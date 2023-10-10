AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY
AUGUST
Friday 11th August
Burnley
0-3
|
Man City
Saturday 12th August
Arsenal
2-1
|
Nottm Forest
Bournemouth
1-1
|
West Ham
Brighton
4-1
|
Luton
Everton
0-1
|
Fulham
Sheff Utd
0-1
|
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
5-1
|
Aston Villa
Sunday 13th August
Brentford
2-2
|
Tottenham
Chelsea
1-1
|
Liverpool
Monday 14th August
Man Utd
1-0
|
Wolves
Friday 18th August
Nottm Forest
2-1
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 19th August
Fulham
0-3
|
Brentford
Liverpool
3-1
|
Bournemouth
Wolves
1-4
|
Brighton
Tottenham
2-0
|
Man Utd
Man City
1-0
|
Newcastle
Sunday 20th August
Aston Villa
4-0
|
Everton
West Ham
3-1
|
Chelsea
Monday 21st August
Crystal Palace
0-1
|
Arsenal
Friday 25th August
Chelsea
3-0
|
Luton
Saturday 26th August
Bournemouth
0-2
|
Tottenham
Arsenal
2-2
|
Fulham
Brentford
1-1
|
Crystal Palace
Everton
0-1
|
Wolves
Man Utd
3-2
|
Nottm Forest
Brighton
1-3
|
West Ham
Sunday 27th August
Burnley
1-3
|
Aston Villa
Sheff Utd
1-2
|
Man City
Newcastle
1-2
|
Liverpool
SEPTEMBER
Friday 1st September
Luton
1-2
|
West Ham
Saturday2nd September
Sheff Utd
2-2
|
Everton
Brentford
2-2
|
Bournemouth
Burnley
2-5
|
Tottenham
Chelsea
0-1
|
Nottm Forest
Man City
5-1
|
Fulham
Brighton
3-1
|
Newcastle
Sunday 3rd September
Crystal Palace
3-2
|
Wolves
Liverpool
3-0
|
Aston Villa
Arsenal
3-1
|
Man Utd
Saturday 16th September
Wolves
1-3
|
Liverpool
Aston Villa
3-1
|
Crystal Palace
Fulham
1-0
|
Luton
Man Utd
1-3
|
Brighton
Tottenham
2-1
|
Sheff Utd
Man Utd
15:00
|
Brighton
West Ham
1-3
|
Man City
Newcastle
1-0
|
Brentford
Sunday 17th September
Bournemouth
0-0
|
Chelsea
Everton
0-1
|
Arsenal
Monday 18th September
Nottm Forest
1-1
|
Burnley
Saturday 23rd September
Crystal Palace
0-0
|
Fulham
Luton
1-1
|
Wolves
Man City
2-0
|
Nottm Forest
Brentford
1-3
|
Everton
Burnley
0-1
|
Mam Utd
Sunday 24th September
Arsenal
2-2
|
Tottenham
Brighton
3-1
|
Bournemoth
Chelsea
0-1
|
Aston Villa
Liverpool
3-1
|
West Ham
Sheff Utd
0=8
|
Newcastle
Saturday 30th September
Aston Villa
6-1
|
Brighton
Bournemouth
0-4
|
Arsenal
Everton
1-2
|
Luton
Man Utd
0-1
|
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
2-0
|
Burnley
West Ham
2-0
|
Sheff Utd
Wolves
2-1
|
Man City
Tottenham
2-1
|
Liverpool
OCTOBER
Sunday 1st October
Nottm Forest
1-1
|
Brentford
Monday 2nd October
Fulham
0-2
|
Chelsea
Saturday 7th October
Luton
0-1
|
Tottenham
Burnley
1-4
|
Chelsea
Everton
3-0
|
Bournemouth
Fulham
3-1
|
Sheff Utd
Man Utd
2-1
|
Brentford
Crystal Palace
0-0
|
Nottm Forest
Sunday 8th October
Brighton
2-2
|
Liverpool
West Ham
2-2
|
Newscastle
Wolves
1-1
|
Aston Villa
Arsenal
1-0
|
Man City
Saturday 21st October
Liverpool
12:30
|
Everton
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Wolves
Brentford
15:00
|
Burnley
Man City
15:00
|
Brighton
Newcastle
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Luton
Chelsea
17:30
|
Arsenal
Sheff Utd
20:00
|
Man Utd
Sunday 2ndt October
Aston Villa
16:30
|
West Ham
Monday 23rd October
Tottenham
16:30
|
Fulham
Saturday 28th October
Chelsea
12:30
|
Brentford
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Burnley
Arsenal
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Wolves
17:30
|
Newcastle
Saturday 29th October
West Ham
12:30
|
Everton
Aston Villa
14:00
|
Luton
Brighton
14:00
|
Fulham
Liverpool
14:00
|
Nottm Forest
Man Utd
15:30
|
Man City
NOVEMBER
Saturday 4th November
Fulham
12:30
|
Man Utd
Brentford
15:00
|
West Ham
Burnley
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Everton
15:00
|
Brighton
Man City
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Wolves
Newcastle
17:30
|
Arsenal
Sunday 5th November
Nottm Forest
14:00
|
Aston Villa
Luton
16:30
|
Liverpool
Monday 6th November
Tottenham
20:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 11th November
Wolves
12:30
|
Tottenham
Arsenal
15:00
|
Burnley
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Everton
Man Utd
15:00
|
Luton
Bournemouth
17:30
|
Newcastle
Saturday 12th November
Aston Villa
14:00
|
Fulham
Brighton
14:00
|
Sheff Utd
Liverpool
14:00
|
Brentford
West Ham
14:00
|
Nottm Forest
Chelsea
16:30
|
Man City
Saturday 25th November
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Newcastle
15:00
|
Chelsea
Luton
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Brighton
Fulham
15:00
|
Wolves
Burnley
15:00
|
West Ham
Brentford
15:00
|
Arsenal
Everton
15:00
|
Man Utd
Tottenham
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Man City
15:00
|
Liverpool
DECEMBER
Saturday 2nd December
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Everton
Newcastle
15:00
|
Man Utd
Arsenal
15:00
|
Wolves
West Ham
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Man City
15:00
|
Tottenham
Burnley
