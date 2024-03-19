Highlights Every match kicks off at 4pm on the Premier League final day to avoid unfair advantages.

The blackout law prohibits live TV broadcasts on Saturdays from 2:45pm to 5:15pm, which is why the final day of the season takes place on Sunday and not Saturday.

Premier League fans worldwide can watch all the final day matches on TV with varying broadcast options.

The Premier League's chaos, drama and entertainment captures the mood of the country - and the world - every season, particularly during the run-in. Teams are either fighting for the title, European qualification or survival altogether. Every match means something — and the emotions in the crowds epitomise the reactions of people in front of TVs around the world.

As the drama builds, it crescendos into the final day of the season. Every match kicks off at the same time in the country, providing constant goals, chaos and passion across the country. There's nothing quite like it, with fans eagerly checking other matches to make sure they complete the goal they set out to do at the start of the season.

In the 2023/2024 Premier League season, every match on the final day kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, 19th May. This article explains why this is and how fans can watch the spectacle unfold as it happens.

Why All Matches Will Kick-Off at 4pm

To begin, the main reason every match kicks off at 4pm is that no team gains an unfair advantage. Having every game start at the blow of the whistle at 4pm means no team plays before their rivals. If one team played at a later time, they would know the objective they would need to complete due to other results, which immediately creates an unfair advantage.

Not only does this add to the drama because the title can change hands in a matter of seconds, but it means no team can complain about an unfair advantage to the Premier League ie a team missing out on the Premier League title because their rivals had played at a later time and knew what their mission was. However, it also ties into the blackout law. It's a common practice in England, which will be explained below, but it means every match has to be played on the Sunday of that weekend and not Saturday. Some may call it old-fashioned, some may call it important, but it's had a major impact on the country.

Blackout Law Explained

The blackout law stipulates that between the time of 2:45pm and 5:15pm every Saturday during the football season, no match can be shown live on TV. During the usual season, games may be played on that day and at that time, but they are forbidden to be televised – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

It was put in place in the 1960s when the Burnley chairman at the time, Bob Lords, successfully convinced other Football League Chairmen that televised matches on Saturday afternoons would negatively impact the attendance of lower league games. Since then, the same logic has been followed, suggesting that a Manchester United fan who lived in the south of England would not go to a local lower league match if his beloved club were shown on TV. It has always been believed that the blackout has positively improved the financial income of lower-league teams in England.

Unsurprisingly, as the world evolves and the 21st century continues to progress, it has drawn criticism from fans who have been unable to watch their favourite time on TV. However, it will remain a part of English football up until 2029. The new TV rights deals agreed between broadcasters and the Premier League will see more matches shown at 2pm on Sunday, but any matches at 3pm on Saturday are forbidden to be shown.

Because of the 3pm Saturday blackout, every Premier League is forced to be shown at a different time, so the 4pm slot on Sunday was chosen. It allows every team to play at the same time, whilst matches can be shown on TV. Not every match is broadcast in England, with Sky Sports and TNT Sports often choosing a couple of matches each to watch the drama unfold. However, the blackout and idea behind selected matches don't follow abroad, so people living around the world will be able to watch every match on the final day of the season, including title challengers Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Premier League Final Day Fixtures

Home Team Vs Away Team Stadium Arsenal vs Everton Emirates Stadium Brentford vs Newcastle Gtech Community Stadium Brighton vs Manchester United Falmer Stadium Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Turf Moor Chelsea vs Bournemouth Stamford Bridge Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Selhurst Park Liverpool vs Wolves Anfield Luton vs Fulham Kenilworth Road Man City vs Fulham Etihad Stadium Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Bramall Lane

The final Premier League day of the season is bound to be exciting. Just looking at all 10 fixtures highlights how there will be drama unfolding across England. In focus, there are three matches that stand out, all of which are part of the title race. Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium, Man City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium and Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield. The first thing fans will notice is that all three teams are at home — and, going into the final day, all three will be hoping they are in prime position to win the title. We've seen in previous title races between Pep Guardiola's and Jurgen Klopp's sides that the battle can easily go down to the final day of the season.

In 2019, Man City finished one point ahead of the Reds after coming from 1-0 down away to Brighton to win 4-1. At one point, Liverpool thought they were on course to secure their first-ever Premier League title, only for that hope to be burnt down by the serial winners. Meanwhile, in 2022, it was a similar story. Liverpool's dreams came crashing down when Man City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad. Once again, the Reds were dreaming of Premier League glory, but they were let down by former legend and Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who blew a comfortable lead away to Guardiola's side. The drama epitomised why the two teams have had one of the greatest rivalries in Premier League history, but Arsenal - a far younger and energetic side - will be aiming to pip both to glory.

How to Watch Premier League Final Day Games on TV

Country Channel(s) United Kingdom TNT Sports/Sky Sports USA NBC Sports Canada Fubo TV Australia Optus Sport

Across the world, everyone will be eagerly watching the final day in England's top-tier. To some, it is the most important day of the year, as the fate of clubs across the country is decided. With excitement for the deciding weekend-only building, we've highlighted every place fans can watch it in England, the United States of America, Canada and Australia.

Down under, Australia's coverage of the Premier League is on Optus Sports, but the 4pm kick-off time means matches will actually be starting on Monday. The joys of living on the Eastern side of the world are showcased there, with fans having to choose to either stay up late or get up early. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, American fans can watch the Premier League on NBC Sports and streaming service Peacock, whilst Canadian viewers have the pleasure of watching on Fubo TV. All three of those countries will show all 10 matches on the final day of the season, yet - as is often the case - that won't be the same in the United Kingdom.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, it is unlikely TNT Sports and Sky Sports will show all 10 Premier League matches. During the 2022/2023 season, they picked two matches each to show on live TV, all of which were the most significant ones taking place. Even though it's not during the blackout, they still don't show every match, much to the disappointment of fans at home. Which matches will be shown on TV will be announced in the week building up to the final day of the season, so fans will be waiting with baited breath for a while.