There have been some insanely fast goals in the Premier League over the years.

Back in March, Phillip Billing added his name to the fastest-ever Premier League goals list with his strike against Arsenal. While the Bournemouth midfielder was quick to the mark, he doesn’t hold the record.

We have witnessed a fair share of rapid finishes throughout the decades of England’s top flight. Here’s a look at the 10 fastest goals in the Premier League era, according to Opta data.

10 James Beattie - 13.52 seconds, Chelsea v Southampton (2004/05)

There were high hopes for the Saints striker following his five caps for England in 2003. However, the momentum of James Beattie's 23-goal 2002/03 season didn't quite continue in subsequent years.

Still, he managed to grab the headlines while away at Chelsea in August 2004 with a 13.52-second finish. While the goal was impressive due to its speed alone, the actual strike was newsworthy amid a scorching half-volley. Unfortunately for him, Beattie would go on to score an own goal in the 34th minute before Frank Lampard followed with a penalty for Chelsea.

9 Kevin Nolan - 13.48 seconds, Blackburn v Bolton (2003/04)

Kevin Davies was an ever-present force across the English football league spectrum for nearly two decades. A Bolton fan favourite, he gave the Wanderers something to cheer about when teammate Kevin Davies somehow managed to prevent a long ball from going out for a goal kick. Nolan blasted the ball at the near post to help earn Bolton a 4-3 win.

Nolan would score a total of 40 league goals for Bolton before leaving for Newcastle in 2008. He retired with 99 league goals to his name.

8 Chris Sutton - 12.94 seconds, Everton v Blackburn (1994/95)

One half of the original SAS with Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton scored 15 goals in the 1994/95 season. One of these was a 13-second strike away at Goodison Park. The pair combined seamlessly with a series of one-two headers before Sutton broke through the defence and scored with his left foot.

Sutton's goals helped Blackburn become Premier League winners that season. They pipped Man United to the title by just a point.

7 Dwight Yorke - 12.94 seconds, Coventry v Aston Villa (1995/96)

Before making a name for himself on the European stage with Manchester United, Dwight Yorke was a friendly face for many in the West Midlands. However, fans in the region would have been split when he scored a quick-fire goal against local rivals Coventry.

Ian Taylor just about kept a long ball in from the right wing before crossing in with his left foot. Yorke dived in with his head and celebrated by showing off his distinct pearly whites with a cheeky grin.

Yorke was red-hot that year, also scoring in a 3-1 win against Man United. Additionally, he was on the scoresheet in the League Cup final against Leeds United.

6 Mark Viduka - 11.90 seconds, Charlton v Leeds (2000/01)

The 2000/01 season will be well remembered by Leeds’ faithful for their nail-biting Champions League run. The talisman during this period was the Australia international Mark Viduka.

Viduka scored 17 goals in the league that season. One of them was a 12-second finish away at The Valley. He latched onto a second ball and calmly curled it into the bottom right corner at the away end. Leeds finished that season 4th in the Premier League and Semi-finalists in the Champions League.

5 Christian Eriksen - 10.54 seconds, Tottenham Hotspur v Man United (2017/18)

Manchester United fans welcomed Christian Eriksen with open arms as he signed for the Red Devils last summer. However, the Denmark international created quite a stir when he scored against them in 11 seconds in a previous season.

Spurs played route one football from the kickoff and Man United was unable to deal with the aerial threat before Eriksen slotted home. Phil Jones wrapped up the 2-0 result with an own goal.

4 Alan Shearer - 10.52 seconds, Newcastle United v Man City (2002/03)

With Chris Sutton already on this list, it’s only natural that Alan Shearer makes an appearance. However, Shearer’s feat in this field was with Newcastle United.

Shearer capitalised on a shaky Manchester City defence and scored on his return from suspension. Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals, but he has a total of 283 league goals when including his tally from the old First Division.

3 Ledley King - 09.82 seconds, Bradford City v Spurs (2000/01)

Danny Murphy of Liverpool challenges Ledley King of Tottenham. (Mark Thompson/Allsport/Getty Images)

An unlikely name, Ledley King brings this list into goals scored in fewer than 10 seconds. The defender was confident enough to whack one in from long range. The goalkeeper was as shocked as anyone by the attempt as he was left motionless watching the ball bounce in.

2 Philip Billing - 09.11 seconds, Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (2022/23)

Bournemouth gave Arsenal a little taste of their own medicine with quick and sleek passing from the get-go. He finished off a well-worked routine to open the scoring.

It was a fantastic start for Bournemouth, who went 2-0 up thanks to a Marcos Senesi header. However, Arsenal had other plans. Thomas Partey and Ben White made it all square again before Reiss Nelson caused a frenzy with a 97th-minute finish amid another famous Arsenal comeback.

1 Shane Long - 07.69 seconds, Watford v Southampton (2018/19)

Southampton feature at both ends of the list following Shane Long’s record-holding goal at Vicarage Road in April 2019. Watford defender Craig Cathcart tried to clear the ball forward but Long had other ideas, intercepting and finishing with a smooth chip.

Long is no stranger to breaking speed records. He assisted Sadio Mané twice in three minutes as the Senegalese attacker completed the fastest-ever hat-trick in Premier League history.

The Premier League fastest goals list continues to evolve due to new names being added. Not too long ago, a goalkeeper was in the top 10. Stoke's Asmir Begovic booted the ball forward, catching Southampton's Artur Boruc off guard. He scored in 13.64 seconds at a distance of 97.5 yards,

We can expect more surprises in the coming years, with the likes of Erling Haaland breaking all sorts of records. Until then, Shane Long is the cream of the crop.