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Chelsea
15:00
|
Brighton
Brentford
15:00
|
Luton
Liverpool
15:00
|
Fulham
Tuesday 5th December
Aston Villa
19:45
|
Man City
Brighton
19:45
|
Brentford
Everton
19:45
|
Newcastle
Fulham
19:45
|
Nottm Forest
Luton
19:45
|
Arsenal
Sheff Utd
19:45
|
Liverpool
Tottenham
19:45
|
West Ham
Wolves
19:45
|
Burnley
Crystal Place
20:00
|
Bournemouth
* All matches today on Amazon Prime
Wednesday 6th December
Man Utd
20:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 9th December
Wolves
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Man Utd
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Luton
15:00
|
Man City
Fulham
15:00
|
West Ham
Everton
15:00
|
Chelsea
Tottenham
15:00
|
Newcastle
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Liverpool
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Arsenal
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Brentford
Brighton
15:00
|
Burnley
Saturday 16th December
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Tottenham
Liverpool
15:00
|
Man Utd
West Ham
15:00
|
Wolves
Newcastle
15:00
|
Fulham
Man City
15:00
|
Chelsea
Tottenham
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Burnley
15:00
|
Everton
Brentford
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Arsenal
15:00
|
Brighton
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Luton
Saturday 23rd December
Man City
P-P
|
Brentford
Wolves
15:00
|
Chelsea
Tottenham
15:00
|
Everton
Liverpool
15:00
|
Arsenal
West Ham
15:00
|
Man Utd
Luton
15:00
|
Newcastle
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Fulham
15:00
|
Burnley
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Brighton
Tuesday 26th December
Newcastle
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Chelsea
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
15:00
|
West Ham
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Fulham
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Luton
Everton
15:00
|
Man City
Brentford
15:00
|
Wolves
Man Utd
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Burnley
15:00
|
Liverpool
Brighton
15:00
|
Tottemham
Saturday 30th December
Wolves
15:00
|
Everton
Tottenham
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Man City
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Luton
15:00
|
Chelsea
Liverpool
15:00
|
Newcastle
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Man Utd
West Ham
15:00
|
Brighton
Fulham
15:00
|
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Brentford
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Burnley
JANUARY
Saturday 13th January
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
West Ham
Chelsea
15:00
|
Fulham
Burnley
15:00
|
Luton
Brighton
15:00
|
Wolves
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Liverpool
Man Utd
15:00
|
Tottenham
Newcastle
15:00
|
Man City
Everton
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Brentford
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Arsenal
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Tuesday 30th January
Fulham
15:00
|
Everton
West Ham
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Arsenal
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Newcastle
Wolves
15:00
|
Man Utd
Tottenham
15:00
|
Brentford
Luton
15:00
|
Brighton
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Wednesday 31st January
Man City
15:00
|
Burnley
Liverpool
15:00
|
Chelsea
FEBRUARY
Saturday 3rd February
Man Utd
15:00
|
West Ham
Brentford
15:00
|
Man City
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Everton
15:00
|
Tottenham
Chelsea
15:00
|
Wolves
Brighton
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
15:00
|
Luton
Arsenal
15:00
|
Liverpool
Burnley
15:00
|
Fulham
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Saturday 10th February
Wolves
15:00
|
Brentford
West Ham
15:00
|
Arsenal
Tottenham
15:00
|
Brighton
Luton
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Man Utd
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Newcastle
Man City
15:00
|
Everton
Liverpool
15:00
|
Burnley
Fulham
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 17th February
Tottenham
15:00
|
Wolves
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Brighton
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
West Ham
Brentford
15:00
|
Liverpool
Man City
15:00
|
Chelsea
Luton
15:00
|
Man Utd
Fulham
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Everton
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Burnley
15:00
|
Arsenal
Saturday 24th February
Wolves
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
West Ham
15:00
|
Brentford
Liverpool
15:00
|
Luton
Brighton
15:00
|
Everton
Man Utd
15:00
|
Fulham
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Burnley
Chelsea
15:00
|
Tottenham
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Arsenal
