justin Kluivert for significant fees.

Andoni Iraola certainly can't complain of not being backed by the board, and if given the time to implement his ideas and tactical set-up, Bournemouth could be set for a largely comfortable season. It's no surprise then why fans of the club are slightly more optimistic now than they were before.

8 Manchester City (+3%)

The winning machine that is Manchester City, fans are clearly feeling even more positive given their start to the new Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side are notoriously slow starters, before really picking it up in the second-half of the campaign with a long winning run that brings home the title - case in point, just look at last year when they reeled back an impressive Arsenal side.

This time around, the Citizens are the only team with a 100% record thus far, and have picked up some notable wins over fellow Champions League side Newcastle, and a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham before the international break. Erling Haaland looks in menacing form once again, and even despite the injured Kevin de Bruyne missing from action, City look well set for another successful season.

7 Nottingham Forest (+4%)

It just wouldn't have been a transfer window unless Nottingham Forest tried to sign everyone under the sun would it? Steve Cooper's side were again among the most active clubs in the summer, but brought in a number of players who have already tasted Premier League football before and should be able to hit the ground running. The likes of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi and Chris Wood have all played in the top-flight either last season or in years before, while Forest also brought in the much-wanted Ibrahim Sangare in a big-money deal from PSV too.

Given how they survived the drop last season, Forest being in the top-half of the table having already played Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea is some going. Elanga's strike at Stamford Bridge to secure all three points has certainly been the high point of the season thus far, and Forest fans will be hoping the good times continue for as long as possible.

6 Arsenal (+4%)

After a very impressive summer transfer window, Arsenal fans would be forgiven for the emotional rollercoaster of the opening month or so of the Premier League. Some of the initial optimism would have taken a massive hit due to the ACL injury suffered by a new arrival Jurrien Timber which is likely to keep him out for most of the season. Then, just before the international break, the Gunners hit back from a goal down against Manchester United to claim all three points in the dying minutes thanks to Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

The north Londoners would arguably be higher on this list had it not been for Timber's damaging setback, with the Dutchman looking so impressive in his first couple of outings, especially in that Community Shield victory over Manchester City to kick-start the campaign. All things considered, it should be another promising season for the club.

5 Liverpool (+5%)

After missing out on the Champions League for this year, and then seeing Jude Bellingham join Real Madrid, Liverpool fans may have been fearing it might have been a campaign of difficulty. Instead, Jurgen Klopp's side did what they had to do in the transfer window to solve some of their issues in midfield, and their start to the new season has been positive to say the least.

The Reds are in third place at the moment, and have picked up some big wins along the way, not least the dramatic 2-1 victory away at Newcastle at St James' Park when Darwin Nunez bagged a late brace after Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the first-half. If the Uruguay international can finally come good and deliver consistent performances, then Liverpool fans will have even more reason for optimism.

4 Sheffield United (+12%)

Despite sitting 17th in the Premier League, and only outside of the relegation places by virtue of goal difference, it may seem strange to hear that Sheffield United fans are feeling optimistic now. But, scratch beyond the surface, and you can see exactly why it is. The Blades may not have the results and the wins to show for it, but their performances have certainly indicated that they won't be going down without a fight.

Their display against champions Manchester City was certainly the pick of the bunch, with only a late Rodri goal denying them from taking a famous point at home to Pep Guardiola's men. Paul Heckingbottom has got his players fighting for the shirt, and if they can keep putting in that kind of effort and hard work, then they stand a good chance of staying up.

3 West Ham (+26%)

Given West Ham faced the task of replacing arguably their best player of the last decade, Declan Rice, it's no mean feat that David Moyes has them sitting in the top four and with two impressive wins against the likes of Brighton and Chelsea respectively. The Hammers also did a great job of spending the Rice money well, bringing in some marquee players, including Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus.

As we head back into the return of the Premier League following the end of the international break, West Ham fans also have the commencement of the Europa League to look forward to. The group that they're in also gives them a chance of comfortably making it out of it and going on another deep run in a European competition after their major triumph last season.

2 Chelsea (+27%)

While results may not have gone their way, it seems Chelsea fans have seen enough of Mauricio Pochettino's early weeks in charge to feel that they are in good hands for both the short and long-term at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine brings an aura and respect that perhaps Graham Potter didn't have, while the attacking play in particular looks a lot more fluid and easy on the eye.

Christopher Nkunku's untimely injury has cost the Blues a clinical presence up top, and his return can't come soon enough. But with such a young squad, Chelsea fans have put their hopes in Pochettino to get things right, and it looks like they have a lot more trust in him to do that than they did Potter.

1 Tottenham (+36%)

If you ever wanted proof of just how quickly football can change, then look no further than Tottenham Hotspur. The north London side looked in complete chaos earlier in the summer when Harry Kane finally made his long-awaited move to Bayern Munich, and pre-season results didn't exactly go smoothly either. But, in the space of a few weeks, Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed the mood at the club, helped by a couple of new arrivals in particular.

James Maddison has looked like an early contender for signing of the season, and his goals and creativity have already made Spurs a far more exciting watch than they ever were under Antonio Conte. Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie is finally in a Lilywhites shirt and looks the part already, and Yves Bissouma is showing the kind of form that convinced the club to shell out big-money to sign him from Brighton in the first place. It's no surprise Tottenham fans have seen the biggest shift in mood, and it's onwards and upwards for the north Londoners.