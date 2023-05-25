The Premier League is set to come to a head this weekend, and whilst the title has already been sewn up, the relegation battle will go down right to the final whistle.

Manchester City were just too good for Arsenal in this season's run-in, with the Gunners stumbling over some easy fixtures on paper, dropping points to Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton in 2023.

But it’s those at the bottom end of the table that are still fighting for their lives. Everton, having been embroiled in a relegation battle for the entirety of last season, have experienced deja vu, though they simply have to beat Bournemouth at home to survive. Meanwhile, Leicester City and Leeds United will be hoping that a win for themselves, against West Ham and Tottenham respectively, will be enough for a reprieve should the Toffees slip up.

It promises to be an enthralling day of entertainment, though it won’t be the first rodeo of final-day fiascos in the top-flight. With the Premier League known for its drama and sensational endings, here are 7 of the most dramatic final days.

7 2006-07 - Sheffield United relegated as Wigan survive

The final day of the 2006-07 season had the makings of an absolute classic. Sitting pretty in 16th, Sheffield United knew that all they had to do was match West Ham's result - as long as the Hammers didn't turn over a three-goal swing if they both won - to stay in the Premier League. With Alan Curbishley's men away at title winners Manchester United, that seemed an easy task.

But the Blades faced Wigan, who were also in with a shout of staying up. Even a draw would have saved them from the drop, but a loss sent them below the Latics on goal difference. Meanwhile, Carlos Tevez's goal for West Ham at Old Trafford sent the away end into ecstasy, and holding onto a 1-0 result, meaning that the great escape had been achieved for the Hammers.

Tevez's transfer turned out to be illegal; he was partially owned by agent Kia Joorabchian, and West Ham ended up having to pay Sheffield United £25.5million in damages due to Tevez's goals sending the Blades down.

6 1993-94 - Everton stay up

Everton went into the final day of the 1993-94 Premier League season on 41 points, occupying the final relegation spot - though Southampton, Sheffield United and Ipswich were all on 42, with no guarantees as to who would stay up.

Yet the famous Goodison Park buzz was subdued within just four minutes after Dean Holdsworth tucked away a spot kick. 15 minutes later, it seemed like all hope was lost when a comedic Gary Ablett's own goal crept into the net.

Although Graham Stuart’s penalty restored some hope, a turnaround was still needed in the second half. Barry Horne then saw Everton dare to dream as he got himself on the scoresheet with a screamer. And with just 10 minutes to go, it came - Stuart was the hero, though Wimbledon keeper Hans Segers has beenlooked at dubiously since. Relief at Goodison.

​​​​​​

5 1994-95 - Blackburn win Premier League

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish found himself in the away dugout at Anfield as his Blackburn Rovers side went into the final day of the Premier League season knowing that a win would secure their first top-flight title for 81 years. Manchester United were chasing them, and if they won and Blackburn slipped up, the trophy would end up at Old Trafford.

Alan Shearer's opener sent Rovers fans into delirium, but a John Barnes equaliser threatened to change that and with United equalising in London after going 1-0 down, a goal for the Red Devils would have turned the tide. However, they could not capitalise on their dominance, and despite Jamie Redknapp's late winner for Liverpool, a win for Dalglish was celebrated around all corners of Anfield.

4 2010-11 - Blackpool and Birmingham City relegated

With West Ham already relegated, two of Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Birmingham, Wolves and Blackburn could have gone down on the final day. Birmingham, Blackpool and Wigan boasted a measly 39 points but similar goal differences, meaning that a heavy loss for either team could tip the balance.

Blackburn were safe after going 3-0 up at half-time at Wolves, and when Blackpool led at Manchester United, they began to dream. However, a United comeback saw them lose 4-2, ending in relegation.

Birmingham nabbed an 80th-minute equaliser at Tottenham to temporarily send Wigan, but with the Latics scoring an 82nd-minute winner at Stoke, and a late Tottenham winner as Birmingham pressed for the win they needed to send Wolves down, those at the DW Stadium had the last laugh.

3 2021/22 - Manchester City win it at the death

City knew that as long as they matched Liverpool’s result, they would be crowned champions for the second season in a row, whilst Liverpool needed City to slip up to take their throne.

Against the odds, Aston Villa went 2-0 up at the Etihad, and with Liverpool drawing at home to Wolves, the Reds only needed one goal to replace them at the top. When Mohamed Salah scored late on, Anfield went berserk - but an Ilkay Gundogan-inspired comeback saw City score three goals within just six minutes to signal an exasperating final day.

2 2004/05 - West Brom's great escape

The final day of the 2004/05 Premier League season saw the unusual feat of no team being mathematically relegated until the final day. Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion were the four teams all in with a shout of staying up, with the latter starting the day in 20th.

Norwich needed to win at Fulham, but a shocking 6-0 loss in the capital meant that they had to rely on results elsewhere. Southampton could only muster a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United, so a Crystal Palace win over Charlton would keep the Eagles up. But a 2-2 draw at the Valley resulted in West Brom needing to beat Portsmouth against the odds, despite being rock bottom heading into the clash.

Geoff Horsfield fired them ahead against the south-coast side, Kieron Richardson doubled the lead, and the Baggies avoided relegation to become the first side in Premier League history to be bottom at Christmas and retain their Premier League status.

1 2011/12 - That Aguero goal

A catastrophic Manchester United collapse saw Roberto Mancini's men beat them with two games to go to edge ahead in the title race - setting up a gripping final day.

All City had to do was beat QPR at home - but with the R's in a relegation battle themselves, it wouldn't be an easy feat. Pablo Zabaleta's goal saw them go 1-0 up at the break, which would have relegated QPR in the process. United then went 1-0 up at Sunderland as they breathed down City's neck before disaster struck. Djibril Cisse's leveller saw QPR threaten to upset the apple cart, and amazingly Jamie Mackie headed ten-man Rangers ahead.

With time running out, Edin Dzeko headed home early into stoppage time to galvanise his side ahead of one final push. City didn't have much time left - but when Mario Balotelli pushed the ball through to Sergio Aguero, the Argentine didn't make any mistake to send the Etihad delirious.

At the same time, Stoke's late equaliser vs Bolton meant that QPR's result was irrelevant - both sets of fans at the Etihad were in tears as City won their first title in 44 years.