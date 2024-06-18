Highlights Manchester City kick off their title defence with a trip to Chelsea in the pick of the opening weekend fixtures.

Ipswich Town are back in the top flight after 22 years away and will face Liverpool in their first game of the campaign.

Last season's title race between City and Arsenal went down to the wire and they face Fulham and Southampton respectively in their final games in 2024/25.

The football world may currently be gripped by Euro 2024 and Copa America fever but, amid all the excitement around international football, the Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season have been released. Ipswich are back in the big time after over 20 years away, while they are joined by fellow promoted sides Leicester and Southampton, who achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated in 2023.

Ipswich have been handed a tough opening game, at home to Arne Slot's Liverpool, while Leicester and Southampton get their campaigns underway against Tottenham and Newcastle respectively.

Premier League Opening Fixtures

Ipswich handed Liverpool trip as Chelsea host Man City

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United kick off the new season with a home match against Fulham on Friday 16 August, while neighbours and defending champions Manchester City will take part in the pick of the opening weekend fixtures after being pitted against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That game will take place on Sunday 18 August. Arsenal, who were pipped to the title by City last month, will begin their assault on the title with a home game against Wolves.

Nine months later, all 20 teams will be preparing for the conclusion of the season, and there could still be plenty on the line when the final round of fixtures takes place. The destination of the title was decided on the final day of 2023-24 campaign and few would bet against Pep Guardiola making it an unprecedented five in a row.

Premier League 2024-25 opening fixtures Date Fixture 16 August (8pm) Manchester United vs Fulham 17 August (12:30pm) Ipswich Town vs Liverpool 17 August Arsenal vs Wolves 17 August Everton vs Brighton 17 August Newcastle vs Southampton 17 August Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth 18 August (2pm) Brentford vs Crystal Palace 18 August (4:30pm) Chelsea vs Manchester City 19 August (8pm) Leicester vs Tottenham Fixtures kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise

Premier League Closing Fixtures

Arsenal and City both away from home

City will round off their season away to Fulham at 4pm on May 25, while Arsenal, who have been the Blues' nearest challengers in each of the last two seasons, have also been handed an away game, with Mikel Arteta's men travelling to Southampton. All fixtures on the final weekend of the season kick off at the same time.

The newly promoted clubs will all hope to have secured safety by the time their last game comes around, but if they are not, then Ipswich may need a positive result at home to West Ham, while Leicester are tasked with an away game against Bournemouth.

Whether Ten Hag is still in charge of United come the end of the campaign is anybody's guess, but irrespective of who is in the hot seat, they will host Aston Villa in their final match of the season. Tottenham, meanwhile, host Brighton, while Newcastle and Everton will face off at St. James' Park. Slot will hope to be rounding off a successful debut campaign in England and Liverpool's last game is against Crystal Palace at Anfield.