15:00
|
Newcastle
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Man City
MARCH
Saturday 2nd March
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Arsenal
Tottenham
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Fulham
15:00
|
Brighton
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Liverpool
Man City
15:00
|
Man Utd
Newcastle
15:00
|
Wolves
Luton
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Burnley
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Everton
15:00
|
West Ham
Brentford
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 9th March
Wolves
15:00
|
Fulham
West Ham
15:00
|
Burnley
Brighton
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Man Utd
15:00
|
Everton
Liverpool
15:00
|
Man City
Chelsea
15:00
|
Newcastle
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Tottenham
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Luton
Arsenal
15:00
|
Brentford
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 16th March
West Ham
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Luton
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Fulham
15:00
|
Tottenham
Wolves
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Man Utd
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Burnley
15:00
|
Brentford
Brighton
15:00
|
Man City
Everton
15:00
|
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Newcastle
Arsenal
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 30th March
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
15:00
|
Brighton
Tottenham
15:00
|
Luton
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Fulham
Newcastle
15:00
|
West Ham
Man City
15:00
|
Arsenal
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Everton
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Wolves
Chelsea
15:00
|
Burnley
Brentford
15:00
|
Man Utd
APRIL
Tuesday 2nd April
West Ham
19:45
|
Tottenham
Burnley
19:45
|
Wolves
Brentford
19:45
|
Brighton
Bournemouth
19:45
|
Crystal Palace
Nottm Forest
19:45
|
Fulham
Arsenal
19:45
|
Luton
Wednesday 3rd April
Chelsea
19:45
|
Man Utd
Newcastle
19:45
|
Everton
Man City
20:00
|
Aston Villa
Liverpool
20:00
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 6th April
Wolves
15:00
|
West Ham
Tottenham
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Shef Utd
15:00
|
Chelsea
Man Utd
15:00
|
Liverpool
Luton
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Fulham
15:00
|
Newcastle
Everton
15:00
|
Burnley
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Man City
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Brentford
Brighton
15:00
|
Arsenal
Saturday 13th April
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Wolves
West Ham
15:00
|
Fulham
Newcastle
15:00
|
Tottenham
Liverpool
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Man City
15:00
|
Luton
Chelsea
15:00
|
Everton
Burnley
15:00
|
Brighton
Brentford
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Man Utd
Arsenal
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Saturday 20th April
Wolves
15:00
|
Arsenal
Tottenham
15:00
|
Man City
Man Utd
15:00
|
Newcastle
Fulham
15:00
|
Liverpool
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Burnley
Luton
15:00
|
Brentford
Everton
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Brighton
15:00
|
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
West Ham
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Saturday 27th April
Wolves
15:00
|
Luton
West Ham
15:00
|
Liverpool
Tottenham
15:00
|
Arsenal
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Man City
Newcastle
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Man Utd
15:00
|
Burnley
Fulham
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Chelsea
Everton
15:00
|
Brentford
Bournemouth
15:00
|
Brighton
MAY
Saturday 4th May
Man City
15:00
|
Wolves
Luton
15:00
|
Everton
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Man Utd
Burnley
15:00
|
Newcastle
Chelsea
15:00
|
West Ham
Liverpool
15:00
|
Tottenham
Arsenal
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Brighton
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Brentford
15:00
|
Fulham
Saturday 11th May
Wolves
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
West Ham
15:00
|
Luton
Tottenham
15:00
|
Burnley
Newcastle
15:00
|
Brighton
Nottm Forest
15:00
|
Chelsea
Man Utd
15:00
|
Arsenal
Fulham
15:00
|
Man City
Aston Villa
15:00
|
Liverpool
Everton
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Bournemoth
15:00
|
Brentford
Saturday 19th May
Sheff Utd
15:00
|
Tottenham
Luton
15:00
|
Fulham
Man City
15:00
|
West Ham
Liverpool
15:00
|
Wolves
Crystal Palace
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Chelsea
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Burnley
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Brighton
15:00
|
Man Utd
Brentford
15:00
|
Newcastle
Arsenal
15:00
|
Everton