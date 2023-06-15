The fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have now been released.

All 380 fixtures to be played across the campaign now have at least a provisional date attached to them.

However, some top-flight managers will be happier than others with the starts that their sides have been handed.

While every team will, of course, play each other home and away over the season, a strong beginning to the campaign can prove crucial in the final reckoning.

With that in mind, The Athletic have ranked every top-flight team's first five fixtures in terms of difficulty.

In doing this they explain that they have “ranked every Premier League team based on last season’s table. We’ve added in the three promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town as the 18th, 19th and 20th hardest teams to play respectively.

“This does mean that teams like Chelsea, who are historically good but were bad last season as an ‘easier’ opponent – but there’s also no guarantee they will improve over the summer.

“We’ve totted it all up to give each team’s opening five fixtures a ‘difficulty value’. The lower the score, the harder the start to the season."

While it’s a difficult task in itself to predict how a team will play before a ball has been kicked (take the aforementioned Chelsea or Newcastle for example), the team over at The Athletic have done a fine job.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the ranking.

Which teams have the toughest start to the 2023/24 Premier League season?

20. Chelsea – Difficulty ranking: 70

Liverpool (H), West Ham (A), Luton (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Bournemouth (A)

19. Manchester City – Difficulty ranking: 65

Burnley (A), Newcastle (H), Sheffield United (A), Fulham (H), Nottingham Forest (H)

18. Tottenham Hotspur – Difficulty ranking: 64

Brentford (A), Manchester United (H), Bournemouth (A), Burnley (A), Sheffield United (H)

17. Luton Town – Difficulty ranking: 60

Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Chelsea (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A)

16. Arsenal – Difficulty ranking: 57

Nottingham Forest (H), Crystal Palace (A), Fulham (H), Manchester United (H), Everton (A)

Pep Guardiola’s men couldn’t have asked for a kinder early schedule, with two newly promoted sides to face within their first five fixtures. The reigning champions kick off the new season with a trip to Burnley, while (tougher) meetings with Newcastle and Fulham follow.

Premier League newcomers Luton also start off favourably with the visit of fellow promoted side Burnley, before clashes against West Ham and Fulham - where they might fancy their chances of taking some points.

Spurs fans have plenty of reason to feel confident about their first five outings as a whole, although matches with Man United and Brentford could prove testing.

The visit of Man United is the only one of Arsenal's first five fixtures that Mikel Arteta is likely to find particularly concerning as the Gunners look to mount a title challenge once again.

15. Aston Villa – Difficulty ranking: 55

Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Burnley (A), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H)

14. Nottingham Forest – Difficulty ranking: 54

Arsenal (A), Sheffield United (H), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H)

13. West Ham – Difficulty ranking: 54

Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Luton (H), Manchester City (A)

12. Brighton – Difficulty ranking: 54

Luton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A)

11. Sheffield United – Difficulty ranking: 53

Crystal Palace (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester City (H), Everton (H), Tottenham (A)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Unai Emery speaks to Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Both Aston Villa and Brighton outperformed expectations in 2022/23, finishing in a Europa League and Europa League Conference slot respectively. Both face fellow European qualifiers a number of times in the early weeks of the campaign.

West Ham will seek to improve on their poor form last season and their opening few matches look likely to give them an opportunity to get off to a reasonable start.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have daunting away visits to Man United and Arsenal to contend with early on.

Matches against Tottenham and Man City ensure that Sheffield United's return to the Premier League will have its fair share of tests in the opening weeks.

10. Burnley – Difficulty ranking: 52

Manchester City (H), Luton (A), Aston Villa (H), Tottenham (H), Nottingham Forest (A)

9. Everton – Difficulty ranking: 51

Fulham (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H), Sheffield United (A), Arsenal (H)

8. Liverpool – Difficulty ranking: 51

Chelsea (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A)

7. Crystal Palace – Difficulty ranking: 50

Sheffield United (A), Arsenal (H), Brentford (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (A)

6. Fulham – Difficulty ranking: 49

Everton (A), Brentford (H), Arsenal (A), Manchester City (A), Luton (H)

Vincent Kompany begins his Premier League campaign by hosting his old team at Turf Moor where the treble-winners will set out to repeat their 2022/23 heroics. Their following fixtures are, luckily for them, relatively kind as they look to find their feet in the Premier League.

Fulham also have a date with Guardiola’s superstars to attend to, while Liverpool travel to both Chelsea and Newcastle, with both matches sure to be a stern test.

Elsewhere, Liverpool – who will be looking to secure a return to the Champions League this season – face a familiar foe in Chelsea.

The two sides have played out goalless draws in their last four meetings - a result both would be keen to better on the opening weekend of the season.

5. Bournemouth – Difficulty ranking: 48

West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Brentford (A), Chelsea (H)

4. Brentford – Difficulty ranking: 48

Tottenham (H), Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A)

3. Manchester United – Difficulty ranking: 45

Wolves (H), Tottenham (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Arsenal (A), Brighton (H)

2. Wolves – Difficulty ranking: 42

Manchester United (A), Brighton (H), Everton (A), Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H)

1. Newcastle – Difficulty ranking: 28

Aston Villa (H), Manchester City (A), Liverpool (H), Brighton (A), Brentford (H)

South coast side Bournemouth will battle it out with three of the 'big six' early on. However, their opening fixture against West Ham represents a solid chance to get three points on the board.

Man United travel to north London twice in the space of two weeks to face Arsenal and Tottenham in what promise to be a pair of closely contested showdowns.

Marry that up with the visit Brighton and Erik ten Hag would have hoped for an easier start to his second campaign at the helm.

Newcastle's Eddie Howe, though, probably has the most cause to be miffed off any Premier League manager after the fixtures were revealed.

The Magpies face opposition that will be playing in Europe this season in four of their opening five games. Given that Newcastle have a Champions League campaign of their own to worry about, it's hardly an ideal start.