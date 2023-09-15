Highlights Sky Sports have revealed the seven fastest players over the course of the 2023/24 season, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker not included, despite being one of the quickest in the league.

Micky van de Ven, a defender for Tottenham, reached a top speed of 37.38 km/h. He is the only player to break the 37 km/h mark so far in 23/24.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is the fourth-fastest player in the league this season, finishing ahead of Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.

Every Premier League side needs several speed demons in their ranks. With the pace that the game is played at in the English top flight, it is now vital to have quick players who can reach incredible top speeds in all areas of the pitch.

Pace can be used to break lines of defence to get in behind for an important chance or, at the other end of the pitch, it can prove to be the difference between snuffing out a chance or a goal being conceded. And defensively, one man who has been synonymous with incredible speed is Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

The defender, be it in a central position for England or on the right for his club, has used his quickness to good effect over the years. But now 33-years-old, there are signs that his age is starting to catch up with him.

On Monday Night Football's coverage of City's 3-1 win against Brentford, Sky Sports took a look at who the seven fastest players over the course of the 2023/24 season had been, with Walker absent from the list. With the likes of Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk also missing out, the names who made the cut might come as a slight shock to some.

Fastest players of the 2023/24 season Rank Player Club Top speed (km/h) 1. Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur 37.38 2. Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town 36.93 3. Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers 36.86 4. Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36.76 5. Dara O'Shea Burnley 36.73 6. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 36.68 7. Amadou Onana Everton 36.65 All statistics per Sky Sports (Correct as of 06/02/24)

1 Micky van de Ven - Tottenham

Top speed - 37.38 km/h

The only man to break the 37 km/h mark in this list is, surprisingly, a defender. Although for many Tottenham fans who have fallen in love with their new Dutch defender, Micky van de Ven coming first will be no surprise.

The 22-year-old built a reputation for having blistering pace during his time with previous club, Wolfsburg, even coming ninth in the top 10 fastest players in Bundesliga history. Quite the achievement, and one that has proven invaluable to Ange Postecoglou, who loves to play a high defensive line. Van de Ven's recovery speed makes him integral to the way that Spurs play, and they didn't look nearly as solid at the back when he was out of the team because of an injury.

2 Chiedozie Ogbene - Luton Town

Top speed - 36.93 km/h

Luton Town are proving a few doubters wrong in their first season back in English football's top division since 1992. Rob Edwards' side find themselves out of the relegation zone following improved performances since the start of 2024, and a key reason why is because of Ogbene.

The winger has been one of their stand-out players throughout the 2023/24 term, with the winger putting defences on the backfoot with his incredible speed and technical ability. Jamie Carragher described how watching Ogbene terrorise Dan Burn in Luton's 4-4 draw with Newcastle reminded him of his own battles with Thierry Henry. The Irishman recorded his most impressive time against Fulham way back in September, and spoke about how he loved watching Usain Bolt growing up.

"I really like track and field and every now and then I like to put on the old Olympics, the 4x100m relays. I can’t count how many times I’ve watched the London 2012 relay final. "Bolt is obviously someone I loved, the way he runs, his mechanics, but obviously I’m not six foot five so I don’t try to hyperextend the way he can. I just love the way he is. He’s like a piston."

3 Pedro Neto - Wolves

Top speed - 36.86 km/h

Gary O'Neil's Wolves side is blessed with talent across the pitch, but Neto is undoubtedly their jewel in the crown. A capable finisher with both feet, he is also lightning quick, as West Brom fans found out when the Portuguese attacker opened the scoring on the break in the Black Country derby.

Neto, per the Premier League website, clocked his fastest speed so far this season in a match against Luton Town, and finishes just fractionally behind their speedster Ogbene for now. That quality is just one of many reasons why clubs could come calling in the upcoming transfer windows.

4 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Top speed - 36.76 km/h

What a player this lad has been since joining in the summer. There are several qualities you associate with Liverpool's midfield maestro - incredible ball-striking, pinpoint passing, and fantastic dribbling for starters. But one of the things that goes under the radar is just how quick Szoboszlai is.

He might finish just outside the podium places, but not by much, setting his incredible top speed against Wolves back in September 2023. The Hungarian is a bundle of energy who can play the box-to-box role, and he is already proving to be one of the best midfield players in the English top division.

5 Dara O'Shea - Burnley

Top speed - 36.73 km/h

The only other defender on this list, Dara O'Shea beats the likes of Walker and Mudryk when it comes to top speed achieved this season, making him a surprise inclusion. But even in a foot race, the Burnley defender will likely put up a fight against any other player in the league, clocking 36.73 km/h in the Clarets' match against Crystal Palace.

The Irishman has had plenty of work to do so far this season, with Burnley firmly entrenched in the relegation places and facing a huge challenge if they want to stay up this term. O'Shea has had the thankless task of catching multiple attackers who get past the defensive line in games, and manager Vincent Kompany will likely need him at his quickest and sharpest if he wants Burnley to survive the drop

6 Anthony Gordon - Newcastle

Top speed - 36.68 km/h

It might be surprising to some to find Newcastle's pacey winger so far down this list. After all, Gordon has a reputation for turning on the after-burners and leaving opponents trailing far behind him, something which Eddie Howe has made the most of in 2023/24.

While the former Everton man has little trouble reaching high speeds, his best efforts saw him reach 36.68 km/h against Burnley, with him coming up against the aforementioned O'Shea, who, as we know, is no slouch himself. Gordon has also improved his dribbling and finishing this season, as illustrated by his seven goals so far in the league. Pace, goals and quick feet - what more could you want from your winger?

7 Amadou Onana - Everton

Top speed - 36.65 km/h

Rounding off our list, we have Everton's Onana who, like a few others on this list, might surprise a few. Not typically renowned for being lightning quick and instead more for his controlling presence in the engine room, the Belgian managed to reach an insane speed during the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool.

His pace is just the icing on top of the cake, however. Onana has been one of Everton's most impressive performers, despite their turmoil under several managers. Good in the tackle, excellent ball control, someone who is capable of muscling players off the ball with ease - he's an incredibly well-rounded player who offers lots in defence and attack. No wonder several top clubs were interested in him.